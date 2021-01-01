« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,848
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14640 on: Yesterday at 04:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:18:36 pm
So, you're England. What do you hypothetically sacrifice to get Trent to play in a free role looking at the personnel, what's the midfield line up in this scenario? Because there's an argument that the squad is more well stocked in attacking creativity than in defensive players, and so it makes more sense to keep a conservative back four and slot another forward-looking player into that midfield spot.

Phil Foden is the sacrifice, along with his horrific manc haircut. Get a winger on the left side then England can get in behind and feed Kane. Similar to how the first goal came about on the other side. Foden can then make an impact from the bench, introduced late if needed, and to keep Bellinghams legs rested after a long season.

The other move you could do is move Foden into the middle, Bellingham up top in his Madrid role and then get someone else out wide. I think you persist with Kane for now but hes need to offer more when the team is built around him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:35:29 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,462
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14641 on: Yesterday at 07:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:02:15 pm
Well he has, his last season at Arsenal is as good as any Henderson had here.

Disagree.
Logged

Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14642 on: Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm »
What is it with scrutinising Trents game. Foden had a shocker for England and whilst he is world class Ive not see him have a good game for England to be honest. They must be playing him in a position thats not helping him. But I dont see anyone calling him out like they do Trent.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,167
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14643 on: Yesterday at 10:19:05 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:13:42 am
Absolute bollocks. Why would you think anyone would have him for breakfast when playing a right back? Hes a brilliant right back.
Spot on.

And fuck England.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14644 on: Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
What is it with scrutinising Trents game. Foden had a shocker for England and whilst he is world class Ive not see him have a good game for England to be honest. They must be playing him in a position thats not helping him. But I dont see anyone calling him out like they do Trent.
ahead of England's inevitable Euros meltdown / screwup, the media have already elected the sacrificial Scouser and are prepping their audience for the vitriol to follow.

he'd have to score a hat-trick of worldies in a losing semi-final to avoid it.
Logged

ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14645 on: Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:03:41 am
Klopp didn't have the breadth of options Southgate has at right back and the paucity of options in midfield. What are you going to do, start Mainoo or Gallagher ahead of him? Because if you put him at right back Mbappe or any other top class left forward will have him for breakfast and we'll be out of the tournament.

I see a lot of people saying this, and while I think Walker is a better option going backwards, I don't think it's all that fair on Trent. He isn't a great defender by any stretch, but he has demonstrated on more than enough occasions throughout his career an ability to "up" his game when necessary. I have said it before in here, but his performance against Sané in 2018 is one of the best I've ever seen.
Logged

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14646 on: Today at 12:33:44 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
I see a lot of people saying this, and while I think Walker is a better option going backwards, I don't think it's all that fair on Trent. He isn't a great defender by any stretch, but he has demonstrated on more than enough occasions throughout his career an ability to "up" his game when necessary. I have said it before in here, but his performance against Sané in 2018 is one of the best I've ever seen.
No one's arguing that, but how many of those occasions have come in the last two years? For me, Walker is decent at right back and I don't rate any of the other midfield choices unless you want to move Bellingham back and slide Palmer or Eze into the front four. That's why I would persist with Trent for at least another 45 minutes. Of course, I would have already had Gomez starting, so it is what it is.
Logged

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,217
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14647 on: Today at 08:20:51 am »
Moving Trent to CM is like when Beckham started being moved centrally (or Gerrard deeper).

3 of the best right foots in football but CM is more about control and short passing, not Hollywood balls.

They're more effective on the right. Beckham played his best football in a 442 with Neville behind him. Trent played his best at right back with Henderson covering him. He's less eager to defend now and he hasn't had the support he did from others defensively in a less defensively structured side. It's a conundrum for Slot because you need your defenders to defend and you need midfield control.

Klopp tried to work around it with a hybrid but we lost more of our defensive shape and width on that side until Bradley came in.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:27:05 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,691
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14648 on: Today at 08:38:04 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:33:44 am
No one's arguing that, but how many of those occasions have come in the last two years? For me, Walker is decent at right back and I don't rate any of the other midfield choices unless you want to move Bellingham back and slide Palmer or Eze into the front four. That's why I would persist with Trent for at least another 45 minutes. Of course, I would have already had Gomez starting, so it is what it is.

Walker is an incredible athlete, probably aided by steds, having the recovery pace and energy for 90mins week in week out is probably the strongest attribute for a modern fullback. See Robbo, not exactly the most technical (hes not poor just not what Id call world class on the ball) of players but his energy and stamina helped elevate him to the worlds best left back for many years.
Logged

Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,564
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14649 on: Today at 08:41:19 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm
Saka Kane Bowen
Shaw Rice Bellingham Trent
Stones Guehi Walker
Prickford

Not playing Foden so you can squeeze in another centre half is hilarious.
Logged
