Southgate threw him under the bus (as he did with those two players who were brought on for pens in the Euro final, both of whom missed). You are ramping up the pressure even more on a player by basically saying "this is your sole purpose for being on the field, don't fuck it up". It's dreadful management.



As annoying it was to see Trent come on when he did he showed some bottle to execute that shot the way he did. Not easy cutting across the ball but his technique in striking a ball is as good as anything in world football.



Beyond that, get that contract on the table.