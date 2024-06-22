I don't know what people expect from him when he's put in midfield for his passing capability and ability to find a killer ball (that no one else in the England squad comes near to having), but without any movement ahead of him.



Southgate created this circus around Trent himself, by leaving him out of his selections when he was playing RB for a club that won 26 out of their first 27 league games with one of the best defensive records in Europe. All eyes have been on him this summer, pundits gave him stick before a ball was even kicked and he's been blamed for England's underwhelming performances when he's played perfectly fine.