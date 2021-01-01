« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14720
Just want England knocked out so there's zero possibility of him or Joe playing same with any other side with our lads in it. There is too much football these days and players need a long summer break not involved in this shit fest tournament.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14721
The deep lying playmaker is an outdated role these days, you have to offer more. It is worrying to see his lack of energy at times but he has played a lot of football.

Southgate will never drop Walker so I guess its not worth worrying about. I only see Trent playing in higher role on the right if hes not at RB.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14722
England's problem is the same as it's ever been, they want to cram in as many of their superstars in the team as possible and balance and cohesion are secondary.

Bellingham or Foden - Pick one
Kane - Isn't offering runs in behind and when he drops deep there is no presence upfront
Foden - Wants to drift inside no width on the left

So Trent has no runners to pick up and Saka is being doubled up on because the opposition knows the left hand side threat is non-existent. And worse, all the attacks are coming down England's left so from a defence and attacking standpoint the left hand side is a black hole. So Trent is being made into a scapegoat but with that said, (IMHO) Trent seems uncomfortable in the role of a midfielder like he is having to think about his next move rather than it coming naturally to him.

With regard to England, it's Lampard Gerrard all over again. Just pick a balanced functioning side. Paisley said you need players to carry the piano and players to play the piano. Southgate is fligning England's best attacking into a pot and hoping they gel.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14723
I suspect Trent is being told to do very specific things in this role, namely sit and protect and look for the Hollywood pass to get England in on goal.

I don't think it was a coincidence that he was hooked yesterday very shortly after picking up the ball and running at the Danes for 50 yards. Southgate can't be having his midfielders doing that.

Whatever happens, Trent will be the scapegoat. Kane's had about six touches and looked like a Sunday League player but he's untouchable of course.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14724
I suspect Trent is being told to do very specific things in this role, namely sit and protect and look for the Hollywood pass to get England in on goal.

I don't think it was a coincidence that he was hooked yesterday very shortly after picking up the ball and running at the Danes for 50 yards. Southgate can't be having his midfielders doing that.

Whatever happens, Trent will be the scapegoat. Kane's had about six touches and looked like a Sunday League player but he's untouchable of course.

To be fair, he got subbed and he was getting rinsed by pundits yesterday.
