This may be considered controversial, but I am beginning to wonder whether he, like Coutinho under Klopp, is an exceptional talent who may all the same be replaced by other top players for the sake of greater tactical balance. Klopp did not want to sell Coutinho at all, but he was forced to, and the team was better as a result. This only makes sense if you get £100m for the player, of course. In truth, I am not sure if Real Madrid will even want him: they could get someone who is more of a right-back, i.e. who has that kind of pace and defensive nous on top of being good on the ball. TAA is unconventional.



That said, TAA, while his role may be reduced at the moment, is defending at a substantially higher level this season. I think he may have had maybe one game that was defensively weak. So actually he is providing improved balance.