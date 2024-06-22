I do think a big part of the problem other than Trent not being a midfielder, is he's playing in a team with no left hand side. That's putting more pressure on him & the other players. If the ball goes to Trippier, instead of going down the line the ball is going straight back to the centre of the park, if players went to spread the ball out wide from the centre of the midfield they can only go right and the opposition will know that. I don't think Harry Kane is fit and his lack of movement also poses a challenge.