« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1541854 times)

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15360 on: Yesterday at 02:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 01:37:19 pm
Maybe Trent doesn't want to sign?

You have to presume that now surely. He has no security right now. If he suddenly destroys his knee doing his ACL, MCL and everything in between he'd potential lose millions. You don't take that financial risk at his age if you're just going to stay in the end. You only do that if are actively wanting to hit the open market. If he wanted to stay he'd be banging down the clubs door to get that guaranteed money secured as soon as.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,669
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15361 on: Yesterday at 02:20:11 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 02:17:40 pm
You have to presume that now surely. He has no security right now. If he suddenly destroys his knee doing his ACL, MCL and everything in between he'd potential lose millions. You don't take that financial risk at his age if you're just going to stay in the end. You only do that if are actively wanting to hit the open market. If he wanted to stay he'd be banging down the clubs door to get that guaranteed money secured as soon as.

100% sure he has great insurance coverage
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,318
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15362 on: Yesterday at 03:06:09 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 01:18:10 pm
Would 350k-400k change Trent's mind.  Surely Madrid cant afford to give him that much.  They have to pay Mbappe Jude Vini-jr etc too
That would be insane to be honest. I dont think we should offer him Salah level of money.
Real certainly wont. Theyre not gonna make a RB one of the highest earners in the team.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,929
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15363 on: Yesterday at 03:25:45 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 03:06:09 pm
That would be insane to be honest. I dont think we should offer him Salah level of money.
Real certainly wont. Theyre not gonna make a RB one of the highest earners in the team.

Don't think that sort of logic is appropriate in this case, whether he plays a certain position isn't the point.

Is Trent the starting point for a vast number of our dangerous attacks, even if he is playing as a purported RB? If so, then a consideration of paying "Salah wages" should occur.

The days of a right back being the worst player in the team are long gone. And Trent's hybrid role goes far beyond that of a traditional wide right defender, I would argue...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,318
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15364 on: Yesterday at 03:43:26 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:25:45 pm
Don't think that sort of logic is appropriate in this case, whether he plays a certain position isn't the point.

Is Trent the starting point for a vast number of our dangerous attacks, even if he is playing as a purported RB? If so, then a consideration of paying "Salah wages" should occur.

The days of a right back being the worst player in the team are long gone. And Trent's hybrid role goes far beyond that of a traditional wide right defender, I would argue...
They're still not gonna pay him as much as Bellingham though, and neither will anyone else.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,929
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15365 on: Yesterday at 04:18:32 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 03:43:26 pm
They're still not gonna pay him as much as Bellingham though, and neither will anyone else.

I agree, you're correct...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,618
  • Believer
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15366 on: Yesterday at 04:23:03 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:25:45 pm
Don't think that sort of logic is appropriate in this case, whether he plays a certain position isn't the point.

Is Trent the starting point for a vast number of our dangerous attacks, even if he is playing as a purported RB? If so, then a consideration of paying "Salah wages" should occur.

The days of a right back being the worst player in the team are long gone. And Trent's hybrid role goes far beyond that of a traditional wide right defender, I would argue...

I agree in broad terms.

These elite players earn a lot outside of their normal 'work' contracts. I remember reading somewhere quite a long time ago, that Mo's basic wage is a much smaller % of what you would think against what he actually earns from endorsements, profile and so on. I seem to remember he was basically earning about £1m per week but I could be mistaken.

With Trent it won`t be the same level because of profile, but to some extent his LFC earnings whilst important will be far from his only source of income, and I think to some extent that with players at this level it isn`t just about the money.  If the club value him (and I do for one) as highly as Mo then he should be earning something similar from his LFC contract as that says a lot to him as well i.e. you're one of our top players/earners.

If he wants to stay then this gets done easily. If he doesn`t, then we should be asking questions as to why this wasn`t addressed 12 months ago, or why we haven`t sold for a significant fee etc etc etc

I really really hope it gets done soon
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:24:53 pm by Qston »
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,929
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15367 on: Yesterday at 05:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:23:03 pm
I agree in broad terms.


That's what's simultaneously fun and nerve-wracking about Trent's state, he's in so many ways a unique player, there are all kinds of considerations necessary to, well, consider...

Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,167
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15368 on: Yesterday at 06:14:35 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:53:20 pm
That's what's simultaneously fun and nerve-wracking about Trent's state, he's in so many ways a unique player, there are all kinds of considerations necessary to, well, consider...
Hes worth the top levels our club can offer which we will. Then its up to him.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,388
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15369 on: Yesterday at 06:26:48 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 03:06:09 pm
That would be insane to be honest. I dont think we should offer him Salah level of money.
Real certainly wont. Theyre not gonna make a RB one of the highest earners in the team.

Youre forgetting the sign on bonus hed receive
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
  • Boss Tha
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15370 on: Today at 02:31:41 am »
Whether he stays or goes, Bellingham being his mate/"in his ear" will have f*all to do with any decision.
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Up
« previous next »
 