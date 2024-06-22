You put the man into a position to play people in, then no one makes runs ahead of you or is seemingly told to do so



Pointless and just setting him up to fail



That plus Southgate is playing with two CM sitters he always plays with two sitting in front of the back 4 its football from 1996Its funny to me that England fans keep debating personnel in midfield - it doesnt fucking matter who plays there if theyre just screening and theres a 25 yard gap to your front 4The reason they cant control possession in games isnt a technical limitation (please dont tell me rice / taa / Bellingham isnt good enough technically) its that the team is so disjointed and open in midfield because of the set upFrom Trents point of view when hes on the ball you want him in that KDB/ Beckham space where be can make passes that create chances thats just never happening if he has to sit in front of the back 4 its nonsensical it sort of doesnt matter what position he plays on the ball as long as you get him in those areas