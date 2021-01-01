« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

mikey_LFC

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:27:11 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:18:36 pm
So, you're England. What do you hypothetically sacrifice to get Trent to play in a free role looking at the personnel, what's the midfield line up in this scenario? Because there's an argument that the squad is more well stocked in attacking creativity than in defensive players, and so it makes more sense to keep a conservative back four and slot another forward-looking player into that midfield spot.

Phil Foden is the sacrifice, along with his horrific manc haircut. Get a winger on the left side then England can get in behind and feed Kane. Similar to how the first goal came about on the other side. Foden can then make an impact from the bench, introduced late if needed, and to keep Bellinghams legs rested after a long season.

The other move you could do is move Foden into the middle, Bellingham up top in his Madrid role and then get someone else out wide. I think you persist with Kane for now but hes need to offer more when the team is built around him.
lamonti

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:53:50 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:02:15 pm
Well he has, his last season at Arsenal is as good as any Henderson had here.

Disagree.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
What is it with scrutinising Trents game. Foden had a shocker for England and whilst he is world class Ive not see him have a good game for England to be honest. They must be playing him in a position thats not helping him. But I dont see anyone calling him out like they do Trent.
Kalito

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:19:05 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:13:42 am
Absolute bollocks. Why would you think anyone would have him for breakfast when playing a right back? Hes a brilliant right back.
Spot on.

And fuck England.
SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
What is it with scrutinising Trents game. Foden had a shocker for England and whilst he is world class Ive not see him have a good game for England to be honest. They must be playing him in a position thats not helping him. But I dont see anyone calling him out like they do Trent.
ahead of England's inevitable Euros meltdown / screwup, the media have already elected the sacrificial Scouser and are prepping their audience for the vitriol to follow.

he'd have to score a hat-trick of worldies in a losing semi-final to avoid it.
ljycb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:03:41 am
Klopp didn't have the breadth of options Southgate has at right back and the paucity of options in midfield. What are you going to do, start Mainoo or Gallagher ahead of him? Because if you put him at right back Mbappe or any other top class left forward will have him for breakfast and we'll be out of the tournament.

I see a lot of people saying this, and while I think Walker is a better option going backwards, I don't think it's all that fair on Trent. He isn't a great defender by any stretch, but he has demonstrated on more than enough occasions throughout his career an ability to "up" his game when necessary. I have said it before in here, but his performance against Sané in 2018 is one of the best I've ever seen.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:33:44 am
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
I see a lot of people saying this, and while I think Walker is a better option going backwards, I don't think it's all that fair on Trent. He isn't a great defender by any stretch, but he has demonstrated on more than enough occasions throughout his career an ability to "up" his game when necessary. I have said it before in here, but his performance against Sané in 2018 is one of the best I've ever seen.
No one's arguing that, but how many of those occasions have come in the last two years? For me, Walker is decent at right back and I don't rate any of the other midfield choices unless you want to move Bellingham back and slide Palmer or Eze into the front four. That's why I would persist with Trent for at least another 45 minutes. Of course, I would have already had Gomez starting, so it is what it is.
Fromola

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 08:20:51 am
Moving Trent to CM is like when Beckham started being moved centrally (or Gerrard deeper).

3 of the best right foots in football but CM is more about control and short passing, not Hollywood balls.

They're more effective on the right. Beckham played his best football in a 442 with Neville behind him. Trent played his best at right back with Henderson covering him. He's less eager to defend now and he hasn't had the support he did from others defensively in a less defensively structured side. It's a conundrum for Slot because you need your defenders to defend and you need midfield control.

Klopp tried to work around it with a hybrid but we lost more of our defensive shape and width on that side until Bradley came in.
Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 08:38:04 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:33:44 am
No one's arguing that, but how many of those occasions have come in the last two years? For me, Walker is decent at right back and I don't rate any of the other midfield choices unless you want to move Bellingham back and slide Palmer or Eze into the front four. That's why I would persist with Trent for at least another 45 minutes. Of course, I would have already had Gomez starting, so it is what it is.

Walker is an incredible athlete, probably aided by steds, having the recovery pace and energy for 90mins week in week out is probably the strongest attribute for a modern fullback. See Robbo, not exactly the most technical (hes not poor just not what Id call world class on the ball) of players but his energy and stamina helped elevate him to the worlds best left back for many years.
Bennett

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 08:41:19 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm
Saka Kane Bowen
Shaw Rice Bellingham Trent
Stones Guehi Walker
Prickford

Not playing Foden so you can squeeze in another centre half is hilarious.
Prof

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:01:09 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:46:36 am
He was average, and in terms of controlling the midfield, England got a BIT more control once he went off.

Erm... no they didn't and to say one player being subbed is a reason is misunderstanding cause and effect.  The control was lost not long after the goal because the England team changed shape and played a low block along with Serbia playing a man-for-man pressing game.  You overcome a press by passing the ball around the press or turning a player when pressed.  A number of times England players turned away either for a soft foul to be given (which annoys the life out of me) or when they did turn (Bellingham and Rice did this a few times), there was no outlet (because the England team were so deep).  When we passed around the press, we found a player in space (often Trent) but when he looked up, there was no one there so he played it sideways.  You don't play Trent in midfield unless you're going to give him a long pass option at least sometimes.

Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:46:36 am
He isnt at an elite level which is what England/we will need to WIN the tournament.

Yes he is! He is about as elite as you can be at the style of player he is. It's up to the coach to fit individual pieces of the team together, but he wasn't in a team that suited his skills.  Play him at RB or CM, I don't care, but fit the team together properly.

Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:46:36 am
That is the highest level.

No it isn't - international teams are not the same level as the best Champions League teams.  These teams play and train together far more, and you can select the best from anywhere in the world to fit any weaknesses in the team.  The England team itself has Jordan Pickford in it as the best GK available and everyone is saying we're missing Maguire!  Case enough?

Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:46:36 am
Last season we conceded a few goals from Trent taking a clunky touch with his back to play in the first build up phase and losing it when pressed for example.

He's not played enough receiving the ball in central areas so needs to develop this area of his game.  He's easily capable of doing this but needs game time there.

Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:46:36 am
To me I see a lot of Gerrard in him. Hes all action and a very emotional footballer. At the moment, he cannot dictate a game for 90 mins as he gets carried away with the emotion of a game and if it becomes helter skelter he will play helter skelter footy too. If hes to become a world class CM, he has to watch the Kroos of the world and see how they influence the game with passing whilst retaining control when necessary.
Trent is a totally different footballer to Gerrard.  Not even close in style of play.
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:03:23 am
Its not clear Trent is easily calable of the press resistance and ability on the half turn he needs to be an elite CM.
Schmidt

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:10:31 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:41:19 am
Not playing Foden so you can squeeze in another centre half is hilarious.

I'll take any criticism coming from you as a compliment!
