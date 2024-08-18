« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1540207 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,486
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15320 on: August 18, 2024, 10:55:57 am »
400k per week just give it to him

million bonus at 10 assists
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,143
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15321 on: August 18, 2024, 03:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 18, 2024, 10:36:18 am
It was. Amazing how much time and space he was given though! He retrieved a loose ball, looked like he was heading backwards, then just casually turned and crossed without any Ipswich player being within about 10 yards of him!

Just part of a really classy performance, think hes going to be fantastic under Slot, will score goals as well.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15322 on: August 19, 2024, 09:55:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on August 18, 2024, 03:38:55 pm
Just part of a really classy performance, think hes going to be fantastic under Slot, will score goals as well.

Lets enjoy the one season he has under him then! Desperately hope Im wrong but the writing is on the wall it feels like.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,691
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15323 on: August 19, 2024, 10:31:41 am »
Quote from: Knight on August 19, 2024, 09:55:29 am
Lets enjoy the one season he has under him then! Desperately hope Im wrong but the writing is on the wall it feels like.

You dont get to enjoy Liverpool at that age and leave on a free. It doesnt work like that, there will be a lot of negativity and scrutiny.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15324 on: August 19, 2024, 10:38:37 am »
If hes planning on leaving on a free then theres a fairly good case study as to how that decision will go down by looking at Steve Mcmanaman.

Its arguable whether thats a fair way of reacting to a decision which hes perfectly within his rights to make (contracts work both ways etc) but theres little doubting that it will follow him for a very long time if thats the route he chooses to go down.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,312
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15325 on: August 19, 2024, 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on August 19, 2024, 10:38:37 am
If hes planning on leaving on a free then theres a fairly good case study as to how that decision will go down by looking at Steve Mcmanaman.

Its arguable whether thats a fair way of reacting to a decision which hes perfectly within his rights to make (contracts work both ways etc) but theres little doubting that it will follow him for a very long time if thats the route he chooses to go down.
There's nobody arguing that it would be illegal of course, just shitty behaviour.
The fans would get pissed off but move on quickly, especially with another home grown player filling his shoes immediately.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15326 on: August 19, 2024, 11:32:22 am »
If he's decided to go to Madrid next year, which he is perfectly entitled to do then it would be madness on his behalf to sign another contract now. That's just not a realistic scenario.

In the football food chain for some reason Madrid and Barca (when not bankrupt) seems to be right at the top and every now and again they'll get what we see as one of ours. However we are one of the clubs on the next level and we get to do the same to every other club below us, I don't see how we have much room to complain about that situation.

He may stay anyway, only Trent knows, or maybe he doesn't even know yet himself. Even if he does we have a ready made replacement sitting in the wings so not something the club should overly stress about.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,613
  • Believer
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15327 on: August 19, 2024, 12:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on August 19, 2024, 11:32:22 am
If he's decided to go to Madrid next year, which he is perfectly entitled to do then it would be madness on his behalf to sign another contract now. That's just not a realistic scenario.

In the football food chain for some reason Madrid and Barca (when not bankrupt) seems to be right at the top and every now and again they'll get what we see as one of ours. However we are one of the clubs on the next level and we get to do the same to every other club below us, I don't see how we have much room to complain about that situation.

He may stay anyway, only Trent knows, or maybe he doesn't even know yet himself. Even if he does we have a ready made replacement sitting in the wings so not something the club should overly stress about.

I am sorry mate but that is bollocks. Don`t get me wrong. Bradley is a good right back, but we are talking about the best young player the club has produced in a few decades. Trent is an elite talent. We should be doing anything we can to get him signed to a new contract, and with 12 months to run should be stressed about it. We simply cannot let one of our best players, who is a scouser, walk away at the end of his contract.

For what it's worth, I think he will sign a new contract anyway.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15328 on: August 19, 2024, 01:51:49 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on August 19, 2024, 10:52:15 am
There's nobody arguing that it would be illegal of course, just shitty behaviour.
The fans would get pissed off but move on quickly, especially with another home grown player filling his shoes immediately.

No I know nobody is arguing that it would be illegal, but I think it's debatable whether you call it poor behaviour.

The reality is that if he had a terrible 2 seasons or something, or an injury that meant that he could no longer perform at the same level, the club wouldn't be offering him a new contract. If he does end up staying for his career then there will come a time when he won't be good enough any more and he won't be getting offered a contract at that point, or the club will make it quite unappealing for him to sign it (see Gerrard).

At the end of the day contracts worth both ways, he's signed one, seen it out, given his best for the time he's here and is now within his rights to sign one with a more successful club and almost certainly win more than he will do here. Of course the counter argument to that point is that it's his boyhood club etc etc and I get that as well, just making the point that I don't think it's as straight forward as being made out.

What is quite straight forward though is that if he does leave on a free then the reaction from many will be negative, I've no doubt that will be the case whether or not I agree with it.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,821
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15329 on: August 19, 2024, 04:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on August 19, 2024, 11:32:22 am
However we are one of the clubs on the next level and we get to do the same to every other club below us, I don't see how we have much room to complain about that situation.

Zubemendi says hi.
Let's hope Trent sees Zubemendi do it and chooses stay.

Incidentally , do Real offer much more in terms of wages?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,143
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15330 on: August 19, 2024, 04:51:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 19, 2024, 04:47:30 pm
Zubemendi says hi.
Let's hope Trent sees Zubemendi do it and chooses stay.

Incidentally , do Real offer much more in terms of wages?

Yeah, pretty sure Bellingham is getting £400k a week after tax. Mbappe is on £500k a week basic.

Real are a financial giant, they could match and go above what we offer Trent.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15331 on: August 19, 2024, 04:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on August 19, 2024, 10:38:37 am
If hes planning on leaving on a free then theres a fairly good case study as to how that decision will go down by looking at Steve Mcmanaman.

Its arguable whether thats a fair way of reacting to a decision which hes perfectly within his rights to make (contracts work both ways etc) but theres little doubting that it will follow him for a very long time if thats the route he chooses to go down.

I'll never forgive him.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,312
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15332 on: August 19, 2024, 05:13:48 pm »
If he stays, he could become an icon in Liverpool.
If he leaves, he will be another in the long row of top players, but not an icon. An Owen, Sterling or Mcmanaman, but no Gerrard

He will never become an icon in Real.

Moneywise, I dont think he would get substantially more in Real than here. Hes not as important as Bellingham to them
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,749
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15333 on: Yesterday at 12:14:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 18, 2024, 10:36:18 am
It was. Amazing how much time and space he was given though! He retrieved a loose ball, looked like he was heading backwards, then just casually turned and crossed without any Ipswich player being within about 10 yards of him!
I think that most players in the championship dont really cross like that from there.  So you're notreally thinking its that much danger .. until it comes in
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15334 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 am »
Quote from: Qston on August 19, 2024, 12:00:32 pm
I am sorry mate but that is bollocks. Don`t get me wrong. Bradley is a good right back, but we are talking about the best young player the club has produced in a few decades. Trent is an elite talent. We should be doing anything we can to get him signed to a new contract, and with 12 months to run should be stressed about it. We simply cannot let one of our best players, who is a scouser, walk away at the end of his contract.

For what it's worth, I think he will sign a new contract anyway.

I think he'll sign as well, but we have to make the assertive move. Offer him a massive contract on great terms.

Then effectively you are saying, "Sign this and we'll look after you, OR indicate to us you're eyes on Madrid," and we'll know how to plan our future without you."
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15335 on: Yesterday at 02:28:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:14:12 am
I think that most players in the championship dont really cross like that from there.  So you're notreally thinking its that much danger .. until it comes in

They must have seen him play before though!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15336 on: Yesterday at 02:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:28:41 pm
They must have seen him play before though!
I think that cross was around the time Ipswich were running out of gas, physically and mentally.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15337 on: Yesterday at 04:25:58 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on August 19, 2024, 05:13:48 pm
If he stays, he could become an icon in Liverpool.
If he leaves, he will be another in the long row of top players, but not an icon. An Owen, Sterling or Mcmanaman, but no Gerrard

He will never become an icon in Real.

Moneywise, I dont think he would get substantially more in Real than here. Hes not as important as Bellingham to them

He is already an icon. Respectfully, are you having a laugh?
Logged

Offline Canada Loves Anfield

  • Everything you do is a balloon
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,392
  • Born Under a Liverbird
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15338 on: Yesterday at 04:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:25:58 pm
He is already an icon. Respectfully, are you having a laugh?

He won't be if he runs down his contract and leaves to Real.
Logged
Quote from: rutlandred on October 19, 2010, 02:24:46 pm
If it acts like a cock and a banner appears on the kop with its name written down the shaft of a cock, it probably is...

Liverpool FC - Toronto Supporters Club: http://lfctoronto.com/

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15339 on: Yesterday at 05:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Canada Loves Anfield on Yesterday at 04:59:53 pm
He won't be if he runs down his contract and leaves to Real.

He will though, won't he? People still hero-worship Fernando Torres who won fuck all and went to Chelsea ffs.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15340 on: Yesterday at 06:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 05:06:03 pm
He will though, won't he? People still hero-worship Fernando Torres who won fuck all and went to Chelsea ffs.
big difference when it's a Scouser!
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,717
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15341 on: Yesterday at 06:26:24 pm »
Issue weve got with Trent is hes won it all with us, we can make him our highest earner but Madrid can still come in and smash that offer out the water.

We need to make sure that whatever we offer him can atleast match what madrid can, maybe not upfront but in easily achievable goals, club captaincy ect.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15342 on: Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 06:26:24 pm
Issue weve got with Trent is hes won it all with us, we can make him our highest earner but Madrid can still come in and smash that offer out the water.

We need to make sure that whatever we offer him can atleast match what madrid can, maybe not upfront but in easily achievable goals, club captaincy ect.

Signing on bonus spread out over the length of his contract.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15343 on: Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 05:06:03 pm
He will though, won't he? People still hero-worship Fernando Torres who won fuck all and went to Chelsea ffs.

He leaves on a free, that mural ain't staying up.

Think the anger will ramp up on the current owners too given its them who are responsible for contracts, signings etc. As owners they have one job, "don't fuck it up", and fucking up is something they have been doing plenty of over four plus years.

And Torres, he left for 50 million, and was shite, so although we detested him for going to Chelsea we now look back on that as a cracking bit of business so the vitriol towards him has softened.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:27:47 pm by KC7 »
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15344 on: Today at 11:57:26 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on August 18, 2024, 10:55:57 am
400k per week just give it to him

million bonus at 10 assists

Pay him what he and agent ask! Get it done.

I still cannot believe we have let our 3 biggest and productive players run down their contracts - we knew we would not extend Thiago, Adrian, Matip... and last seasons salary clearance from the books


this also says to potential signings that we are desperate and you may not play with the top talent in 12 months time!.




« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:24 am by dutchkop »
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15345 on: Today at 12:09:33 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:57:26 am
Pay him what he and agent ask! Get it done.

Maybe they're not asking for anything. Maybe he just wants to leave or at least hear what offers he gets in January.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15346 on: Today at 12:16:04 pm »
I doubt him staying or not is about money.  Post-Klopp the club is at a crossroads and Trent will likely want to see the club's ambition matches his own.

In 12 months he could either be playing for a Liverpool team that have given up on competing with the state backed clubs or playing in a dominant and generational Real Madrid team.  I'd like to think his background and affinity with Liverpool will count for something but I do feel like the club need to demonstrate an ambition to keep challenging for the biggest trophies.  That's not just about signings of course but they certainly help.

Unfortunately our rumoured tactic of getting Hendo and Trent to tap-up Bellingham on international duty might end up backfiring here.  Not only did we ultimately not bid for Bellingham but we've encouraged a friendship that could see us losing Trent for nothing.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,312
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15347 on: Today at 12:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:25:58 pm
He is already an icon. Respectfully, are you having a laugh?
I disagree. Lots of Liverpool players have won stuff, and most of them arent icons.
I think we will be amazed how quickly people will stop talking about him if he leaves. Players come and go, the club moves on. Were not gonna pay Salah money for a RB, and neither will Real
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,416
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15348 on: Today at 12:29:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:16:04 pm
I doubt him staying or not is about money.  Post-Klopp the club is at a crossroads and Trent will likely want to see the club's ambition matches his own.

In 12 months he could either be playing for a Liverpool team that have given up on competing with the state backed clubs or playing in a dominant and generational Real Madrid team.  I'd like to think his background and affinity with Liverpool will count for something but I do feel like the club need to demonstrate an ambition to keep challenging for the biggest trophies.  That's not just about signings of course but they certainly help.

Unfortunately our rumoured tactic of getting Hendo and Trent to tap-up Bellingham on international duty might end up backfiring here.  Not only did we ultimately not bid for Bellingham but we've encouraged a friendship that could see us losing Trent for nothing.

"friendship"

wot is this, primary school?

Its all about the £££, nothing more, nothing less.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,560
  • Seis Veces
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15349 on: Today at 12:37:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:16:04 pm
I doubt him staying or not is about money.  Post-Klopp the club is at a crossroads and Trent will likely want to see the club's ambition matches his own.

In 12 months he could either be playing for a Liverpool team that have given up on competing with the state backed clubs or playing in a dominant and generational Real Madrid team.  I'd like to think his background and affinity with Liverpool will count for something but I do feel like the club need to demonstrate an ambition to keep challenging for the biggest trophies.  That's not just about signings of course but they certainly help.

Unfortunately our rumoured tactic of getting Hendo and Trent to tap-up Bellingham on international duty might end up backfiring here.  Not only did we ultimately not bid for Bellingham but we've encouraged a friendship that could see us losing Trent for nothing.

That's exactly how I see it. I think he'll remember Gerrard saying he stayed because what he won here would mean more than winning it elsewhere. Gerrard then only won three trophies in his last ten years here. Let's be honest, if Trent could see the future and knew that'd be the case, he'd go and I wouldn't blame him at all. If Gerrard could turn back time he'd do it himself, he's basically said as such in the past.

Losing even one of those three next season would be absolutely shite and I expect all three will go, mainly due to a lack of ambition. With the other two I think there's also a chance that they don't want to give them longer deals than they're after, but that would also be a joke. Another couple of years each with an option to extend, both can play into their late 30s IMO. Trent going would just be catastrophic stuff regardless of what the other two do. I'm still just absolutely amazed we aren't signing anyone this summer. I'm not counting the goalkeeper either.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Up
« previous next »
 