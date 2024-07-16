« previous next »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15040 on: Yesterday at 03:46:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:16:38 pm
Yeah I would but I will mostly blame our owners.

Be careful to blame FSG on here ;)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15041 on: Yesterday at 04:19:14 pm »
He's off imo..
Just has that feeling now for me. Get good money for him and build again
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15042 on: Yesterday at 04:42:31 pm »
It feels like this will go only one way unfortunately. As long as we get a decent fee for him he can leave. Noone is bigger than the club. Thankfully we have Bradley who is a fantastic prospect also coming through.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15043 on: Yesterday at 04:57:40 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 04:42:31 pm
It feels like this will go only one way unfortunately. As long as we get a decent fee for him he can leave. Noone is bigger than the club. Thankfully we have Bradley who is a fantastic prospect also coming through.
Will feel reasonably confident until we start to be linked with Frimpong, worst case scenario is all three decide to run their contracts down.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15044 on: Yesterday at 04:59:07 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 04:19:14 pm
He's off imo..
Just has that feeling now for me. Get good money for him and build again
Not sure we will get good money when it's only one club involved.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15045 on: Yesterday at 05:26:55 pm »
I hope he stays, life goes on if he doesn't.

I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that he will leave, I'm sure an offer will be made to him and then it's up to him then to decide whether the grass may be greener elsewhere. Wouldn't necessarily wish him well, but I wouldn't regard it as a disaster if he does leave, in part because we already have a brilliant potential replacement at the club.

Hopefully there's some clarity on his future relatively soon, now the Euros are over I imagine it's something that the club are going to prioritise and want to resolve.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15046 on: Yesterday at 05:33:41 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 04:42:31 pm
It feels like this will go only one way unfortunately. As long as we get a decent fee for him he can leave. Noone is bigger than the club.
Don't want to see him go, but after seeing McManaman and Owen go for fuck all in the past, I'm in full agreement with this sentiment, although I always find it odd when the same is not said when talking about Salah for instance? Same with Gerrard as well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15047 on: Yesterday at 05:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on July 16, 2024, 10:06:00 pm
Worrying part is that it makes a lot of sense from Trent's perspective.

- Better chance at winning big trophies.
- Try something new.
- More money.

The only real thing holding him here would be some "local lad" angle, that is pretty much it. He has already won everything there is to win here and frankly, there is no guarantee we will be anywhere near as successful post-klopp, some might say extremely unlikely.

This might also seem to be a very natural jumping off point as most of the old guard that won those trophies will probably be gone within 1 year.

Hope I am wrong, but I think it is very likely at this point that he is off to Madrid.
Reckon so. You omitted the lure of living in Madrid. Young handsome man, fashion icon, pots of money, great weather, etc. (shit politics, mind).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15048 on: Yesterday at 05:59:19 pm »
Some right negative ninnies in here!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15049 on: Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm »
Like him to stay but he has my best wishes if he decides to go and set La Liga alight. Please go on to prove Southgate is a bigger c*nt than many people think.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15050 on: Yesterday at 08:53:29 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
Like him to stay but he has my best wishes if he decides to go and set La Liga alight. Please go on to prove Southgate is a bigger c*nt than many people think.

Playing where exactly, because he's not getting in their midfield.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15051 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:53:29 pm
Playing where exactly, because he's not getting in their midfield.
RB

Think it's unfair that some people think he's demanding to be a midfielder. He's always said he's happy to play RB. Southgate was the one who decided to play him there and the hybrid midfield thing was something other teams were already doing.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15052 on: Yesterday at 11:22:21 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
Like him to stay but he has my best wishes if he decides to go and set La Liga alight. Please go on to prove Southgate is a bigger c*nt than many people think.
so Liverpool losing a superbly talented player, in the prime of his career, is OK because the ex-England manager could possibly, maybe, perhaps be seen by some people as more useless than he already is.  wow.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15053 on: Today at 12:07:59 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:22:21 pm
so Liverpool losing a superbly talented player, in the prime of his career, is OK because the ex-England manager could possibly, maybe, perhaps be seen by some people as more useless than he already is.  wow.

Yeah fuck us, so long as it makes pencil neck look silly.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15054 on: Today at 12:41:21 am »
Bit of a slow week post Euros?
