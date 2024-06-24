Lololol. The Gallagher experiment lasted 45 mins.



Because Southgate is embarrassed - he brings in Mainoo as he can't admit a mistake and bring in Trent.







Mainoo is a way better fit for this England team than Trent though.Southgate's England is all about mitigating risk. He doesn't play Trent as a full back because he wants the recovery pace of Walker. Stones is deployed as an old fashioned static centre back. Trippier plays on his wrong side because that means he won't overlap.So basically we play with four pure defenders and then he plays Rice as a pure 6 with no license to go forward. So that is 5 players with no freedom to attack. So even though we have four defenders who all played CL football this season, all four who are comfortable on the ball. We then don't play out from the back. Nope Prickford just launches it at every opportunity, in an attempt to show how far he can kick the ball out of play.Midfield and attack is just about having a threat but without over-commiting. We have no attacking patterns. Players like Trent, Palmer, Foden etc are just waisted or should that be waist-coated?We just trudge through games hoping not to get beaten and somehow hoping to win by default. Mainoo is perfect for that. Don't be adventurous, don't be pro-active just play safe.