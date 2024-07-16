To be honest, I've been a bit conflicted on Trent for a while. He's at his absolute peak when he's bombing down the right for us, but he doesn't seem interested in doing that at all any more.



When playing inverted we'll often have games where Trent, Dom and Salah are all tripping over each other while there's a huge space to exploit right next to them. It's partly why Gomez was so great earlier in the season, he would come in and just stretch play instead of inverting and it would benefit the team massively.



He can defend, and doesn't get enough credit for it, but I'm not sure he really wants to any more when watching him. If he could I think he'd move to midfield and just try to ping passes all day, rather than covering the amount of ground that's often needed in our setups. Maybe his head has been turned for a while, maybe he's just physically burned out, but whatever it is I do think it could prove to be a bit of a dilemma for Slot having such a talented player who perhaps doesn't want to be a cog in a machine.