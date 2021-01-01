« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 363 364 365 366 367 [368]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1457837 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,957
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14680 on: Today at 07:45:19 pm »
There are barely any passes for him to make regardless of the overall performance.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14681 on: Today at 07:56:26 pm »
England had a ton of problems today, and Trent wasnt the biggest by any means, but he was still part of it.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14682 on: Today at 09:41:56 pm »
England need a scapegoat. The whole team were poor. I would like to point out that Klopp resisted using Trent as a midfielder prefering to use him to float inside from full back where he could use his passing range to hurt the opposition. Im no football genius but the man who managed Trent for LFC was so..
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,623
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14683 on: Today at 09:47:18 pm »
Linekar couldnt shut up asking for him to go into midfield. Also there was some bellend who said Klopp should thank Southgate for moving him there or some shit like that.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14684 on: Today at 09:52:48 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:34:24 pm
We had similar nonsense with Gerrard. "Put him in central midfield" (Andy Gray regularly chimed in on this too). Stevie was never a central midfielder. It requires discipline, poise, an ability of knowing when a pass was on (in Stevie's head a pass was always on). The Cup final vs Arsenal we only started to play when Gary Mac came on, likewise in the CL final when Hamann came on. Stevie was freed up to play what came naturally to him. Trent is similar in that he lacks discipline to play midfield, but at right back, with midfielders covering for him, he is much more comfortable.
Gerrard was a central midfielder and he helped us win a treble and helped England thump Germany 5-1. And he turned into a game winner when he moved up the pitch. We have no idea if Trent can play in central midfield because he's never had a run there. You could argue a back three would work better with England but there's also no easy choice to play on the other side right now.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,384
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14685 on: Today at 10:08:24 pm »
Quick question but has any other player successfully swapped positions between club and international football? (Not a striker playing as a winger or a DM playing as an AM but a defender playing midfield like Trent).
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14686 on: Today at 10:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:08:24 pm
Quick question but has any other player successfully swapped positions between club and international football? (Not a striker playing as a winger or a DM playing as an AM but a defender playing midfield like Trent).
David Alaba.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14687 on: Today at 10:25:04 pm »
At least one of the pundits has finally pointed out the obvious by saying, "What's the point of pushing Trent into midfield to quarterback when there are no runners upfront!" Thank you, Ian Wright!
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14688 on: Today at 10:34:16 pm »
Whats the point of playing anyone in midfield when that whopper in net kept on hoofing it. He single-handedly creates chaos for England against any side willing to press him.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,324
  • RedOrDead
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14689 on: Today at 10:35:00 pm »
Think hed be fine in a midfield 3 where hed be playing pretty much as a right midfielder. Just doesnt have the legs or athleticism to play there in a midfield 2. Think the inverted role is still his best position but he just doesnt seem to want to defend from full back anymore.
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,712
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14690 on: Today at 11:07:34 pm »
Southgate is just shit. Plain and simple.

He hasn't taken a fit left back. Tripper is therefore not able to get up and down and offer anything with his left foot and offer natural shape. That alone lends itself to deploy Trent and right back to invert. Push the defensive line higher and get your players like Bellingham and Foden closer to Kane.

There's also an argument to play Guehi left back and Walker right sided CB to offer the high line some extra recovery speed. Man City play a high line and two of those lads are in the defence. Rice is used to a high line and he's got Foden and Bellingham who play week in week out around the opposition box.

It's like he's taken all these players used to playing one way and dropped them into the David Moyes blueprint.

I think Eddie Howe will be given the job next and at least he has an identity.

For Trent the damage is done now with England. He'll get dropped and they'll fumble into the quarters.

What this means for him next, I think he needs to get back to right back and crack on. With England, Walker and Tripper will tail off in the next few years anyway and he should target that spot for the World Cup. I think he looked great in midfield at St James's Park but it's just a step too far to be learning a role at an international tournament. He wasn't scanning properly and he was taking up odd positions where natural midfielders would drop into little spaces ready for one touch play you could see Trent lacking a bit of awareness to offer himself as a quick lay off option. I think he also struggled to understand what was behind him and he rushed a few passes, as if he was expecting to be clattered if he took any longer. Denmark have some experienced, combative and hard working midfielders which obviously challenged Bellingham and Rice to get a sniff never mind Trent but the whole tactical set up was just poor.

Quite liked Hjulmand though. Any half decent DM looks useful to me these days though.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:28 pm by kvarmeismydad »
Logged
@paulair

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,348
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14691 on: Today at 11:16:06 pm »
I hope the fact hes unfairly been made Englands scapegoat currently, will just inspire him next season when it comes
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 363 364 365 366 367 [368]   Go Up
« previous next »
 