Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1497804 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:16:38 pm
Yeah I would but I will mostly blame our owners.

Be careful to blame FSG on here ;)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
He's off imo..
Just has that feeling now for me. Get good money for him and build again
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
It feels like this will go only one way unfortunately. As long as we get a decent fee for him he can leave. Noone is bigger than the club. Thankfully we have Bradley who is a fantastic prospect also coming through.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 04:42:31 pm
It feels like this will go only one way unfortunately. As long as we get a decent fee for him he can leave. Noone is bigger than the club. Thankfully we have Bradley who is a fantastic prospect also coming through.
Will feel reasonably confident until we start to be linked with Frimpong, worst case scenario is all three decide to run their contracts down.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 04:19:14 pm
He's off imo..
Just has that feeling now for me. Get good money for him and build again
Not sure we will get good money when it's only one club involved.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I hope he stays, life goes on if he doesn't.

I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that he will leave, I'm sure an offer will be made to him and then it's up to him then to decide whether the grass may be greener elsewhere. Wouldn't necessarily wish him well, but I wouldn't regard it as a disaster if he does leave, in part because we already have a brilliant potential replacement at the club.

Hopefully there's some clarity on his future relatively soon, now the Euros are over I imagine it's something that the club are going to prioritise and want to resolve.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 04:42:31 pm
It feels like this will go only one way unfortunately. As long as we get a decent fee for him he can leave. Noone is bigger than the club.
Don't want to see him go, but after seeing McManaman and Owen go for fuck all in the past, I'm in full agreement with this sentiment, although I always find it odd when the same is not said when talking about Salah for instance? Same with Gerrard as well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Simplexity on July 16, 2024, 10:06:00 pm
Worrying part is that it makes a lot of sense from Trent's perspective.

- Better chance at winning big trophies.
- Try something new.
- More money.

The only real thing holding him here would be some "local lad" angle, that is pretty much it. He has already won everything there is to win here and frankly, there is no guarantee we will be anywhere near as successful post-klopp, some might say extremely unlikely.

This might also seem to be a very natural jumping off point as most of the old guard that won those trophies will probably be gone within 1 year.

Hope I am wrong, but I think it is very likely at this point that he is off to Madrid.
Quote from: Simplexity on July 16, 2024, 10:06:00 pm
Worrying part is that it makes a lot of sense from Trent's perspective.

- Better chance at winning big trophies.
- Try something new.
- More money.

The only real thing holding him here would be some "local lad" angle, that is pretty much it. He has already won everything there is to win here and frankly, there is no guarantee we will be anywhere near as successful post-klopp, some might say extremely unlikely.

This might also seem to be a very natural jumping off point as most of the old guard that won those trophies will probably be gone within 1 year.

Hope I am wrong, but I think it is very likely at this point that he is off to Madrid.

Reckon so. You omitted the lure of living in Madrid. Young handsome man, fashion icon, pots of money, great weather, etc. (shit politics, mind).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Some right negative ninnies in here!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Like him to stay but he has my best wishes if he decides to go and set La Liga alight. Please go on to prove Southgate is a bigger c*nt than many people think.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
Like him to stay but he has my best wishes if he decides to go and set La Liga alight. Please go on to prove Southgate is a bigger c*nt than many people think.

Playing where exactly, because he's not getting in their midfield.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:53:29 pm
Playing where exactly, because he's not getting in their midfield.
RB

Think it's unfair that some people think he's demanding to be a midfielder. He's always said he's happy to play RB. Southgate was the one who decided to play him there and the hybrid midfield thing was something other teams were already doing.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
Like him to stay but he has my best wishes if he decides to go and set La Liga alight. Please go on to prove Southgate is a bigger c*nt than many people think.
so Liverpool losing a superbly talented player, in the prime of his career, is OK because the ex-England manager could possibly, maybe, perhaps be seen by some people as more useless than he already is.  wow.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:22:21 pm
so Liverpool losing a superbly talented player, in the prime of his career, is OK because the ex-England manager could possibly, maybe, perhaps be seen by some people as more useless than he already is.  wow.

Yeah fuck us, so long as it makes pencil neck look silly.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Bit of a slow week post Euros?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Honestly. Been feeling for a while he might be off. I'm really surprised they didn't extend his contract once it got down to two years.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Just get a new contract sorted for him.  You dont let players of his quality leave if you want to be successful.  Bradley is a great prospect but we are liverpool and we should have quality competition for every position.   Hes the best crosser of a ball in world football and also one of the best passes.  Get the contract sorted. 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
To be honest, I've been a bit conflicted on Trent for a while. He's at his absolute peak when he's bombing down the right for us, but he doesn't seem interested in doing that at all any more.

When playing inverted we'll often have games where Trent, Dom and Salah are all tripping over each other while there's a huge space to exploit right next to them. It's partly why Gomez was so great earlier in the season, he would come in and just stretch play instead of inverting and it would benefit the team massively.

He can defend, and doesn't get enough credit for it, but I'm not sure he really wants to any more when watching him. If he could I think he'd move to midfield and just try to ping passes all day, rather than covering the amount of ground that's often needed in our setups. Maybe his head has been turned for a while, maybe he's just physically burned out, but whatever it is I do think it could prove to be a bit of a dilemma for Slot having such a talented player who perhaps doesn't want to be a cog in a machine.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
How much would Madrid pay for him now?

£60 million?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:45:00 pm
How much would Madrid pay for him now?

£60 million?

They won't pay anything for him is my guess. They don't really need him now so they'll just fuck us over next season and Bosman him.

Seemingly an obscene decision from the club to allow things to get to this point but perhaps Trent has told them he wants to wait and see and that's why there hasn't been a deal. Conversely, maybe the club don't think he's worth £300k plus. We should be doing what Lille did with Yoro and try to flog him to the highest bidder now and not be mugged off by Madrid.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jude-bellingham-england-euro-2024-b2581456.html

"Numerous figures close to the camp insist this is all overblown. The captain, Harry Kane, is one who greatly admires Bellingham. The midfielder has also developed a strong friendship with Trent Alexander-Arnold, to the point that many around the squad are now talking as if it could swing the Liverpool wing-back going to Real Madrid when his contract runs out next year."

Hopefully not true but easy to say this without a renewal.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:54:26 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jude-bellingham-england-euro-2024-b2581456.html

"The midfielder has also developed a strong friendship with Trent Alexander-Arnold, to the point that many around the squad are now talking as if it could swing the Liverpool wing-back going to Real Madrid when his contract runs out next year."



Gosh...I am surprised....
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:49:34 pm
They won't pay anything for him is my guess. They don't really need him now so they'll just fuck us over next season and Bosman him.

Seemingly an obscene decision from the club to allow things to get to this point but perhaps Trent has told them he wants to wait and see and that's why there hasn't been a deal. Conversely, maybe the club don't think he's worth £300k plus. We should be doing what Lille did with Yoro and try to flog him to the highest bidder now and not be mugged off by Madrid.

What does the club do in this situation realistically? Try to forcibly sell every player that hits the final two years of their contract?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:27:11 pm
What does the club do in this situation realistically? Try to forcibly sell every player that hits the final two years of their contract?

I never mentioned every player so why would I be advocating that?

I think they should have broken their backs last year, when he had 2 years left, to ensure he signed a new deal. As I said in the post, fair enough if they approached him with a deal then and he's stalled - out of their hands relatively speaking - but if that happened then maybe they should have then thought about cashing in. I don't think Trent is the average player with 2 years left. He's an academy product, he's probably our most marketable asset and he's our vice captain and has made the team tick for some time. It's not the same as Salah or VVD because of their age. Trent is about to hit his prime and become a leader in the team. He's also irreplaceable as a footballer, he's unique.

I think it's fair enough if he decides to go to RM next summer, though I'd rather he didn't. I do however also think that the club has to answer for if he leaves on a free, as it seems that we've got to this position through being passive.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:49:34 pm
They won't pay anything for him is my guess. They don't really need him now so they'll just fuck us over next season and Bosman him.

Seemingly an obscene decision from the club to allow things to get to this point but perhaps Trent has told them he wants to wait and see and that's why there hasn't been a deal. Conversely, maybe the club don't think he's worth £300k plus. We should be doing what Lille did with Yoro and try to flog him to the highest bidder now and not be mugged off by Madrid.
What could the club do? Hes not a slave, LFC cant force him to renew.

And none of us knows how much he has asked for
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
If Trent doesnt want to sign a new deal here this summer he should be moved on.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 04:19:45 pm
If Trent doesnt want to sign a new deal here this summer he should be moved on.

And if he doesnt want to be moved on?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
It could of course be that the club were discussing, or still are discussing, a new deal with him but certain events intervened last season which perhaps put those discussions on hold or slowed them down ?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:49:07 pm
I never mentioned every player so why would I be advocating that?

I think they should have broken their backs last year, when he had 2 years left, to ensure he signed a new deal. As I said in the post, fair enough if they approached him with a deal then and he's stalled - out of their hands relatively speaking - but if that happened then maybe they should have then thought about cashing in. I don't think Trent is the average player with 2 years left. He's an academy product, he's probably our most marketable asset and he's our vice captain and has made the team tick for some time. It's not the same as Salah or VVD because of their age. Trent is about to hit his prime and become a leader in the team. He's also irreplaceable as a footballer, he's unique.

I think it's fair enough if he decides to go to RM next summer, though I'd rather he didn't. I do however also think that the club has to answer for if he leaves on a free, as it seems that we've got to this position through being passive.

Realistically there's little that clubs can do if a player stalls on signing a contract. The only approach they can take is to completely freeze the player out, but that puts the club in a poor negotiating position and potentially leaves them with a player on high wages spending two seasons sulking.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:23:04 pm
And if he doesnt want to be moved on?

Tell him Bradley will be starting RB. Im sorry we cant allow world class players to run down contracts and leave for free. If your head is thinking about a fat contract in Madrid next summer you shouldnt be here.

My number one choice is obviously he comes back and signs a long term contract.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 04:36:20 pm
Tell him Bradley will be starting RB. Im sorry we cant allow world class players to run down contracts and leave for free. If your head is thinking about a fat contract in Madrid next summer you shouldnt be here.

My number one choice is obviously he comes back and signs a long term contract.

Shunning players just tends to create a toxic environment while also costing the club a season or two of that players potential contributions. It's shit but if a player wants to run their contract down there's little a club can really do that doesn't burn them.

If I had one criticism it's that we tend to wait until players leave before replacing them. If the club is confident Trent wants to move on we should be signing his replacement now, both to give them time to settle and also to give us an alternative in case the leaving player starts to phone it in.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
PSG tried forcing Mbappe last year. How'd that work out for them?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
He'll sign a new deal, I'd not lose any sleep over it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:19:00 pm
To be honest, I've been a bit conflicted on Trent for a while. He's at his absolute peak when he's bombing down the right for us, but he doesn't seem interested in doing that at all any more.

=========
He can defend, and doesn't get enough credit for it, but I'm not sure he really wants to any more

jesus - do you really think if players on our team aren't "interested" in doing something, Klopp would just say "ok no worries, we'll get the other 10 lads to adjust" ?
