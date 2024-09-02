Would it? Im not sure. Yeah, Madrid are huge and so on and so forth, but, to put things bluntly, is there really a massive media market for mixed race English right backs in La Liga? As big as Real are, La Ligas on its arse. The PL is the most watched league in the world, his commercial profile has grown exponentially as a star player for the biggest club in the league. I can understand Trent wanting to go there for a change of scenery, a new way of life or even the guarantee of trophies he might not get here competing in such a strong league and against cheats. I dont really see commercial benefits as a reason for him to go, though, as he wont have all the things he has going for him here at any other club, hell just be any other player elsewhere.
I'm not sure of the inference on "mixed race" here. It would probably be true, there is a poor history of racism in the Spanish league, if that's what you are saying?
I'm not saying that is not a factor, as I have often thought of Trent that he has a similar skillset to David Beckham, but for various reasons has never been as hyped by the English media.
We can also say he has been at our club since he was 8 years old and has now won every trophy going - he might just want a fresh challenge.
I would probably agree with you that if you were marketing a player for a current British audience, he has everything going for him. Whereas in Spain, it may not quite be seen the same way.
So in the end, I have come around to agreeing with you.