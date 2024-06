You put the man into a position to play people in, then no one makes runs ahead of you or is seemingly told to do so



Pointless and just setting him up to fail



That plus Southgate is playing with two CM Ďsittersí Ö he always plays with two sitting in front of the back 4Ö its football from 1996Itís funny to me that England fans keep debating personnel in midfield - it doesnít fucking matter who plays there if theyíre just screening and thereís a 25 yard gap to your front 4The reason they canít control possession in games isnít a technical limitation (please donít tell me rice / taa / Bellingham isnít good enough technically) itís that the team is so disjointed and open in midfield because of the set upFrom Trentís point of view when heís on the ball you want him in that KDB/ Beckham space where be can make passes that create chances Ö thatís just never happening if he has to sit in front of the back 4 itís nonsensical Ö it sort of doesnít matter what position he plays on the ball as long as you get him in those areas