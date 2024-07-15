« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

lamonti

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15000 on: Yesterday at 09:21:14 pm
Quote from: elbow on July 15, 2024, 11:30:27 pm
He's a local lad who's come through the ranks, he'll stay and finish his career here.

He will if we give him loads of money.
afc tukrish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15001 on: Yesterday at 09:21:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:47:05 pm
Falk saying Real are in contact with Trent and hes interested. 

Not a great source, but also not a terrible source

https://x.com/cfbayern/status/1813267386255933675?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Columbo does transfer rumours?

Edit: Damn it, Hazell...
Simplexity

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15002 on: Yesterday at 10:06:00 pm
Worrying part is that it makes a lot of sense from Trent's perspective.

- Better chance at winning big trophies.
- Try something new.
- More money.

The only real thing holding him here would be some "local lad" angle, that is pretty much it. He has already won everything there is to win here and frankly, there is no guarantee we will be anywhere near as successful post-klopp, some might say extremely unlikely.

This might also seem to be a very natural jumping off point as most of the old guard that won those trophies will probably be gone within 1 year.

Hope I am wrong, but I think it is very likely at this point that he is off to Madrid.
Caligula?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15003 on: Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm
Christ, he'd be amazing there wouldn't he. I hope I'm wrong but this one just feels like it would make perfect sense (for him) and you have the feeling that he knows that very well.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15004 on: Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm
Christ, he'd be amazing there wouldn't he. I hope I'm wrong but this one just feels like it would make perfect sense (for him) and you have the feeling that he knows that very well.
Makes too much sense for Madrid and for Trent. If he hadn't won it all, if Klopp hadn't left, then I could see a reason why he'd stay. He won't get exposed as much playing RB for Madrid either.
CraigDS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15005 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:47:05 pm
Falk saying Real are in contact with Trent and hes interested. 

Not a great source, but also not a terrible source

https://x.com/cfbayern/status/1813267386255933675?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Theyre not signing Trent.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15006 on: Yesterday at 11:05:24 pm
Its not so much that he goes, its that we lose a prime aged footballer, our world class one, for free. It would be a monumental disaster for the club.

Not only that, but if he were to be likely to leave for a free then its an unnecessary cloud hanging over the season and it risks tarnishing the relationship between player and fans. Its a drama we could do without.

I think he will sign a contract but the longer this goes on the more risky it becomes.
Hazell

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15007 on: Yesterday at 11:08:13 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:21:54 pm
Columbo does transfer rumours?

Edit: Damn it, Hazell...

Good old Columbo. Just the one technique of course. Still, shits on Quincy.
kvarmeismydad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15008 on: Yesterday at 11:22:25 pm
If Trent wants to go he should go, but he shouldn't expect us to play him every week during his last year. He should realise we will need to transition Bradley into number 1 right back and maybe even bring in another to settle them in for the following season.

I'm always someone who tries to find the positives. We'll lose a world class player but we'll also lose the issue he brought with him in trying to find his best position even though he's 25. We should use it as an opportunity to bring some stability to our defensive play and move on from there.

I hope he stays of course but if he wants to go we move on quick, even if he's still in the building.
stoa

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15009 on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:47:05 pm
Falk saying Real are in contact with Trent and hes interested. 

Not a great source, but also not a terrible source

https://x.com/cfbayern/status/1813267386255933675?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

On May 18th he reported that the way is free for de Zerbi to join Bayern after it was announced that he's leaving Brighton and that de Zerbi is Max Eberl's first choice as manager. Later that same day he posted that Eberl ruled out that an Italian will become Bayern manager. Top class journalism that...
Pistolero

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15010 on: Yesterday at 11:52:26 pm
I think he could be waiting to see what LFC post-Klopp feels like and whether he gels with Slot and the (numerous) new boot-room hombres..........personally though, I can see him spewing it....the lure of of his Madrid based bezzy mate might be too hard to resist....
Simplexity

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15011 on: Today at 12:37:08 am
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:22:25 pm
If Trent wants to go he should go, but he shouldn't expect us to play him every week during his last year. He should realise we will need to transition Bradley into number 1 right back and maybe even bring in another to settle them in for the following season.

I'm always someone who tries to find the positives. We'll lose a world class player but we'll also lose the issue he brought with him in trying to find his best position even though he's 25. We should use it as an opportunity to bring some stability to our defensive play and move on from there.

I hope he stays of course but if he wants to go we move on quick, even if he's still in the building.

Reminder that we got 97-99 points in the league with him at RB with him being a key player. If that is not his "best" position then we are looking at one of the truly great players.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15012 on: Today at 01:11:13 am
Love the way a footballer has his pic taken with another and its like ERMAGHERD HES LIKE GORRIZ OUSE UP ON RIGHTMOVE

Wonder if Madrid fans are panickin like a gang of fucking fannies like our lot? Thats  2 Liverpool players Bellinghams had his pic taken with so by logic hes coming to us isnt he

Had my pic taken on holiday with a mate when I was 17. Im tellin you now theres no fucking way Id have left  my job as a baker to work at fucking Morrisons pushing trolleys no matter how fucking good a mate he was. And he wasnt. Leant him a fiver and he never paid me back. Said it was towards his Nans coffin. Bumped into his Nan a few weeks later and she said she didnt even own one
afc tukrish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15013 on: Today at 01:24:44 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:11:13 am
Love the way a footballer has his pic taken with another and its like ERMAGHERD HES LIKE GORRIZ OUSE UP ON RIGHTMOVE

Wonder if Madrid fans are panickin like a gang of fucking fannies like our lot? Thats  2 Liverpool players Bellinghams had his pic taken with so by logic hes coming to us isnt he

Had my pic taken on holiday with a mate when I was 17. Im tellin you now theres no fucking way Id have left  my job as a baker to work at fucking Morrisons pushing trolleys no matter how fucking good a mate he was. And he wasnt. Leant him a fiver and he never paid me back. Said it was towards his Nans coffin. Bumped into his Nan a few weeks later and she said she didnt even own one

Why lend money to a friend whose nan coffin?
Onward Liverpudlian

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15014 on: Today at 02:39:35 am
I know professional footballers can see things a bit differently from the fans but I'd hope as a local lad he will remember two things - the utter shithousery from Madrid in those finals and that for a local lad LFC is not a stepping stone to a rival club we are competing with in a major competition. What a message it would send that a locally developed world class talent can be just picked off at will by Madrid.
