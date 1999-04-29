England's problem is the same as it's ever been, they want to cram in as many of their superstars in the team as possible and balance and cohesion are secondary.



Bellingham or Foden - Pick one

Kane - Isn't offering runs in behind and when he drops deep there is no presence upfront

Foden - Wants to drift inside no width on the left



So Trent has no runners to pick up and Saka is being doubled up on because the opposition knows the left hand side threat is non-existent. And worse, all the attacks are coming down England's left so from a defence and attacking standpoint the left hand side is a black hole. So Trent is being made into a scapegoat but with that said, (IMHO) Trent seems uncomfortable in the role of a midfielder like he is having to think about his next move rather than it coming naturally to him.



With regard to England, it's Lampard Gerrard all over again. Just pick a balanced functioning side. Paisley said you need players to carry the piano and players to play the piano. Southgate is fligning England's best attacking into a pot and hoping they gel.