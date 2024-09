if the story is true it would be a little concerning in regards to signing a new contract at us rather than going to Madrid.



Trent seems quite commercially driven lots of sponsors media off the pitch a move to Real would see his media profile grow.



Hopefully he stays but the signs are not looking good at the moment.



Would it? I’m not sure. Yeah, Madrid are huge and so on and so forth, but, to put things bluntly, is there really a massive media market for mixed race English right backs in La Liga? As big as Real are, La Liga’s on its arse. The PL is the most watched league in the world, his commercial profile has grown exponentially as a star player for the biggest club in the league. I can understand Trent wanting to go there for a change of scenery, a new way of life or even the ‘guarantee’ of trophies he might not get here competing in such a strong league and against cheats. I don’t really see commercial benefits as a reason for him to go, though, as he won’t have all the things he has going for him here at any other club, he’ll just be any other player elsewhere.