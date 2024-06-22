You put the man into a position to play people in, then no one makes runs ahead of you or is seemingly told to do so
Pointless and just setting him up to fail
That plus Southgate is playing with two CM sitters
he always plays with two sitting in front of the back 4
its football from 1996
Its funny to me that England fans keep debating personnel in midfield - it doesnt fucking matter who plays there if theyre just screening and theres a 25 yard gap to your front 4
The reason they cant control possession in games isnt a technical limitation (please dont tell me rice / taa / Bellingham isnt good enough technically) its that the team is so disjointed and open in midfield because of the set up
From Trents point of view when hes on the ball you want him in that KDB/ Beckham space where be can make passes that create chances
thats just never happening if he has to sit in front of the back 4 its nonsensical
it sort of doesnt matter what position he plays on the ball as long as you get him in those areas