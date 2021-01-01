« previous next »
Offline newterp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14680 on: Yesterday at 07:45:19 pm »
There are barely any passes for him to make regardless of the overall performance.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14681 on: Yesterday at 07:56:26 pm »
England had a ton of problems today, and Trent wasnt the biggest by any means, but he was still part of it.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14682 on: Yesterday at 09:41:56 pm »
England need a scapegoat. The whole team were poor. I would like to point out that Klopp resisted using Trent as a midfielder prefering to use him to float inside from full back where he could use his passing range to hurt the opposition. Im no football genius but the man who managed Trent for LFC was so..
Offline killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14683 on: Yesterday at 09:47:18 pm »
Linekar couldnt shut up asking for him to go into midfield. Also there was some bellend who said Klopp should thank Southgate for moving him there or some shit like that.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14684 on: Yesterday at 09:52:48 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 06:34:24 pm
We had similar nonsense with Gerrard. "Put him in central midfield" (Andy Gray regularly chimed in on this too). Stevie was never a central midfielder. It requires discipline, poise, an ability of knowing when a pass was on (in Stevie's head a pass was always on). The Cup final vs Arsenal we only started to play when Gary Mac came on, likewise in the CL final when Hamann came on. Stevie was freed up to play what came naturally to him. Trent is similar in that he lacks discipline to play midfield, but at right back, with midfielders covering for him, he is much more comfortable.
Gerrard was a central midfielder and he helped us win a treble and helped England thump Germany 5-1. And he turned into a game winner when he moved up the pitch. We have no idea if Trent can play in central midfield because he's never had a run there. You could argue a back three would work better with England but there's also no easy choice to play on the other side right now.
Offline Agent99

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14685 on: Yesterday at 10:08:24 pm »
Quick question but has any other player successfully swapped positions between club and international football? (Not a striker playing as a winger or a DM playing as an AM but a defender playing midfield like Trent).
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14686 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:08:24 pm
Quick question but has any other player successfully swapped positions between club and international football? (Not a striker playing as a winger or a DM playing as an AM but a defender playing midfield like Trent).
David Alaba.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14687 on: Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm »
At least one of the pundits has finally pointed out the obvious by saying, "What's the point of pushing Trent into midfield to quarterback when there are no runners upfront!" Thank you, Ian Wright!
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14688 on: Yesterday at 10:34:16 pm »
Whats the point of playing anyone in midfield when that whopper in net kept on hoofing it. He single-handedly creates chaos for England against any side willing to press him.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14689 on: Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm »
Think hed be fine in a midfield 3 where hed be playing pretty much as a right midfielder. Just doesnt have the legs or athleticism to play there in a midfield 2. Think the inverted role is still his best position but he just doesnt seem to want to defend from full back anymore.
Offline kvarmeismydad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14690 on: Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm »
Southgate is just shit. Plain and simple.

He hasn't taken a fit left back. Tripper is therefore not able to get up and down and offer anything with his left foot and offer natural shape. That alone lends itself to deploy Trent and right back to invert. Push the defensive line higher and get your players like Bellingham and Foden closer to Kane.

There's also an argument to play Guehi left back and Walker right sided CB to offer the high line some extra recovery speed. Man City play a high line and two of those lads are in the defence. Rice is used to a high line and he's got Foden and Bellingham who play week in week out around the opposition box.

It's like he's taken all these players used to playing one way and dropped them into the David Moyes blueprint.

I think Eddie Howe will be given the job next and at least he has an identity.

For Trent the damage is done now with England. He'll get dropped and they'll fumble into the quarters.

What this means for him next, I think he needs to get back to right back and crack on. With England, Walker and Tripper will tail off in the next few years anyway and he should target that spot for the World Cup. I think he looked great in midfield at St James's Park but it's just a step too far to be learning a role at an international tournament. He wasn't scanning properly and he was taking up odd positions where natural midfielders would drop into little spaces ready for one touch play you could see Trent lacking a bit of awareness to offer himself as a quick lay off option. I think he also struggled to understand what was behind him and he rushed a few passes, as if he was expecting to be clattered if he took any longer. Denmark have some experienced, combative and hard working midfielders which obviously challenged Bellingham and Rice to get a sniff never mind Trent but the whole tactical set up was just poor.

Quite liked Hjulmand though. Any half decent DM looks useful to me these days though.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14691 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm »
I hope the fact hes unfairly been made Englands scapegoat currently, will just inspire him next season when it comes
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14692 on: Yesterday at 11:22:37 pm »
Hed being scapegoated but lets be frank here, hes not a midfielder.


Also, the audacity to sub one of your best creative players for Connor fickin Gallagher, Southgate should get the sack for that reason alone.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14693 on: Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
He hasn't taken a fit left back. Tripper is therefore not able to get up and down and offer anything with his left foot and offer natural shape. That alone lends itself to deploy Trent and right back to invert. Push the defensive line higher and get your players like Bellingham and Foden closer to Kane.

Gomez would offer more at LB than him.
Offline kvarmeismydad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14694 on: Yesterday at 11:37:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
Gomez would offer more at LB than him.

Good point, although I was just thinking for balance having a lefty there.

At this point I'm quite happy for Trent and Gomez to sit on the bench and let the rest of them run themselves into the ground so we can get the slot machine going strong nice and early.
Offline Bread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14695 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
Gomez would offer more at LB than him.

There are a number of options that would make more sense that Trippier at LB. Gomez is certainly one of them, but I'd have taken Tyrick Mitchell, Levi Colwill, Tino Livramento, Ben Chilwell and even Dan fucking Burn to Germany before chucking Trippier out there.


Southgate had options; most of them mediocre admittedly but he's choosing the worst one.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14696 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm »
This was on the BBC website:

Quote
No player created more chances (3) or played more line-breaking passes in the final third (5) for England against Denmark than Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite him being subbed off in the 54th minute.

I didn't watch the whole game as I was swapping between this and the cricket but thought that was an eye-opening stat. It seems that no pundit was picked up on this shows how poor they are at their jobs as well.

I thought he was strolling around a bit too much for my liking but its pointless if he isn't used properly - he needs to be spraying passes all over the pitch and needs players ready for those balls. There were a couple of moments in the Serbia game where he was on the right wing looked up to see no strikers in the box, its madness.

He is better off out of it, he needs to work on his game but playing under Southgate will not help him.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14697 on: Yesterday at 11:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm
At least one of the pundits has finally pointed out the obvious by saying, "What's the point of pushing Trent into midfield to quarterback when there are no runners upfront!" Thank you, Ian Wright!
Spot on. Ian Wright and John Barnes are the only ex players seeing how the system is failing as it is and calling it out. Well done lads.
Offline B0151?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14698 on: Yesterday at 11:48:59 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 11:22:37 pm
Hed being scapegoated but lets be frank here, hes not a midfielder.


Also, the audacity to sub one of your best creative players for Connor fickin Gallagher, Southgate should get the sack for that reason alone.
He's not a Southgate double pivot midfielder. But even then England looked worse after he went off. Would have liked to see him with Watkins ahead of him actually making runs in behind.

Either way you really can't judge literally anything based off how England and Southgate use him. Everyone has been shite. If Slot were to use him in midfield as part of his system I think he'd look a different player.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14699 on: Today at 12:12:47 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm
There are a number of options that would make more sense that Trippier at LB. Gomez is certainly one of them, but I'd have taken Tyrick Mitchell, Levi Colwill, Tino Livramento, Ben Chilwell and even Dan fucking Burn to Germany before chucking Trippier out there.


Southgate had options; most of them mediocre admittedly but he's choosing the worst one.
Alfie Doughty at Luton would be a better option than playing Trippier at LB!
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14700 on: Today at 12:13:04 am »
He's Played under the best manager in the world and he never used him as a midfielder.  That's all that needs to be said on the matter.
However under this current shite manager no one else is looking much better so when he inevitably gets dropped the situation won't be any better. At least he'll get a rest and be removed from the firing line.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14701 on: Today at 12:53:59 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Southgate is just shit. Plain and simple.

Gareth managed one club, for 3 years
He took over the year after they played in the UEFA cup, FA cup SF and LC QF, they had been in the PL for 8 years

Within 3 years they were relegated
Enough said really
Offline whtwht

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14702 on: Today at 01:04:56 am »
Ingerlund are done for with or without Trent in midfield. Hopefully Slot keeps him at RB
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14703 on: Today at 02:33:43 am »
Southgate is an utter shit manager, most people have known this for a long time. So many players are looking awful in that England team too, not just Trent, but we know who the media will focus on.

The sooner they get eliminated the better to be honest.
Offline The_Nomad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14704 on: Today at 02:43:32 am »
If he doesnt want to be a RB but also doesnt have the attributes to play as a midfielder, maybe we should get £150 million for him and buy the next VVD and Salah?  ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14705 on: Today at 03:37:05 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 02:43:32 am
If he doesnt want to be a RB but also doesnt have the attributes to play as a midfielder, maybe we should get £150 million for him and buy the next VVD and Salah?  ;D

We first promise him everything & get him to sign a new contract, he then kicks on and becomes the greatest right sided player in the history of the game.


Offline skipper757

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14706 on: Today at 04:06:53 am »
When he's at RB for us, he can play passes over the top to Salah, crossfield-diagonal to Mane/Diaz, or cross-field to Robbo.

He looks best when Saka is making runs in behind early as that's what he's used to at club level.  But on the left, you have a half-fit Trippier and a Foden that doesn't fit.  Put a fit LB there (even Walker there is fine) and Gordon there and it's much better for Trent.  If you leave him at RB, it also allows for a more balanced midfield.  And it allows Kane to drop deep as he has two runners (Gordon and Saka) in behind.

But that's not happening, and everything is dysfunctional.  I saw a Declan Rice compilation against Denmark, and he looked like a competition winner.  Kane had like 2 touches in the first half against Serbia as possession went from 70-30 England to almost 50-50 by game end.

The incompetence to make almost ever player look bad is unreal.
Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14707 on: Today at 04:37:44 am »
Southgate is an absolute fraud.

The Owl would be a better option than him.
Online Kekule

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14708 on: Today at 06:43:16 am »
It seems its the same fuckers who confidently said Trent should playing in midfield, and then sagely nodded along when people agreed with them, who are now knee jerking and saying hes getting torn apart.

Have any of them admitted they were wrong or are they all blaming him for not immediately being the best midfielder in the history of the game?
