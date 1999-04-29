« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:50:34 am
Just want England knocked out so there's zero possibility of him or Joe playing same with any other side with our lads in it. There is too much football these days and players need a long summer break not involved in this shit fest tournament.
  Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:14:20 am
The deep lying playmaker is an outdated role these days, you have to offer more. It is worrying to see his lack of energy at times but he has played a lot of football.

Southgate will never drop Walker so I guess its not worth worrying about. I only see Trent playing in higher role on the right if hes not at RB.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:18:41 am
England's problem is the same as it's ever been, they want to cram in as many of their superstars in the team as possible and balance and cohesion are secondary.

Bellingham or Foden - Pick one
Kane - Isn't offering runs in behind and when he drops deep there is no presence upfront
Foden - Wants to drift inside no width on the left

So Trent has no runners to pick up and Saka is being doubled up on because the opposition knows the left hand side threat is non-existent. And worse, all the attacks are coming down England's left so from a defence and attacking standpoint the left hand side is a black hole. So Trent is being made into a scapegoat but with that said, (IMHO) Trent seems uncomfortable in the role of a midfielder like he is having to think about his next move rather than it coming naturally to him.

With regard to England, it's Lampard Gerrard all over again. Just pick a balanced functioning side. Paisley said you need players to carry the piano and players to play the piano. Southgate is fligning England's best attacking into a pot and hoping they gel.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:21:27 am
I suspect Trent is being told to do very specific things in this role, namely sit and protect and look for the Hollywood pass to get England in on goal.

I don't think it was a coincidence that he was hooked yesterday very shortly after picking up the ball and running at the Danes for 50 yards. Southgate can't be having his midfielders doing that.

Whatever happens, Trent will be the scapegoat. Kane's had about six touches and looked like a Sunday League player but he's untouchable of course.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:23:00 am
Quote from: mkingdon on Yesterday at 08:21:27 am
I suspect Trent is being told to do very specific things in this role, namely sit and protect and look for the Hollywood pass to get England in on goal.

I don't think it was a coincidence that he was hooked yesterday very shortly after picking up the ball and running at the Danes for 50 yards. Southgate can't be having his midfielders doing that.

Whatever happens, Trent will be the scapegoat. Kane's had about six touches and looked like a Sunday League player but he's untouchable of course.

To be fair, he got subbed and he was getting rinsed by pundits yesterday.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:12:36 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:50:34 am
Just want England knocked out so there's zero possibility of him or Joe playing same with any other side with our lads in it. There is too much football these days and players need a long summer break not involved in this shit fest tournament.

Shit fest tournament? Some players actually view this as the pinnacle of their careers you know. Yes some need a rest but Trent will get that in a few weeks.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:20:34 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:18:41 am
England's problem is the same as it's ever been, they want to cram in as many of their superstars in the team as possible and balance and cohesion are secondary.

Bellingham or Foden - Pick one
Kane - Isn't offering runs in behind and when he drops deep there is no presence upfront
Foden - Wants to drift inside no width on the left

So Trent has no runners to pick up and Saka is being doubled up on because the opposition knows the left hand side threat is non-existent. And worse, all the attacks are coming down England's left so from a defence and attacking standpoint the left hand side is a black hole. So Trent is being made into a scapegoat but with that said, (IMHO) Trent seems uncomfortable in the role of a midfielder like he is having to think about his next move rather than it coming naturally to him.

With regard to England, it's Lampard Gerrard all over again. Just pick a balanced functioning side. Paisley said you need players to carry the piano and players to play the piano. Southgate is fligning England's best attacking into a pot and hoping they gel.
You also need players that can make the opening pass and players that are willing to run to receive the pass. England has too many playmakers, not enough runners. The result is a lot of sideways passing but not a lot of chances or goals. Easy to mark.

Liverpool have had similar problems at times, with all 3 CMs plus Trent, Diaz and Salah looking for a pass to one runner - Nunez.
Salah used to be more of a runner, now hes more of a playmaker. Similarly, Kane is less mobile than before
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:22:59 am
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 08:14:20 am
The deep lying playmaker is an outdated role these days, you have to offer more. It is worrying to see his lack of energy at times but he has played a lot of football.

Southgate will never drop Walker so I guess its not worth worrying about. I only see Trent playing in higher role on the right if hes not at RB.

Ian wright wright wright was right, there was fuck all movement ahead of him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:35:23 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:18:41 am
England's problem is the same as it's ever been, they want to cram in as many of their superstars in the team as possible and balance and cohesion are secondary.

Bellingham or Foden - Pick one
Kane - Isn't offering runs in behind and when he drops deep there is no presence upfront
Foden - Wants to drift inside no width on the left

So Trent has no runners to pick up and Saka is being doubled up on because the opposition knows the left hand side threat is non-existent. And worse, all the attacks are coming down England's left so from a defence and attacking standpoint the left hand side is a black hole. So Trent is being made into a scapegoat but with that said, (IMHO) Trent seems uncomfortable in the role of a midfielder like he is having to think about his next move rather than it coming naturally to him.

With regard to England, it's Lampard Gerrard all over again. Just pick a balanced functioning side. Paisley said you need players to carry the piano and players to play the piano. Southgate is fligning England's best attacking into a pot and hoping they gel.

This mainly. Trent needs last line wingers or attacking full backs to hit. Saka is the only one providing this so that's easy to work out for teams. Bellingham is a box to box midfielder, although RM use his as a CAM, they have top end wide players and Kroos. England don't have a playmaker. Rice and Bellingham with Foden as the 10 I thought was logical. Then stick a proper left winger in. Trent would have a field day from RB then but as you say Walker won't be dropped.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:38:01 am
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 09:22:59 am
Ian wright wright wright was right, there was fuck all movement ahead of him.

There's no point playing Trent if nobody is making runs. Keane, in his typical extreme bollix way, stated that Trent had been found out. The man is a prick who often says what the Mancs want him to say.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:39:14 am
Quote from: Jay012345 on Yesterday at 09:35:23 am
This mainly. Trent needs last line wingers or attacking full backs to hit. Saka is the only one providing this so that's easy to work out for teams. Bellingham is a box to box midfielder, although RM use his as a CAM, they have top end wide players and Kroos. England don't have a playmaker. Rice and Bellingham with Foden as the 10 I thought was logical. Then stick a proper left winger in. Trent would have a field day from RB then but as you say Walker won't be dropped.
His diagonals won't be very effective if he's playing them to Trippier and Foden because they kill the momentum of the attack by slowing it down.

Diagonals give players 1v1 opportunities so a player like Gordon would be better.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:00:25 am
Sooner England get knocked out the better but feel for Trent as he will be made the scapegoat.
There'll be no blame on Deccers, Foden or Southgate of course.
That's the Mingland way.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:22:19 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:18:41 am
England's problem is the same as it's ever been, they want to cram in as many of their superstars in the team as possible and balance and cohesion are secondary.

Bellingham or Foden - Pick one
Kane - Isn't offering runs in behind and when he drops deep there is no presence upfront
Foden - Wants to drift inside no width on the left

So Trent has no runners to pick up and Saka is being doubled up on because the opposition knows the left hand side threat is non-existent. And worse, all the attacks are coming down England's left so from a defence and attacking standpoint the left hand side is a black hole. So Trent is being made into a scapegoat but with that said, (IMHO) Trent seems uncomfortable in the role of a midfielder like he is having to think about his next move rather than it coming naturally to him.

With regard to England, it's Lampard Gerrard all over again. Just pick a balanced functioning side. Paisley said you need players to carry the piano and players to play the piano. Southgate is fligning England's best attacking into a pot and hoping they gel.

This is an excellent summary. Your point on Bellingham v Foden will, of course, not be picked up on at all within the press, even though it is the root of the problem. Anthony Gordon would be a much more effective runner in there, would link midfield and attack well, and I'm pretty sure Trent would enjoy finding him - Gordon would, I'm pretty certain, offer a few thudding tackles as well to shore things up a bit defensively when needed. Foden however looks completely lost, and Bellingham is not looking like himself at all. It's as if they're both wanting to do their normal thing but are being asked to do something else entirely different. Hmmm, and they say Trent is the problem...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:28:54 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:18:41 am
England's problem is the same as it's ever been, they want to cram in as many of their superstars in the team as possible and balance and cohesion are secondary.

Bellingham or Foden - Pick one
Kane - Isn't offering runs in behind and when he drops deep there is no presence upfront
Foden - Wants to drift inside no width on the left

So Trent has no runners to pick up and Saka is being doubled up on because the opposition knows the left hand side threat is non-existent. And worse, all the attacks are coming down England's left so from a defence and attacking standpoint the left hand side is a black hole. So Trent is being made into a scapegoat but with that said, (IMHO) Trent seems uncomfortable in the role of a midfielder like he is having to think about his next move rather than it coming naturally to him.

With regard to England, it's Lampard Gerrard all over again. Just pick a balanced functioning side. Paisley said you need players to carry the piano and players to play the piano. Southgate is fligning England's best attacking into a pot and hoping they gel.

Excellent post, I can't really disagree with any of it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:57:34 am
The root of the problem is that it is incredibly difficult to implement a complicated playing philosophy at Intl level. The hours that Jurgen or Guardiola put in at the training ground just isn't available.

Therefore an intl coach must find a system that is easy to learn and makes the most of the players available. Southgate just doesn't have the talent to do any of these things. He has done well based on his limited skillset but it will always hold him back especially when he is saftey first at all times.

The fact is that the standard of coaching is much, much higher in Europe so you can put average coaches into the Spanish or Italian teams and they will still be better than an average coach in England

Coming back to Trent, even with the above as mitigation, hope he now realises that he needs to improve himself and work even harder in order to get to the next level. At least he'll be working with Arne in a few weeks and not Gareth.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:21:22 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on June 20, 2024, 11:43:17 pm
I thought he was strolling around a bit too much for my liking but its pointless if he isn't used properly - he needs to be spraying passes all over the pitch and needs players ready for those balls. There were a couple of moments in the Serbia game where he was on the right wing looked up to see no strikers in the box, its madness.

they all were! eg Saint Jude should be getting more shit than Trent, not only was he playing at 1/3 speed, he spent more energy whinging than trying to make something happen.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:26:36 pm
I know I shouldn't but this Phil McNulty bellend on the BBC sums up the utterly agenda-driven establishment the best.

Not going to dignify it with any more airtime, but I hope to fucking god - as has been said elsewhere - that TAA and Gomez just get the fuck out of there and away from the utter abomination that the England football team is. Embarrassing is not the word for the whole thing. If anyone is still deluded enough to think that International football, especially Engerrlund is worth even a seconds viewing then what is going on now should put paid to it.

What's even more embarrassing is it was all so very predictable what would happen, yet some still clung to the vestiges of hope that it wouldn't. Just hope to fuck that this does not adversely affect him for us.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:35:50 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 01:26:36 pm
I know I shouldn't but this Phil McNulty bellend on the BBC sums up the utterly agenda-driven establishment the best.

Not going to dignify it with any more airtime, but I hope to fucking god - as has been said elsewhere - that TAA and Gomez just get the fuck out of there and away from the utter abomination that the England football team is. Embarrassing is not the word for the whole thing. If anyone is still deluded enough to think that International football, especially Engerrlund is worth even a seconds viewing then what is going on now should put paid to it.

What's even more embarrassing is it was all so very predictable what would happen, yet some still clung to the vestiges of hope that it wouldn't. Just hope to fuck that this does not adversely affect him for us.
I read it yesterday and proved he hadn't watched the match and just wrote it from the bar. This thread has shown that us common people can analyse the game much better than highly paid pundits and journos.

As much we dont like it, every player wants to play in and win World Cups and Euros, regardless of who might be in charge or the bollocks from the media that comes from it so they will stick at it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:40:20 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 01:35:50 pm
I read it yesterday and proved he hadn't watched the match and just wrote it from the bar. This thread has shown that us common people can analyse the game much better than highly paid pundits and journos.
the reaction from last night is more proof that most journos draft their game comments before a ball is kicked - so they can just tweak a few facts in (eg the actual time Trent got dumped) and get it out fast.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:43:45 pm
I still don't see Trent as a midfielder, not that I like Keane but he is right about the off the ball stuff especially on defense, it takes years and years to work out where and how to play in the midfield and as others have said in here Trent's playing with a second delay as he's thinking about every action, you need to play naturally as that's how you play quickly.

Considering all the links to left back come center backs I really hope the plan is for Trent to play as the attacking right sided fullback under Slot, a position he will be world class at.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:47:49 pm
As Doyley has said. LFC are going to have to pick up the pieces. Because his confidence will be shot.

Saying that, if he's not going to sign a new contract there's no point.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:34:53 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:47:49 pm
Saying that, if he's not going to sign a new contract there's no point.

and how do you know this?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 03:11:28 pm
Foden or Bellingham? You guys are mad. Theres absolutely no chance Klopp would only pick one of those lads if he had them both available. Bellingham can play 6,8 or 10. The lads a unicorn. Foden can play right forward, left forward or 10. And for Guardiola hes played wide loads. Started 10 PL games from left forward last season. Southgate has just been dazzled by Bellingham playing so far forward at Madrid (which has been because of their own lack of options up top) and has lost his head over it. If he doesnt fancy any of the options at CM next to Rice and he wants to play 4231 theres a very easy solution, just put Bellingham there.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 03:41:56 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:11:28 pm
Foden or Bellingham? You guys are mad. Theres absolutely no chance Klopp would only pick one of those lads if he had them both available. Bellingham can play 6,8 or 10. The lads a unicorn. Foden can play right forward, left forward or 10. And for Guardiola hes played wide loads. Started 10 PL games from left forward last season. Southgate has just been dazzled by Bellingham playing so far forward at Madrid (which has been because of their own lack of options up top) and has lost his head over it. If he doesnt fancy any of the options at CM next to Rice and he wants to play 4231 theres a very easy solution, just put Bellingham there.

The key for England is playing someone like Wharton as 6.

Pickford

Trent - Stones - Quansah - Colwill

Rice - Wharton

Saka - Foden - Gordon

Bellingham

Would have been our strongest lineup.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 03:53:12 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:41:56 pm
The key for England is playing someone like Wharton as 6.

Pickford

Trent - Stones - Quansah - Colwill

Rice - Wharton

Saka - Foden - Gordon

Bellingham

Would have been our strongest lineup.

Fact is, to be fair, that everyone has in their mind what the team should be. Southgate is in a no-win situation there (and trust me, I think the man is a boob and completely out of his element). I think it's bonkers not to play Kane, who I rate as the second best No.9 in world football behind Haaland but maybe that side would gel and be amazing. Who knows?

You would think though, that with the lack of an out and out left back he would have leaned into the back three that City, Arsenal and us have played for the best part of 18-24 months.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 05:52:29 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:47:49 pm
As Doyley has said. LFC are going to have to pick up the pieces. Because his confidence will be shot.

Saying that, if he's not going to sign a new contract there's no point.
That I'm not sure about. When the Euro teams were announced, I saw Trent's inclusion in the team as a fork in the road. He had indicated that he wanted to play in midfield, he's played there as a youngster and he liked it. But one thing is to want something, another to be able to do it. I saw the Euros as the testing ground, especially because Southgate was trying to find a way to fit a square peg in a round hole, because the peg had a golden veneer. That experiment was either going to work or not. If it did work, Liverpool could follow suit. If it didn't work, it could change Trent's perspective on his future.

I hope now that Trent sees himself as a roaming right back in a role that he invented himself and sign a new contract. It has to be clear to him that regardless of his brilliant capabilities, he ain't getting a sniff around Real's midfield, to use them as a benchmark.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 06:22:05 pm
Trent will come back and play right back for us.. As he should for England. But walker gets the nod always. Problem also is Southgate doesnt rate Trents defensive abilities even though what you loose in defence you make up for in his attacking play. The problem with England is they dont have an identity. Is it defensive, is it half arsed press, is it hit and hope.  This system has not worked and you would expect another plan but then again its Southgate so they probably dont and he has all the tactical nouse of a first world war general.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:00:24 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:52:29 pm
That I'm not sure about. When the Euro teams were announced, I saw Trent's inclusion in the team as a fork in the road. He had indicated that he wanted to play in midfield, he's played there as a youngster and he liked it. But one thing is to want something, another to be able to do it. I saw the Euros as the testing ground, especially because Southgate was trying to find a way to fit a square peg in a round hole, because the peg had a golden veneer. That experiment was either going to work or not. If it did work, Liverpool could follow suit. If it didn't work, it could change Trent's perspective on his future.

I hope now that Trent sees himself as a roaming right back in a role that he invented himself and sign a new contract. It has to be clear to him that regardless of his brilliant capabilities, he ain't getting a sniff around Real's midfield, to use them as a benchmark.

He's got less clout to shout about playing in midfield to Slot if he's not done well in the Euros. Also less negotiating power for a megabucks contract. If he bosses the Euros in midfield then it's different.

His position is a conundrum for Slot and his contract needs sorting before the season.

Trent at right back and an athletic, high quality DM coming in is what is needed.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:56:49 pm
Thought Trent looked absolutely lost in midfield yesterday. Though I put that more on the manager than Trent. Because the whole England team looked pretty lost.

I think he could definitely play in midfield in certain situations - maybe depends who we are playing against and how much of the ball we would anticipate having.

My only downside with Trent is he seems to think he can stroll around the pitch and doesn't really like to get stuck in. Henderson at his peak made Trent's job a lot easier at right back from a defensive point. Personally I would rather see a player with a really good engine play right side of midfield for us but that is not always necessary especially when playing a team that sit back so then the creativity of Trent is a good thing.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:29:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:00:24 pm


Trent at right back and an athletic, high quality DM coming in is what is needed.

In this scenario, what happens with Bradley?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm
slot will try trent in midfield in pre-season

he will have macca and endo to help him
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:39:09 am
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm
slot will try trent in midfield in pre-season

he will have macca and endo to help him

Trent may be barely involved in pre-season.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:01:25 am
I suppose England were far better once Trent was substituted for the last 36 minutes
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:27:40 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:01:25 am
I suppose England were far better once Trent was substituted for the last 36 minutes

Even the media weren't able to spin it that way. I was shocked.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:37:29 am
Quote from: seenitall on Yesterday at 09:29:47 pm
In this scenario, what happens with Bradley?

The guy is 20 years old and we play 50+ games per season on a regular basis. He will get his time on the pitch.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:38:36 am
I was so pleased that, a, they didn't get a winner when he went off, and b, they didn't play any better either.

The narrative that it was all down to Trent was ready to go otherwise.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:33:35 am
Quote from: seenitall on Yesterday at 09:29:47 pm
In this scenario, what happens with Bradley?

He's turned into a free scoring, box to box midfielder.
