« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1464733 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14760 on: June 22, 2024, 01:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on June 22, 2024, 01:38:36 am
I was so pleased that, a, they didn't get a winner when he went off, and b, they didn't play any better either.

The narrative that it was all down to Trent was ready to go otherwise.
reacting to all the criticism, they'll batter Slovenia. 

Trent won't see the pitch, so normal Scouse-bashing will then resume, only louder.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,653
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14761 on: June 22, 2024, 02:14:02 pm »
I do think a big part of the problem other than Trent not being a midfielder, is he's playing in a team with no left hand side. That's putting more pressure on him & the other players. If the ball goes to Trippier, instead of going down the line the ball is going straight back to the centre of the park, if players went to spread the ball out wide from the centre of the midfield they can only go right and the opposition will know that. I don't think Harry Kane is fit and his lack of movement also poses a challenge.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14762 on: June 22, 2024, 02:40:11 pm »
You put the man into a position to play people in, then no one makes runs ahead of you or is seemingly told to do so

Pointless and just setting him up to fail
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14763 on: June 22, 2024, 03:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on June 22, 2024, 01:38:36 am
I was so pleased that, a, they didn't get a winner when he went off, and b, they didn't play any better either.

The narrative that it was all down to Trent was ready to go otherwise.

I don't think Trent is a central midfielder but there's zero doubt in my mind he's better in that position than Gallagher.

Gallagher is all bluster. There's nothing impressive about how he bundles his way around the pitch, crashing into tackles. I can see the argument for dropping Bellingham deeper and squeezing in a Gordon / Eze in the front four though.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,594
  • YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14764 on: June 22, 2024, 03:58:21 pm »
I personally think he's more than good enough to play midfield at international level, including against the better sides. However what he does need, as the England team does in general no matter who is in the middle, is movement ahead of him. Southgate has had more than enough time with these players now to push that if it's a tactic he wants so I can only point fingers at him over anyone else.

Now if Trent is good enough to be a midfielder for a PL title and CL chasing side remains to be seen.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,491
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14765 on: Today at 12:00:05 am »
I don't know what people expect from him when he's put in midfield for his passing capability and ability to find a killer ball (that no one else in the England squad comes near to having), but without any movement ahead of him.

Southgate created this circus around Trent himself, by leaving him out of his selections when he was playing RB for a club that won 26 out of their first 27 league games with one of the best defensive records in Europe. All eyes have been on him this summer, pundits gave him stick before a ball was even kicked and he's been blamed for England's underwhelming performances when he's played perfectly fine.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,594
  • YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14766 on: Today at 12:28:23 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:00:05 am
I don't know what people expect from him when he's put in midfield for his passing capability and ability to find a killer ball (that no one else in the England squad comes near to having), but without any movement ahead of him.

Southgate created this circus around Trent himself, by leaving him out of his selections when he was playing RB for a club that won 26 out of their first 27 league games with one of the best defensive records in Europe. All eyes have been on him this summer, pundits gave him stick before a ball was even kicked and he's been blamed for England's underwhelming performances when he's played perfectly fine.

Saw a stat today that Pickford has attempted more long passes than anyone else in the tournament, often bypassing a short pass out to a defender or midfielder, so essentially bypassing why Trent is even in midfield to offer that passing ability. Not a surprise from Pickford, as he does the same by far compared to all other keepers in the PL too - but Southgate should be on top of that.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,370
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14767 on: Today at 07:23:24 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:28:23 am
Saw a stat today that Pickford has attempted more long passes than anyone else in the tournament, often bypassing a short pass out to a defender or midfielder, so essentially bypassing why Trent is even in midfield to offer that passing ability. Not a surprise from Pickford, as he does the same by far compared to all other keepers in the PL too - but Southgate should be on top of that.

Some things never change. Always remember a stat from 2012 when England lost on penalties to Italy. The most passes completed from one England player to another was Joe Hart to Andy Carroll. And Carroll only came on in the 60th minute. :D
« Last Edit: Today at 07:25:39 am by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14768 on: Today at 08:31:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:23:24 am
Some things never change. Always remember a stat from 2012 when England lost on penalties to Italy. The most passes completed from one England player to another was Joe Hart to Andy Carroll. And Carroll only came on in the 60th minute. :D

Englands inability to control knockout games through keeping possession has long been the primary reason weve not threatened to win a tournament.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,149
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14769 on: Today at 09:47:03 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on June 22, 2024, 02:40:11 pm
You put the man into a position to play people in, then no one makes runs ahead of you or is seemingly told to do so

Pointless and just setting him up to fail

That plus Southgate is playing with two CM sitters  he always plays with two sitting in front of the back 4 its football from 1996
Its funny to me that England fans keep debating personnel in midfield - it doesnt fucking matter who plays there if theyre just screening and theres a 25 yard gap to your front 4

The reason they cant control possession in games isnt a technical limitation (please dont  tell me rice / taa / Bellingham isnt good enough technically) its that the team is so disjointed and open in midfield because of the set up

From Trents point of view when hes on the ball you want him in that KDB/ Beckham space where be can make passes that create chances  thats just never happening if he has to sit in front of the back 4 its nonsensical  it sort of doesnt matter what position he plays on the ball as long as you get him in those areas
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14770 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Wait whats wrong with 2 CMs in front of the back 4 in buildup play? When we struggle to progress the play one of the solutions offered is dropping a CM deeper to create a 2-1 in buildup play rather than a 1-2. Off the ball Im with you, the abyss between the front 4 and the back 6 when Denmark were building up was very silly.

As for Trent on the ball - I want him in the KDB position AND the deep lying one, he can progress and create from the deeper position and create from the KDB position. And as a midfielder Trent isnt going to be good enough receiving on the half turn or under pressure to play as an advanced 8 in the KDB mould. To get the ball in those places I suspect he needs to be a RB.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:06:50 am by Knight »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Up
« previous next »
 