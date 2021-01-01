« previous next »
First of all he needs a holiday and a break to wash the stench of being in that England team away and come back strong for us.

Then he needs to make a decision on his contract. He can sign a pre-contract agreement in January with another club and leave this time next Summer for nothing.

Slot will know exactly what he will want from Trent next season. It's all about if Trent wants to be a part of it.
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 07:34:38 am
Trent has some questions to ask himself...

With klopp now gone and a chance to reinvent himself if he wants, would that be as a CM? All the England guys gassing him up to play there dropped him as quick as possible in that tournament.
Focus on right back and he may need a little fine tuning...especially in defensive situations. Or not if he has been given the right cover....Maybe a bit of both positions where he inverts? but whatever it is he needs to put his full focus into it and be happy playing there

I maintain he was the worlds best right back a few years ago, that should be his aim.

I think hell enjoy Slots tactical approach as its a big change but a good challenge and will actually give him a better foundation for England, which clearly Trent wants to be involved in.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:56:00 am
I maintain he was the worlds best right back a few years ago, that should be his aim.

I think hell enjoy Slots tactical approach as its a big change but a good challenge and will actually give him a better foundation for England, which clearly Trent wants to be involved in.

That way of playing, with those forwards to aim for, and cover behind him, may be hard to replicate. Could be weve seen the best of him at LFC.
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 09:10:52 am
That way of playing, with those forwards to aim for, and cover behind him, may be hard to replicate. Could be weve seen the best of him at LFC.

Trent has an incredible long and short passing game, he can fit any system in my opinion.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:54:28 am
He'd be a starter for a semi competent manager and would start for pretty much any other nation cept this 1. I can understand why people are baffled he played so little.

At the point you play wingbacks and don't play Trent... I can't even fathom the stupidity of that. I just about get it in a back 4 where you're very conservative and you have Walker to play RB. But with wingbacks? Madness.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:00:55 pm
At the point you play wingbacks and don't play Trent... I can't even fathom the stupidity of that. I just about get it in a back 4 where you're very conservative and you have Walker to play RB. But with wingbacks? Madness.

Wingbacks are no longer effective in the modern game as it is too tedious for a player to run up and down the channel and going on the byline to cross the ball. The half-fucked wingbacks like Saka (under Southgate) and Sterling (under Rogers) did bugger all to convince me.

Hope Trent didn't let Southgate's failures pull him down and start afresh next season.
I think Trent would have had a field day, if he got onto the pitch during the second half yesterday.He backs himself, Phil Foden was getting the ball & running towards his own goal.
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 01:09:19 pm
I think Trent would have had a field day, if he got onto the pitch during the second half yesterday.He backs himself, Phil Foden was getting the ball & running towards his own goal.

I doubt it. We have a team that knows how TAA can find them if they run short or long, equally he knows when to play them in. England only really had Saka and he's stuck in Southgate's slow and predictable 'tactics'. TAA though would have defended better than Walker who seemed to forget where he was supposed to be for both of Spain's goals, not that he'll get the stick he deserves.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:55:02 am
First of all he needs a holiday and a break to wash the stench of being in that England team away and come back strong for us.

Then he needs to make a decision on his contract. He can sign a pre-contract agreement in January with another club and leave this time next Summer for nothing.

Slot will know exactly what he will want from Trent next season. It's all about if Trent wants to be a part of it.
I didnt realise that the contract was up and he only has a year left. Bit poor by the club to wait until this point.
Taking our emotion out of it, would you begrudge him going somewhere like Madrid in 18 months? He has won it all here, he can go experience life away from the British press, win more cups and then eventually come back one day?

I love him, but I wouldn't blame him for wanting to live in Spain for a few years.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 02:41:58 pm
Taking our emotion out of it, would you begrudge him going somewhere like Madrid in 18 months? He has won it all here, he can go experience life away from the British press, win more cups and then eventually come back one day?

I love him, but I wouldn't blame him for wanting to live in Spain for a few years.

prefer him to sign the contract and then let us deal him to Spain in a couple of years if that where he really wants to go.
Time for him to sign on the dotted line and focus on delivering for us this and next season before the 26 WC. Then think of Spain etc. if he wants.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 02:41:58 pm
Taking our emotion out of it, would you begrudge him going somewhere like Madrid in 18 months? He has won it all here, he can go experience life away from the British press, win more cups and then eventually come back one day?

I love him, but I wouldn't blame him for wanting to live in Spain for a few years.

No. I wouldnt hold it against him. He might want to captain Liverpool, but also might want to play elsewhere. Its his choice.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 02:41:58 pm
and then eventually come back one day?


Not many come back, do they
Contract extension and if VVD doesn't extend he can be captain from next season.
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 03:37:00 pm
Not many come back, do they

The ones who feel like they're playing in a foreign country do...
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:55:02 am
First of all he needs a holiday and a break to wash the stench of being in that England team away and come back strong for us.

Then he needs to make a decision on his contract. He can sign a pre-contract agreement in January with another club and leave this time next Summer for nothing.

Slot will know exactly what he will want from Trent next season. It's all about if Trent wants to be a part of it.

You do worry what impact a Southgate has on a player. One of those Men In Black memory erasers would be handy.

It's criminal that someone who would get nowhere near (mis)managing such talent at club level gets to do so at international level.

Regards the contract it has to be priority #1. Been worryingly quiet though.
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 08:21:43 pm
You do worry what impact a Southgate has on a player.

I imagine Trent won't give Southgate another moments thought the second he steps off the plane.
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:13:30 pm
The ones who feel like they're playing in a foreign country do...

 ;D
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 02:41:58 pm
Taking our emotion out of it, would you begrudge him going somewhere like Madrid in 18 months? He has won it all here, he can go experience life away from the British press, win more cups and then eventually come back one day?

I love him, but I wouldn't blame him for wanting to live in Spain for a few years.

The Madrid press are a 100 times worse than the British media. You don't go to Madrid to escape from media attention.
Hate to say it but with Carvajal getting on, Trent could be the perfect replacement. Bellinghams mate as well.

I'd say good luck to him. A great servant for Liverpool but may want to try a different challenge.
He's a local lad who's come through the ranks, he'll stay and finish his career here.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 02:41:58 pm
Taking our emotion out of it, would you begrudge him going somewhere like Madrid in 18 months? He has won it all here, he can go experience life away from the British press, win more cups and then eventually come back one day?

I love him, but I wouldn't blame him for wanting to live in Spain for a few years.
If there's genuine interest from Madrid and they've made it clear that they want him, I'm struggling to think of many reasons why he'd stay and sign a new contract. Taking bias out of the equation, it does make a lot of sense for him to move.

I obviously want him to stay. It's a shame that we allowed this situation to occur.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:31:14 am
If there's genuine interest from Madrid and they've made it clear that they want him, I'm struggling to think of many reasons why he'd stay and sign a new contract. Taking bias out of the equation, it does make a lot of sense for him to move.

I obviously want him to stay. It's a shame that we allowed this situation to occur.
It's still very foggy to me whether or not he would want to move. The England MF experiment failed spectacularly and he was not even picked as a sub in the last games; not as a MF, not as a RB. Never mind what it could have been for England had Kyle Walker's fuckup been prevented if Trent played instead even as a sub. But where does that leave Trent overall? Does anyone but himself think that he adds better value in midfield? And does he realize that or is he in denial?

If Trent wants to play in MF, it will not be at Liverpool; I don't think he has what it takes, and we have better MF players. If he can't get in our MF, could he get in Real's? Does anyone seriously think that?

If Trent's mind was swayed by the Euros to focus on a RB position, and if he wants a change of scenery, he's such an elite player that won't do a lateral shift. I can understand the Real appeal, but would he be allowed the freedom to invert, drift around the field, when you have players like Valverde, Camavinga, Thcouameni, Kroos, Bellingham, even 38-yo Modric, all of which are playmakers in their way. Where is the need for an inverted RB at Real?

Maybe I'm dumb enough not to see an opportunity, but Trent invented a position with us, and we would likely be the only elite club willing to adapt our formation and game tactics to suit him.
