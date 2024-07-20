Every hypothetical is on the table here and nobody really knows whats going on.



Could the club have tried to renew his deal? Of course. Could Trent have wanted to see how the transitional period played out before signing? Of course. Could Trent have wanted to play in midfield and anticipated this would have happened last season before signing, backing himself to play in a more valuable position and earning himself an even more lucrative deal? Possibly.



Is it entirely unthinkable that the club and the player are far apart on salaries? For me its not, we dragged the Salah contract out for much longer than was needed. Our owners are pretty rigid when it comes to salaries, theyve shown in their years in baseball and years in football that theyll only go so far with contracts. Trent is more than entitled to demand the same money as Mo, I imagine the club really dont want to go to that level and prefer to see Mo as the exception rather than the rule.



If Trent really wants to stay, Im sure well find a way to make it happen. If hes decided he wants to leave, play abroad and try something different  so be it. He doesnt owe it to us to bring a fee in for him, the only thing he owes us is his commitment during his time here and thats never ever been lacking. I hope we make it happen as hes such a unique player in the modern game, I think hes close to irreplaceable.