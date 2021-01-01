Moving Trent to CM is like when Beckham started being moved centrally (or Gerrard deeper).



3 of the best right foots in football but CM is more about control and short passing, not Hollywood balls.



They're more effective on the right. Beckham played his best football in a 442 with Neville behind him. Trent played his best at right back with Henderson covering him. He's less eager to defend now and he hasn't had the support he did from others defensively in a less defensively structured side. It's a conundrum for Slot because you need your defenders to defend and you need midfield control.



Klopp tried to work around it with a hybrid but we lost more of our defensive shape and width on that side until Bradley came in.