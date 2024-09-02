« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1570170 times)

Online na fir dearg

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15560 on: September 2, 2024, 05:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on September  2, 2024, 12:35:45 pm
Anyone see the video of him giving the fans the middle finger walking back the coach?  ;D

My bad, looking again it looks like he is holding up 3 fingers for the score.

yeah was wondering that meself, looks weird, you can tell he enjoyed that  ;D
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15561 on: September 2, 2024, 05:09:25 pm »
After yesterday, I'm more than convinced he's staying, which is fucking fantastic ;D

Desperately want him to become the most decorated Scouser to have played for the club.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15562 on: September 2, 2024, 05:10:54 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on September  2, 2024, 05:09:25 pm
After yesterday, I'm more than convinced he's staying, which is fucking fantastic ;D

Desperately want him to become the most decorated Scouser to have played for the club.

He'll be doing well but by god we'd welcome that achievement! ;D
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15563 on: September 2, 2024, 05:11:27 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on September  2, 2024, 05:09:25 pm
After yesterday, I'm more than convinced he's staying, which is fucking fantastic ;D

Desperately want him to become the most decorated Scouser to have played for the club.

Hell have a long way to go to beat Phil Thompson.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15564 on: September 2, 2024, 05:31:29 pm »
So far it doesn't like he'll be an out-and-out winger that he was in Klopp's peak years, there don't seem to a plan for him to overlap, get to the byline as much

It will be interesting to see how all this pans out and how we plan to get the most out of his creativity - whether he'll do a lot of underlapping in the half space from which he can also create a lot.

In theory if he's more conservative we'll be better equipped against the breaks while at the same time he can put in a lot of quality passes into the box from the right channel.

Safe to say if we got the most out of his creativity this season might be truly epic.
Offline johnybarnes

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15565 on: September 12, 2024, 09:47:35 pm »
Offline Realgman

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15566 on: September 12, 2024, 10:40:12 pm »
Offline kesey

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15567 on: September 12, 2024, 11:09:12 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on September  2, 2024, 05:10:54 pm
He'll be doing well but by god we'd welcome that achievement! ;D

Kin ' ell if he does it would be glorious .

Tommy Smith and Ian Callaghan I'd say about twenty between them. Then you have the likes of Yan Molby.


Edit. He's beaten Tommy Smith and Ian Callaghan hands down on his England caps as they only have five between them.  That is totally off it's cake if you think about it.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15568 on: September 13, 2024, 03:10:41 am »
It isn't that crazy, they played in a stacked era. For instance, Kendall and Harvey were two thirds of that great Everton midfield of the late 60's, the holy trinity, and got one cap between them. The really crazy thing is that England missed four consecutive tournaments over the period when Smith and Callaghan were at their peak.
Offline clinical

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15569 on: September 13, 2024, 09:24:11 am »
I think we'll keep subbing him to develop Bradley and rightly so. If Trent doesn't sign we need Bradley ready for next season. Slot handled the question well
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15570 on: September 13, 2024, 09:49:03 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 13, 2024, 03:10:41 am
It isn't that crazy, they played in a stacked era. For instance, Kendall and Harvey were two thirds of that great Everton midfield of the late 60's, the holy trinity, and got one cap between them. The really crazy thing is that England missed four consecutive tournaments over the period when Smith and Callaghan were at their peak.

Stacked with shite clearly when 2 of our all time greats get 5 caps between them.
Offline Realgman

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15571 on: September 13, 2024, 10:05:36 am »
I wasn't around then, but my impression was the london teams were favored in that era, and the bias was not even hidden then against liverpool in general...



Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 13, 2024, 09:49:03 am
Stacked with shite clearly when 2 of our all time greats get 5 caps between them.
Online Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15572 on: September 18, 2024, 07:09:43 am »
He was class last night, Leao is a beast and he and Konate had him in their back pockets.

Was more measured with the ball, kept it simpler but really effective, hell score from a corner this season.

Only once he ended up as the number 9 and got in someones way haha.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15573 on: September 18, 2024, 07:20:23 am »
Yeah, did well.  Trent sat back against Milan and stopped the counter, whilst Tsimikas bombed on.

Pretty much the opposite of what youd expect. 

Worked well
Online Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15574 on: September 18, 2024, 08:14:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 18, 2024, 07:20:23 am
Yeah, did well.  Trent sat back against Milan and stopped the counter, whilst Tsimikas bombed on.

Pretty much the opposite of what youd expect. 

Worked well

Yes Trent "inverting" gave him space to affect the game especially with that cross field pass, that one to Gakpo was a peach. We looked a better team for it, Kostas did well.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15575 on: Yesterday at 12:16:14 pm »
Him and Virgil strolling around the training ground in full kit and the club posting about it...
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15576 on: Yesterday at 12:42:15 pm »
Just seen theres a tarpaulin sheet the size of two king size bedsheets on the Annie rd seats behind the goals
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15577 on: Yesterday at 12:48:33 pm »
Sorry to burst the bubble but the whole team are in kits

Team photo day
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15578 on: Yesterday at 12:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 12:42:15 pm
Just seen theres a tarpaulin sheet the size of two king size bedsheets on the Annie rd seats behind the goals
Does it say Dyche out!!!?
Offline Qston

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15579 on: Yesterday at 01:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:50:20 pm
Does it say Dyche out!!!?

Better hadn`t. He's doing a cracking job
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15580 on: Yesterday at 01:08:23 pm »
Cant see us bringing out the tarpaulin sheets for any old shite. Theyre the Ferrero Rocher / After Eights of Sheets. You only get them out when something bigs happening or if ya Mam knows someones coming to dinner from Formby / Woolton and wants to impress. Dads eating on the willow pattern steak plate tonight.
Offline SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15581 on: Yesterday at 01:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:08:23 pm
Cant see us bringing out the tarpaulin sheets for any old shite. Theyre the Ferrero Rocher / After Eights of Sheets. You only get them out when something bigs happening or if ya Mam knows someones coming to dinner from Formby / Woolton and wants to impress. Dads eating his chips on the willow pattern steak plate tonight.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15582 on: Yesterday at 02:41:37 pm »
It was the team photo. Stand down!
Online Elzar

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15583 on: Yesterday at 02:47:48 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:48:33 pm
Sorry to burst the bubble but the whole team are in kits

Team photo day

That's a lot of new contracts. Great to hear.
Online Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15584 on: Today at 07:41:12 am »
Weird story of the week award..

Get French Football News
@GFFN
Breaking | Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) has submitted a bid to purchase Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, according to L'Equipe. More follows.
Online spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15585 on: Today at 07:55:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:41:12 am
Weird story of the week award..

Get French Football News
@GFFN
Breaking | Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) has submitted a bid to purchase Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, according to L'Equipe. More follows.

The start of the TAA empire. You only get 10 years at the top of football so he is diversifying.
Offline MD1990

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15586 on: Today at 08:14:52 am »
if the story is true it would be a little concerning in regards to signing a new contract at us rather than going to Madrid.

Trent seems quite commercially driven lots of sponsors media off the pitch a move to Real would see his media profile grow.

Hopefully he stays but the signs are not looking good at the moment.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15587 on: Today at 08:21:56 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:14:52 am
if the story is true it would be a little concerning in regards to signing a new contract at us rather than going to Madrid.

Trent seems quite commercially driven lots of sponsors media off the pitch a move to Real would see his media profile grow.

Hopefully he stays but the signs are not looking good at the moment.

Would it? Im not sure. Yeah, Madrid are huge and so on and so forth, but, to put things bluntly, is there really a massive media market for mixed race English right backs in La Liga? As big as Real are, La Ligas on its arse. The PL is the most watched league in the world, his commercial profile has grown exponentially as a star player for the biggest club in the league. I can understand Trent wanting to go there for a change of scenery, a new way of life or even the guarantee of trophies he might not get here competing in such a strong league and against cheats. I dont really see commercial benefits as a reason for him to go, though, as he wont have all the things he has going for him here at any other club, hell just be any other player elsewhere.
Online Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15588 on: Today at 08:26:47 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:14:52 am
if the story is true it would be a little concerning in regards to signing a new contract at us rather than going to Madrid.

Trent seems quite commercially driven lots of sponsors media off the pitch a move to Real would see his media profile grow.

Hopefully he stays but the signs are not looking good at the moment.

Mo earns £1mil per week with his endorsments here, I'd be surprised if Trent can surpass that and he's got a better chance here.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15589 on: Today at 08:46:48 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:55:33 am
The start of the TAA empire. You only get 10 years at the top of football so he is diversifying.

I would suggest we offer him a PHAT new contract sharpish. Get down to his house in sharp suits, Edwards and Hughes.
Offline MD1990

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15590 on: Today at 08:50:33 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:21:56 am
Would it? Im not sure. Yeah, Madrid are huge and so on and so forth, but, to put things bluntly, is there really a massive media market for mixed race English right backs in La Liga? As big as Real are, La Ligas on its arse. The PL is the most watched league in the world, his commercial profile has grown exponentially as a star player for the biggest club in the league. I can understand Trent wanting to go there for a change of scenery, a new way of life or even the guarantee of trophies he might not get here competing in such a strong league and against cheats. I dont really see commercial benefits as a reason for him to go, though, as he wont have all the things he has going for him here at any other club, hell just be any other player elsewhere.
it would look at Bellingham for example
https://www.madeupnonsense.com/article/soccer-laliga-real-madrid-president-florentino-moves-to-upgrade-bellingham-vini-jr-deals-5479147d-f598-420b-8d9d-575756700dc7

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15591 on: Today at 08:59:22 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:21:56 am
Would it? Im not sure. Yeah, Madrid are huge and so on and so forth, but, to put things bluntly, is there really a massive media market for mixed race English right backs in La Liga? As big as Real are, La Ligas on its arse. The PL is the most watched league in the world, his commercial profile has grown exponentially as a star player for the biggest club in the league. I can understand Trent wanting to go there for a change of scenery, a new way of life or even the guarantee of trophies he might not get here competing in such a strong league and against cheats. I dont really see commercial benefits as a reason for him to go, though, as he wont have all the things he has going for him here at any other club, hell just be any other player elsewhere.


I'm not sure of the inference on "mixed race" here. It would probably be true, there is a poor history of racism in the Spanish league, if that's what you are saying?

I'm not saying that is not a factor, as I have often thought of Trent that he has a similar skillset to David Beckham, but for various reasons has never been as hyped by the English media.

We can also say he has been at our club since he was 8 years old and has now won every trophy going - he might just want a fresh challenge.

I would probably agree with you that if you were marketing a player for a current British audience, he has everything going for him. Whereas in Spain, it may not quite be seen the same way.

So in the end, I have come around to agreeing with you.
Online Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15592 on: Today at 10:15:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:41:12 am
Weird story of the week award..

Get French Football News
@GFFN
Breaking | Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) has submitted a bid to purchase Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, according to L'Equipe. More follows.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC ·
41m
Told this is not true

He loves it
Online jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15593 on: Today at 10:23:31 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:15:07 am
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC ·
41m
Told this is not true

He loves it

It would be wrong anyway, such a weird suggestion.
