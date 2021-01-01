If there's genuine interest from Madrid and they've made it clear that they want him, I'm struggling to think of many reasons why he'd stay and sign a new contract. Taking bias out of the equation, it does make a lot of sense for him to move.



I obviously want him to stay. It's a shame that we allowed this situation to occur.



It's still very foggy to me whether or not he would want to move. The England MF experiment failed spectacularly and he was not even picked as a sub in the last games; not as a MF, not as a RB. Never mind what it could have been for England had Kyle Walker's fuckup been prevented if Trent played instead even as a sub. But where does that leave Trent overall? Does anyone but himself think that he adds better value in midfield? And does he realize that or is he in denial?If Trent wants to play in MF, it will not be at Liverpool; I don't think he has what it takes, and we have better MF players. If he can't get in our MF, could he get in Real's? Does anyone seriously think that?If Trent's mind was swayed by the Euros to focus on a RB position, and if he wants a change of scenery, he's such an elite player that won't do a lateral shift. I can understand the Real appeal, but would he be allowed the freedom to invert, drift around the field, when you have players like Valverde, Camavinga, Thcouameni, Kroos, Bellingham, even 38-yo Modric, all of which are playmakers in their way. Where is the need for an inverted RB at Real?Maybe I'm dumb enough not to see an opportunity, but Trent invented a position with us, and we would likely be the only elite club willing to adapt our formation and game tactics to suit him.