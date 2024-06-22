« previous next »
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14760 on: June 22, 2024, 01:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on June 22, 2024, 01:38:36 am
I was so pleased that, a, they didn't get a winner when he went off, and b, they didn't play any better either.

The narrative that it was all down to Trent was ready to go otherwise.
reacting to all the criticism, they'll batter Slovenia. 

Trent won't see the pitch, so normal Scouse-bashing will then resume, only louder.
Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14761 on: June 22, 2024, 02:14:02 pm »
I do think a big part of the problem other than Trent not being a midfielder, is he's playing in a team with no left hand side. That's putting more pressure on him & the other players. If the ball goes to Trippier, instead of going down the line the ball is going straight back to the centre of the park, if players went to spread the ball out wide from the centre of the midfield they can only go right and the opposition will know that. I don't think Harry Kane is fit and his lack of movement also poses a challenge.
Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14762 on: June 22, 2024, 02:40:11 pm »
You put the man into a position to play people in, then no one makes runs ahead of you or is seemingly told to do so

Pointless and just setting him up to fail
Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14763 on: June 22, 2024, 03:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on June 22, 2024, 01:38:36 am
I was so pleased that, a, they didn't get a winner when he went off, and b, they didn't play any better either.

The narrative that it was all down to Trent was ready to go otherwise.

I don't think Trent is a central midfielder but there's zero doubt in my mind he's better in that position than Gallagher.

Gallagher is all bluster. There's nothing impressive about how he bundles his way around the pitch, crashing into tackles. I can see the argument for dropping Bellingham deeper and squeezing in a Gordon / Eze in the front four though.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,598
  • YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14764 on: June 22, 2024, 03:58:21 pm »
I personally think he's more than good enough to play midfield at international level, including against the better sides. However what he does need, as the England team does in general no matter who is in the middle, is movement ahead of him. Southgate has had more than enough time with these players now to push that if it's a tactic he wants so I can only point fingers at him over anyone else.

Now if Trent is good enough to be a midfielder for a PL title and CL chasing side remains to be seen.
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,492
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14765 on: Today at 12:00:05 am »
I don't know what people expect from him when he's put in midfield for his passing capability and ability to find a killer ball (that no one else in the England squad comes near to having), but without any movement ahead of him.

Southgate created this circus around Trent himself, by leaving him out of his selections when he was playing RB for a club that won 26 out of their first 27 league games with one of the best defensive records in Europe. All eyes have been on him this summer, pundits gave him stick before a ball was even kicked and he's been blamed for England's underwhelming performances when he's played perfectly fine.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,598
  • YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14766 on: Today at 12:28:23 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:00:05 am
I don't know what people expect from him when he's put in midfield for his passing capability and ability to find a killer ball (that no one else in the England squad comes near to having), but without any movement ahead of him.

Southgate created this circus around Trent himself, by leaving him out of his selections when he was playing RB for a club that won 26 out of their first 27 league games with one of the best defensive records in Europe. All eyes have been on him this summer, pundits gave him stick before a ball was even kicked and he's been blamed for England's underwhelming performances when he's played perfectly fine.

Saw a stat today that Pickford has attempted more long passes than anyone else in the tournament, often bypassing a short pass out to a defender or midfielder, so essentially bypassing why Trent is even in midfield to offer that passing ability. Not a surprise from Pickford, as he does the same by far compared to all other keepers in the PL too - but Southgate should be on top of that.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,394
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14767 on: Today at 07:23:24 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:28:23 am
Saw a stat today that Pickford has attempted more long passes than anyone else in the tournament, often bypassing a short pass out to a defender or midfielder, so essentially bypassing why Trent is even in midfield to offer that passing ability. Not a surprise from Pickford, as he does the same by far compared to all other keepers in the PL too - but Southgate should be on top of that.

Some things never change. Always remember a stat from 2012 when England lost on penalties to Italy. The most passes completed from one England player to another was Joe Hart to Andy Carroll. And Carroll only came on in the 60th minute. :D
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14768 on: Today at 08:31:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:23:24 am
Some things never change. Always remember a stat from 2012 when England lost on penalties to Italy. The most passes completed from one England player to another was Joe Hart to Andy Carroll. And Carroll only came on in the 60th minute. :D

Englands inability to control knockout games through keeping possession has long been the primary reason weve not threatened to win a tournament.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,152
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14769 on: Today at 09:47:03 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on June 22, 2024, 02:40:11 pm
You put the man into a position to play people in, then no one makes runs ahead of you or is seemingly told to do so

Pointless and just setting him up to fail

That plus Southgate is playing with two CM sitters  he always plays with two sitting in front of the back 4 its football from 1996
Its funny to me that England fans keep debating personnel in midfield - it doesnt fucking matter who plays there if theyre just screening and theres a 25 yard gap to your front 4

The reason they cant control possession in games isnt a technical limitation (please dont  tell me rice / taa / Bellingham isnt good enough technically) its that the team is so disjointed and open in midfield because of the set up

From Trents point of view when hes on the ball you want him in that KDB/ Beckham space where be can make passes that create chances  thats just never happening if he has to sit in front of the back 4 its nonsensical  it sort of doesnt matter what position he plays on the ball as long as you get him in those areas
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14770 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Wait whats wrong with 2 CMs in front of the back 4 in buildup play? When we struggle to progress the play one of the solutions offered is dropping a CM deeper to create a 2-1 in buildup play rather than a 1-2. Off the ball Im with you, the abyss between the front 4 and the back 6 when Denmark were building up was very silly.

As for Trent on the ball - I want him in the KDB position AND the deep lying one, he can progress and create from the deeper position and create from the KDB position. And as a midfielder Trent isnt going to be good enough receiving on the half turn or under pressure to play as an advanced 8 in the KDB mould. To get the ball in those places I suspect he needs to be a RB.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,152
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14771 on: Today at 12:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:04:51 am
Wait whats wrong with 2 CMs in front of the back 4 in buildup play?

Nothing - was commenting on the England set up not the concept
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,886
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14772 on: Today at 12:28:06 pm »
Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,610
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14773 on: Today at 12:41:45 pm »
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,492
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14774 on: Today at 01:26:53 pm »
Trent set to be dropped against Slovenia for Gallagher as per Ornstein :lmao

Honestly. Think everyone saw this coming even before the Euros started. Throw a player in the limelight, use him incorrectly, sub him off early both games despite fine performances, drop them before the third game. He really knows how to destroy a players confidence doesnt he?
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14775 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:26:53 pm
Trent set to be dropped against Slovenia for Gallagher as per Ornstein :lmao

Honestly. Think everyone saw this coming even before the Euros started. Throw a player in the limelight, use him incorrectly, sub him off early both games despite fine performances, drop them before the third game. He really knows how to destroy a players confidence doesnt he?
plus gives himself a huge excuse when the team effs up - "well I tried TAA in midfield but he let us all down - not my fault is it?"
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,152
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14776 on: Today at 01:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:26:53 pm
Trent set to be dropped against Slovenia for Gallagher as per Ornstein :

This is mental  I think its fine to drop Trent if you want more control in midfield - that isnt what hes good at .. but Gallagher gives you less and youve got Wharton just sitting there
He really is horrible at his job
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14777 on: Today at 01:40:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:38:22 pm
This is mental  I think its fine to drop Trent if you want more control in midfield - that isnt what hes good at .. but Gallagher gives you less and youve got Wharton just sitting there
He really is horrible at his job
only way that makes an iota of sense is put Gallagher in and move Trent to RB.  which could actually work.

like he'd drop Walker.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,076
  • Seis Veces
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14778 on: Today at 01:40:46 pm »
I think they're going out in the first knockout game. You can tell it's all getting to them now, senior players coming out with interviews about criticism etc, the manager is shite, probably deep down knows he's shite, and I reckon the ones who have played under him long enough know he's a fraud.

I think they have a chance of getting Austria after the groups are done and I could see them losing it. High intensity pressing football which they couldn't really handle the other day, some of them already look a bit shattered too. I'd love for it to end against a team they really should be beating just so Southgate can get his final humiliation.
Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14779 on: Today at 01:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:26:53 pm
Trent set to be dropped against Slovenia for Gallagher as per Ornstein :lmao

Honestly. Think everyone saw this coming even before the Euros started. Throw a player in the limelight, use him incorrectly, sub him off early both games despite fine performances, drop them before the third game. He really knows how to destroy a players confidence doesnt he?

If that's the only change tomorrow then England have serious issues. I've not seen an upside in England when Trent has been hooked in the opening 2 games & they are playing lesser opposition tomorrow.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,369
  • Bam!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14780 on: Today at 01:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:26:53 pm
Trent set to be dropped against Slovenia for Gallagher as per Ornstein :lmao

Honestly. Think everyone saw this coming even before the Euros started. Throw a player in the limelight, use him incorrectly, sub him off early both games despite fine performances, drop them before the third game. He really knows how to destroy a players confidence doesnt he?

It makes sense to rest their best players to be fair. Bring him back in fresh in the knockouts
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,421
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14781 on: Today at 01:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:56:01 pm
It makes sense to rest their best players to be fair. Bring him back in fresh in the knockouts

Trent won't get another minute on the pitch.
Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,173
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14782 on: Today at 02:23:40 pm »
Very England possibility:  Trent is dropped.  Gallagher comes in and England beats Slovenia convincingly.  Morons in the press believe Trent is the problem.  England go with the same lineup and "bravely" lose in the quarterfinals on penalties.  Pundits can't understand why the newest Golden Generation can't win.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14783 on: Today at 02:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Today at 01:48:54 pm
If that's the only change tomorrow then England have serious issues. I've not seen an upside in England when Trent has been hooked in the opening 2 games & they are playing lesser opposition tomorrow.
The mystery of why England were still dog crap against Denmark for the 30-odd minutes after Trent was substituted!

Gallagher is a better fit for the role than Trent though but that's more a reflection of how dysfunctional the team is.  Instead of trying to make it work with a player that has rare star quality just go with a workhorse to paper over the cracks.
Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14784 on: Today at 02:53:11 pm »
Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14785 on: Today at 04:34:58 pm »
I see the rumours are that Trent will be dropped for the Slovenia game. You could have had a bet on that and you dont need inside info either. You just knew that is what Southgate would do. He is a fkn moron. Never mind the other players who were awful. Its Trents fault. Honestly I would walk. Southgate is a fkn idiot. He is still talking about Phillips. You couldnt make it up. They will probably qualify from the group with a draw then loose heavily when they play a decent team.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,743
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14786 on: Today at 04:41:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:42:05 pm
The mystery of why England were still dog crap against Denmark for the 30-odd minutes after Trent was substituted!

Gallagher is a better fit for the role than Trent though but that's more a reflection of how dysfunctional the team is.  Instead of trying to make it work with a player that has rare star quality just go with a workhorse to paper over the cracks.

Is he?

The side is unbalanced forcing in Bellinghem, Foden, Saka and Kane and not having a natural left winger on there, Kane who is clearly not fit and can't run coming deep, compounded by playing right backs as left backs.
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,421
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14787 on: Today at 04:43:58 pm »
Gallagher isn't even a good Premier League player, let alone international standard, he's shit.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14788 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:43:58 pm
Gallagher isn't even a good Premier League player, let alone international standard, he's shit.
Biggest attribute is he has a great engine.  That's all though.
Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14789 on: Today at 05:02:50 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:43:58 pm
Gallagher isn't even a good Premier League player, let alone international standard, he's shit.
He's bang average, not sure how he even made the squad.
Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14790 on: Today at 05:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:41:14 pm
Is he?

The side is unbalanced forcing in Bellinghem, Foden, Saka and Kane and not having a natural left winger on there, Kane who is clearly not fit and can't run coming deep, compounded by playing right backs as left backs.
Back five for me, Walker behind Trent would be a match made in heaven.
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,994
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14791 on: Today at 05:30:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:47:03 am
That plus Southgate is playing with two CM sitters  he always plays with two sitting in front of the back 4 its football from 1996
Its funny to me that England fans keep debating personnel in midfield - it doesnt fucking matter who plays there if theyre just screening and theres a 25 yard gap to your front 4

The reason they cant control possession in games isnt a technical limitation (please dont  tell me rice / taa / Bellingham isnt good enough technically) its that the team is so disjointed and open in midfield because of the set up

From Trents point of view when hes on the ball you want him in that KDB/ Beckham space where be can make passes that create chances  thats just never happening if he has to sit in front of the back 4 its nonsensical  it sort of doesnt matter what position he plays on the ball as long as you get him in those areas
I think the main reason is that England doesnt want possession. They want to avoid losing the ball close to their goal.

Theres nothing inherently wrong with giving up some possession and playing more direct, and it's definitely a possible route to winning titles. Trent would be fantastic as a CM with fast wingers and full backs. But then the attacks have to be fast and based on pace, not on long balls to a static Kane.

In general the whole debate is weirdly focused on the center of the team, which works mostly fine.
Its the wings that dont work! The FBs and wingers get nothing done, even though they are quite good players.
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,021
  • ....mmm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14792 on: Today at 09:50:17 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:23:40 pm
Very England possibility:  Trent is dropped.  Gallagher comes in and England beats Slovenia convincingly.  Morons in the press believe Trent is the problem.  England go with the same lineup and "bravely" lose in the quarterfinals on penalties.  Pundits can't understand why the newest Golden Generation can't win.

Pretty much this, it's almost too obvious.

These games come thick and fast, Southgate has a free hit where he can change things up, give players a rest and try something different. Why stick with the same setup.
