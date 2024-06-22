I think they're going out in the first knockout game. You can tell it's all getting to them now, senior players coming out with interviews about criticism etc, the manager is shite, probably deep down knows he's shite, and I reckon the ones who have played under him long enough know he's a fraud.
I think they have a chance of getting Austria after the groups are done and I could see them losing it. High intensity pressing football which they couldn't really handle the other day, some of them already look a bit shattered too. I'd love for it to end against a team they really should be beating just so Southgate can get his final humiliation.