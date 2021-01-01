« previous next »
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15040 on: Today at 03:46:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:16:38 pm
Yeah I would but I will mostly blame our owners.

Be careful to blame FSG on here ;)
Offline jonkrux

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15041 on: Today at 04:19:14 pm »
He's off imo..
Just has that feeling now for me. Get good money for him and build again
Offline pathetic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15042 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm »
It feels like this will go only one way unfortunately. As long as we get a decent fee for him he can leave. Noone is bigger than the club. Thankfully we have Bradley who is a fantastic prospect also coming through.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15043 on: Today at 04:57:40 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 04:42:31 pm
It feels like this will go only one way unfortunately. As long as we get a decent fee for him he can leave. Noone is bigger than the club. Thankfully we have Bradley who is a fantastic prospect also coming through.
Will feel reasonably confident until we start to be linked with Frimpong, worst case scenario is all three decide to run their contracts down.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15044 on: Today at 04:59:07 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:19:14 pm
He's off imo..
Just has that feeling now for me. Get good money for him and build again
Not sure we will get good money when it's only one club involved.
Online Oskar

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15045 on: Today at 05:26:55 pm »
I hope he stays, life goes on if he doesn't.

I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that he will leave, I'm sure an offer will be made to him and then it's up to him then to decide whether the grass may be greener elsewhere. Wouldn't necessarily wish him well, but I wouldn't regard it as a disaster if he does leave, in part because we already have a brilliant potential replacement at the club.

Hopefully there's some clarity on his future relatively soon, now the Euros are over I imagine it's something that the club are going to prioritise and want to resolve.
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15046 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 04:42:31 pm
It feels like this will go only one way unfortunately. As long as we get a decent fee for him he can leave. Noone is bigger than the club.
Don't want to see him go, but after seeing McManaman and Owen go for fuck all in the past, I'm in full agreement with this sentiment, although I always find it odd when the same is not said when talking about Salah for instance? Same with Gerrard as well.
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here
