Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent is the scapegoat.
Owen aside, England have treated Liverpool players like shit.

I watched a documentary where the Argentinians are talking about the lead-up to the game with England in '86. They were deciding how they would deal with John Barnes who not only tore up the English league but scored 'that' goal against Brazil and they couldn't believe it when he didn't start. Look at the damage Barnes created as a sub.
Would love it if England go down by 3, then bring Trent on at 70 mins, who scores 2 worldies in a losing cause.

They'd still find a way to make it his fault of course.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:08:15 pm
Would love it if England go down by 3, then bring Trent on at 70 mins, who scores 2 worldies in a losing cause.

They'd still find a way to make it his fault of course.
I'd bet he doesn't make another appearance now.
Quote from: Kuytinho on Yesterday at 07:04:58 pm
I'd bet he doesn't make another appearance now.

Certainly wont in midfield.
Quote from: Kuytinho on Yesterday at 07:04:58 pm
I'd bet he doesn't make another appearance now.

Just got home and spotted this. Yep, he'll warm the bench for as long as England stink the place out, which I'm perfectly happy about if it means he's reasonably fresh for the start of the season. What I'm not happy about is him being portrayed as a scapegoat in certain quarters, and I'm glad lads like Declan Rice called it out for the total bullshit that it is. Won't stop the Liverpool bashers in the media though, and watch them carry it forward into the new season.
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 07:53:23 pm
Just got home and spotted this. Yep, he'll warm the bench for as long as England stink the place out, which I'm perfectly happy about if it means he's reasonably fresh for the start of the season. What I'm not happy about is him being portrayed as a scapegoat in certain quarters, and I'm glad lads like Declan Rice called it out for the total bullshit that it is. Won't stop the Liverpool bashers in the media though, and watch them carry it forward into the new season.
What did Rice say?  Missed it.
Can I shock you? I like Rice, despite what I said in his thread.
Lololol. The Gallagher experiment lasted 45 mins.

Because Southgate is embarrassed - he brings in Mainoo as he can't admit a mistake and bring in Trent.

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:32:56 pm
Lololol. The Gallagher experiment lasted 45 mins.

Because Southgate is embarrassed - he brings in Mainoo as he can't admit a mistake and bring in Trent.

That was really odd. Shocking manager.

If I was Trent I'd sack England off until they get rid of Southgate.
You can tell that the rest of the players want him in the side. Southgate's going to go out with a wimper and his successor will love him. Maybe.
Paul Joyce in The Times

"England failed to produce going forward in Cologne" with a picture of Trent. Shameless.

https://archive.ph/iuVZ8
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:32:56 pm
Lololol. The Gallagher experiment lasted 45 mins.

Because Southgate is embarrassed - he brings in Mainoo as he can't admit a mistake and bring in Trent.



Mainoo is a way better fit for this England team than Trent though.

Southgate's England is all about mitigating risk. He doesn't play Trent as a full back because he wants the recovery pace of Walker. Stones is deployed as an old fashioned static centre back. Trippier plays on his wrong side because that means he won't overlap.

So basically we play with four pure defenders and then he plays Rice as a pure 6 with no license to go forward. So that is 5 players with no freedom to attack. So even though we have four defenders who all played CL football this season, all four who are comfortable on the ball. We then don't play out from the back. Nope Prickford just launches it at every opportunity, in an attempt to show how far he can kick the ball out of play.

Midfield and attack is just about having a threat but without over-commiting. We have no attacking patterns. Players like Trent, Palmer, Foden etc are just waisted or should that be waist-coated?

We just trudge through games hoping not to get beaten and somehow hoping to win by default. Mainoo is perfect for that. Don't be adventurous, don't be pro-active just play safe.   
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:19:48 am
Paul Joyce in The Times

"England failed to produce going forward in Cologne" with a picture of Trent. Shameless.

https://archive.ph/iuVZ8
A player who came on in the 84th minute :lmao

In fairness to Joyce, he doesn't choose the pictures, that's some else who will put it in after his work on the article is done.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:19:48 am
Paul Joyce in The Times

"England failed to produce going forward in Cologne" with a picture of Trent. Shameless.

https://archive.ph/iuVZ8
The agenda is transparent.
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 10:45:42 pm
That was really odd. Shocking manager.

If I was Trent I'd sack England off until they get rid of Southgate.

I hate unprofessional players who refused to come on but I would make an exception for Southgate. Trent should have pretended to pull a muscle during warm up and let GS suck his own dick.
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 07:59:26 pm
https://metro.co.uk/2024/06/24/declan-rice-makes-huge-claim-liverpool-star-amid-euro-2024-concerns-21092597/
Without seeing the actual interview it's hard to know the context but he's certainly more fulsome in his praise for his teammates than his manager.

Quote from: Rice on Trent
Ill tell you now  Trent can play in midfield. Ive seen it for England and for Liverpool. Hes unbelievable.
Quote from: Rice on Foden, Saka and Bellingham
Lets give players the best confidence in the world. Players like Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, tell them theyre the best players in the world.
Quote from: Rice on Southgate
He has got the experience now at this level, theres no doubt about it.

Trent seems to have fallen into the trap we all hoped he wouldn't before the tournament.  Scapegoat in midfield and now a bit-part substitute at full-back if one of Southgate's clique gets a knock.

Ben White's decision making when it comes to applying fake tan is questionable but he had the measure of Southgate long ago.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:09:49 am
The agenda is transparent.

Really is. This says a lot about the press and Liverpool. Stick the boot in whenever they can.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:03:48 am
I hate unprofessional players who refused to come on but I would make an exception for Southgate. Trent should have pretended to pull a muscle during warm up and let GS suck his own dick.
is that a punishment?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:24:43 pm
is that a punishment?
It is with my back.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:46:25 pm
It is with my back.
depends on how far you need to bend I suppose.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:19:48 am
Paul Joyce in The Times

"England failed to produce going forward in Cologne" with a picture of Trent. Shameless.

https://archive.ph/iuVZ8
Same old shite then
All this yapping about the CM, when its the wings that dont work.
The FBs are incredibly defensive, and the lack of overlaps makes it really hard for the wingers.

Also, Bellingham could be the most overrated footballer in memory. Hes good, but not that good. The whining and rolling around is top notch. Typical flat track bully. Unbelievable how he doesnt get more criticism. Southgate should be blamed for the FB tactics, but Bellingham cant blame the tactics
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:00:43 pm
All this yapping about the CM, when its the wings that dont work.
The FBs are incredibly defensive, and the lack of overlaps makes it really hard for the wingers.

Also, Bellingham could be the most overrated footballer in memory. Hes good, but not that good. The whining and rolling around is top notch. Typical flat track bully. Unbelievable how he doesnt get more criticism. Southgate should be blamed for the FB tactics, but Bellingham cant blame the tactics

You are either a connector or a finisher, and Bellingham is trying to do both at the moment. He might be better off on the bench for the next game.
