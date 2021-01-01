Don't think that sort of logic is appropriate in this case, whether he plays a certain position isn't the point.



Is Trent the starting point for a vast number of our dangerous attacks, even if he is playing as a purported RB? If so, then a consideration of paying "Salah wages" should occur.



The days of a right back being the worst player in the team are long gone. And Trent's hybrid role goes far beyond that of a traditional wide right defender, I would argue...



I agree in broad terms.These elite players earn a lot outside of their normal 'work' contracts. I remember reading somewhere quite a long time ago, that Mo's basic wage is a much smaller % of what you would think against what he actually earns from endorsements, profile and so on. I seem to remember he was basically earning about £1m per week but I could be mistaken.With Trent it won`t be the same level because of profile, but to some extent his LFC earnings whilst important will be far from his only source of income, and I think to some extent that with players at this level it isn`t just about the money. If the club value him (and I do for one) as highly as Mo then he should be earning something similar from his LFC contract as that says a lot to him as well i.e. you're one of our top players/earners.If he wants to stay then this gets done easily. If he doesn`t, then we should be asking questions as to why this wasn`t addressed 12 months ago, or why we haven`t sold for a significant fee etc etc etcI really really hope it gets done soon