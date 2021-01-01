Southgate is just shit. Plain and simple.



He hasn't taken a fit left back. Tripper is therefore not able to get up and down and offer anything with his left foot and offer natural shape. That alone lends itself to deploy Trent and right back to invert. Push the defensive line higher and get your players like Bellingham and Foden closer to Kane.



There's also an argument to play Guehi left back and Walker right sided CB to offer the high line some extra recovery speed. Man City play a high line and two of those lads are in the defence. Rice is used to a high line and he's got Foden and Bellingham who play week in week out around the opposition box.



It's like he's taken all these players used to playing one way and dropped them into the David Moyes blueprint.



I think Eddie Howe will be given the job next and at least he has an identity.



For Trent the damage is done now with England. He'll get dropped and they'll fumble into the quarters.



What this means for him next, I think he needs to get back to right back and crack on. With England, Walker and Tripper will tail off in the next few years anyway and he should target that spot for the World Cup. I think he looked great in midfield at St James's Park but it's just a step too far to be learning a role at an international tournament. He wasn't scanning properly and he was taking up odd positions where natural midfielders would drop into little spaces ready for one touch play you could see Trent lacking a bit of awareness to offer himself as a quick lay off option. I think he also struggled to understand what was behind him and he rushed a few passes, as if he was expecting to be clattered if he took any longer. Denmark have some experienced, combative and hard working midfielders which obviously challenged Bellingham and Rice to get a sniff never mind Trent but the whole tactical set up was just poor.



Quite liked Hjulmand though. Any half decent DM looks useful to me these days though.