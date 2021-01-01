« previous next »
Offline johnybarnes

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14880 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 09:49:03 pm
Who gives a shit. When is he back for Liverpool

The Irish don't...clearly ;D
Offline Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14881 on: Yesterday at 10:12:02 pm »
Set up to fail . Came through with flying colours.

Top player. Get the fucking deal done.
Offline Realgman

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14882 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm »
Anyone notice the couple of moments when pickford looked to grab Trent as he walked by and was shrugged off... even the hug Pickford gave him was unreturned...

Maybe I'm just imagining it as bigger than it was, but that's how I saw it...
Offline phil236849

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14883 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm »
Cant remember a moment of greater relief watching a lfc player in an international. We are all so proud 😊
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14884 on: Today at 12:17:42 am »
What a back-heel half-volley that was. Such audacity for your first touch. It also explains perfectly whey he isn't chosen for England.
Offline kavah

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14885 on: Today at 01:00:03 am »
Well in lad  :scarf
Offline stevieG786

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14886 on: Today at 01:14:24 am »
never in doubt

he better start next game!
Offline KC7

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14887 on: Today at 01:47:01 am »
Southgate threw him under the bus (as he did with those two players who were brought on for pens in the Euro final, both of whom missed). You are ramping up the pressure even more on a player by basically saying "this is your sole purpose for being on the field, don't fuck it up". It's dreadful management.

As annoying it was to see Trent come on when he did he showed some bottle to execute that shot the way he did. Not easy cutting across the ball but his technique in striking a ball is as good as anything in world football.

Beyond that, get that contract on the table.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14888 on: Today at 03:25:14 am »
He put him on the pen so he had a scapegoat.
Offline farawayred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14889 on: Today at 04:24:08 am »
I was hoping he'd miss the penalty...
Offline vblfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14890 on: Today at 06:46:02 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:24:08 am
I was hoping he'd miss the penalty...
He wouldnt have deserved the abuse he would have got.
Thought his post match interview was difficult. Looked like he was almost forced to say positive things even though he has been treated like shit by Southgate and the media (and a lot of fans as well). Trent is wasting his talent with England and doesnt deserve to be treated like this.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14891 on: Today at 07:53:05 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:24:08 am
I was hoping he'd miss the penalty...
Same

My loyalty to England is pretty damn minimal (I was rooting for the Swiss)

Didn't want him to miss at first but then I thought... yeah, what the hell.

Still, he scored. Then England celebrated and I switched the TV off as man, that football really is insipid. It's really boring football.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14892 on: Today at 07:56:48 am »
Fucking TRENT!!!!
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14893 on: Today at 08:16:12 am »
Englands Trent Alexander-Arnold












:P
Online Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14894 on: Today at 09:21:30 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:25:14 am
He put him on the pen so he had a scapegoat.

Huh? Don't you think he might have put him on the penalty because he wanted to win? The takes some people come out with...

Quote from: KC7 on Today at 01:47:01 am
Southgate threw him under the bus (as he did with those two players who were brought on for pens in the Euro final, both of whom missed). You are ramping up the pressure even more on a player by basically saying "this is your sole purpose for being on the field, don't fuck it up". It's dreadful management.

As annoying it was to see Trent come on when he did he showed some bottle to execute that shot the way he did. Not easy cutting across the ball but his technique in striking a ball is as good as anything in world football.

Beyond that, get that contract on the table.

Managers have been bringing players on to take penalties since time began. It's not dreadful management, it's making use of your best penalty takers (well best according to what practice has shown anyway). Southgate can be criticised for many things but backing Trent to step up in the most pressurised of moments? We of all people should be applauding him for that.
Online amir87

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14895 on: Today at 09:26:43 am »
Even if you hate England its pretty mad to have wanted him to miss knowing the shit that would have come his way.

Thought were supposed to protect our own?
