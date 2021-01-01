« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1479402 times)

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14880 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 09:49:03 pm
Who gives a shit. When is he back for Liverpool

The Irish don't...clearly ;D
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,024
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14881 on: Yesterday at 10:12:02 pm »
Set up to fail . Came through with flying colours.

Top player. Get the fucking deal done.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14882 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm »
Anyone notice the couple of moments when pickford looked to grab Trent as he walked by and was shrugged off... even the hug Pickford gave him was unreturned...

Maybe I'm just imagining it as bigger than it was, but that's how I saw it...
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14883 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm »
Cant remember a moment of greater relief watching a lfc player in an international. We are all so proud 😊
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,077
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14884 on: Today at 12:17:42 am »
What a back-heel half-volley that was. Such audacity for your first touch. It also explains perfectly whey he isn't chosen for England.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14885 on: Today at 01:00:03 am »
Well in lad  :scarf
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,307
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14886 on: Today at 01:14:24 am »
never in doubt

he better start next game!
Logged

Online KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14887 on: Today at 01:47:01 am »
Southgate threw him under the bus (as he did with those two players who were brought on for pens in the Euro final, both of whom missed). You are ramping up the pressure even more on a player by basically saying "this is your sole purpose for being on the field, don't fuck it up". It's dreadful management.

As annoying it was to see Trent come on when he did he showed some bottle to execute that shot the way he did. Not easy cutting across the ball but his technique in striking a ball is as good as anything in world football.

Beyond that, get that contract on the table.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Up
« previous next »
 