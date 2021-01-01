He was average, and in terms of controlling the midfield, England got a BIT more control once he went off.

He isnt at an elite level which is what England/we will need to WIN the tournament.

That is the highest level.

Last season we conceded a few goals from Trent taking a clunky touch with his back to play in the first build up phase and losing it when pressed for example.

To me I see a lot of Gerrard in him. Hes all action and a very emotional footballer. At the moment, he cannot dictate a game for 90 mins as he gets carried away with the emotion of a game and if it becomes helter skelter he will play helter skelter footy too. If hes to become a world class CM, he has to watch the Kroos of the world and see how they influence the game with passing whilst retaining control when necessary.



Erm... no they didn't and to say one player being subbed is a reason is misunderstanding cause and effect. The control was lost not long after the goal because the England team changed shape and played a low block along with Serbia playing a man-for-man pressing game. You overcome a press by passing the ball around the press or turning a player when pressed. A number of times England players turned away either for a soft foul to be given (which annoys the life out of me) or when they did turn (Bellingham and Rice did this a few times), there was no outlet (because the England team were so deep). When we passed around the press, we found a player in space (often Trent) but when he looked up, there was no one there so he played it sideways. You don't play Trent in midfield unless you're going to give him a long pass option at least sometimes.Yes he is! He is about as elite as you can be at the style of player he is. It's up to the coach to fit individual pieces of the team together, but he wasn't in a team that suited his skills. Play him at RB or CM, I don't care, but fit the team together properly.No it isn't - international teams are not the same level as the best Champions League teams. These teams play and train together far more, and you can select the best from anywhere in the world to fit any weaknesses in the team. The England team itself has Jordan Pickford in it as the best GK available and everyone is saying we're missing Maguire! Case enough?He's not played enough receiving the ball in central areas so needs to develop this area of his game. He's easily capable of doing this but needs game time there.Trent is a totally different footballer to Gerrard. Not even close in style of play.