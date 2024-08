I could see both sides of how you look at his reaction today. Personally, I think Trent has had a Billy Big Bollocks attitude developing for a while - he seems far less interested in defending the past two seasons for example - and I feel like this was the latest symptom.



But whether you're annoyed by his reaction today or not, I'm getting a feeling this is his last season here. I hope that's wrong and that he commits to us, but I think his heart is already set on a free transfer to Madrid.