As Doyley has said. LFC are going to have to pick up the pieces. Because his confidence will be shot.
Saying that, if he's not going to sign a new contract there's no point.
That I'm not sure about. When the Euro teams were announced, I saw Trent's inclusion in the team as a fork in the road. He had indicated that he wanted to play in midfield, he's played there as a youngster and he liked it. But one thing is to want something, another to be able to do it. I saw the Euros as the testing ground, especially because Southgate was trying to find a way to fit a square peg in a round hole, because the peg had a golden veneer. That experiment was either going to work or not. If it did work, Liverpool could follow suit. If it didn't work, it could change Trent's perspective on his future.
I hope now that Trent sees himself as a roaming right back in a role that he invented himself and sign a new contract. It has to be clear to him that regardless of his brilliant capabilities, he ain't getting a sniff around Real's midfield, to use them as a benchmark.