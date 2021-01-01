« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

elkun

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15720 on: Yesterday at 06:38:33 pm
What i've noticed with him is that he still has some of the old play of the Klopp style in him. Get the ball back and immediately start a attack or play a long ball. Where the others actually first get it and try to play it more calmly of the the back.
Giono

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15721 on: Today at 11:37:13 am
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 06:38:33 pm
What i've noticed with him is that he still has some of the old play of the Klopp style in him. Get the back and immediately start a attack or play a long ball. Where the others actually first get it and try to play it more calmly of the the back.

As good as he is, I'm not sure that he is an ideal fit for Slot's tactics.
Giono

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15722 on: Today at 11:43:59 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  3, 2024, 09:20:02 am
He hasn't been in great form lately. We were pressed high and he tried to hit Salah a few times with long passes but that's not really Salah's game anymore.

Agree. Salah's decline with age is not suited to Trent's long balls out to him. Mo can't beat his man nor adjust for a misplaced pass like he used to. Quarterback Trent doesn't have the wide receivers he used to have.

Virgil used to ping lots of diagonal balls out to Mo. He still does at times, but he does it rarely now. Instead he is looking for a midfielder to pass it to. Trent needs to adjust his tactics too.
jepovic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15723 on: Today at 12:13:15 pm
He also used to make diagonal crosses to Robbo, but that option is more rare now. His role has been reduced a bit
rscanderlech

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15724 on: Today at 12:31:37 pm
This may be considered controversial, but I am beginning to wonder whether he, like Coutinho under Klopp, is an exceptional talent who may all the same be replaced by other top players for the sake of greater tactical balance. Klopp did not want to sell Coutinho at all, but he was forced to, and the team was better as a result. This only makes sense if you get £100m for the player, of course. In truth, I am not sure if Real Madrid will even want him: they could get someone who is more of a right-back, i.e. who has that kind of pace and defensive nous on top of being good on the ball. TAA is unconventional.

That said, TAA, while his role may be reduced at the moment, is defending at a substantially higher level this season. I think he may have had maybe one game that was defensively weak. So actually he is providing improved balance.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15725 on: Today at 12:59:50 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 12:31:37 pm
This may be considered controversial, but I am beginning to wonder whether he, like Coutinho under Klopp, is an exceptional talent who may all the same be replaced by other top players for the sake of greater tactical balance. Klopp did not want to sell Coutinho at all, but he was forced to, and the team was better as a result. This only makes sense if you get £100m for the player, of course. In truth, I am not sure if Real Madrid will even want him: they could get someone who is more of a right-back, i.e. who has that kind of pace and defensive nous on top of being good on the ball. TAA is unconventional.

That said, TAA, while his role may be reduced at the moment, is defending at a substantially higher level this season. I think he may have had maybe one game that was defensively weak. So actually he is providing improved balance.

Coutinho was different in that we already had 3 world class attackers at the club.
MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15726 on: Today at 01:04:28 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:43:59 am
Agree. Salah's decline with age is not suited to Trent's long balls out to him. Mo can't beat his man nor adjust for a misplaced pass like he used to. Quarterback Trent doesn't have the wide receivers he used to have.

Virgil used to ping lots of diagonal balls out to Mo. He still does at times, but he does it rarely now. Instead he is looking for a midfielder to pass it to. Trent needs to adjust his tactics too.
For Trent, he generally has less flexibility in his passing options now.

Diagonals- in the past, there was more margin for error because of how quick the targets were (Salah, Mane and Robertson) so he could slighty overhit it and they'd still get there. Now, we have less top end pace (apart from Nunez) and he has to be almost perfect. It's a greater balance between hitting his target and the ball running through to the keeper.

Crosses- he gets fewers assists today because again there's less flexibility in how he can put it in. Mane was really good in the air so lifting crosses was more viable and it gave him more options. Jota is good in the air but he's usually up against taller centrebacks. Mane was a good target because fullbacks tend to be smaller. These days, he needs to use more precise, lower crosses. Nunez ' height helps but he doesn't score many headers.
CraigDS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15727 on: Today at 01:06:41 pm
Hes world class imo. His game may change slightly under Slot but hes been very very good for the most part this season.
SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15728 on: Today at 01:11:08 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:43:59 am
Agree. Salah's decline with age is not suited to Trent's long balls out to him. Mo can't beat his man nor adjust for a misplaced pass like he used to. Quarterback Trent doesn't have the wide receivers he used to have.

Virgil used to ping lots of diagonal balls out to Mo. He still does at times, but he does it rarely now. Instead he is looking for a midfielder to pass it to. Trent needs to adjust his tactics too.
pretty sure I saw him do that several times yesterday.  the usual 60-yard inch-perfect CB pass that the comms completely ignored.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15729 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:11:08 pm
pretty sure I saw him do that several times yesterday.  the usual 60-yard inch-perfect CB pass that the comms completely ignored.

And Trent out to Diaz, the one where he brought it down with his toe  ;D
Bennett

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15730 on: Today at 01:20:35 pm
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 06:38:33 pm
What i've noticed with him is that he still has some of the old play of the Klopp style in him. Get the ball back and immediately start a attack or play a long ball. Where the others actually first get it and try to play it more calmly of the the back.

If you're not letting Arnold use his long-range passing in a game, you might as well not have him on the pitch.

There's tactics, and then there is utilising the skillset of the players at your disposal. It doesn't matter what your play style or 'philosophy' is, if you've got someone who can ping a crossfield ball to someone's feet or play a long pass to turn the opposition towards their own goal, you use it.
Bennett

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15731 on: Today at 01:21:47 pm
I'm sensing a lot of cope in the event that he leaves here. We're fooling nobody. If he goes, it's a disaster from a football and business perspective. End of story.
Zlen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15732 on: Today at 01:28:37 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:21:47 pm
I'm sensing a lot of cope in the event that he leaves here. We're fooling nobody. If he goes, it's a disaster from a football and business perspective. End of story.

Its a blow - not a disaster.
Disaster is Manchester United, thats what a disaster looks like.
