So, you're England. What do you hypothetically sacrifice to get Trent to play in a free role looking at the personnel, what's the midfield line up in this scenario? Because there's an argument that the squad is more well stocked in attacking creativity than in defensive players, and so it makes more sense to keep a conservative back four and slot another forward-looking player into that midfield spot.
Phil Foden is the sacrifice, along with his horrific manc haircut. Get a winger on the left side then England can get in behind and feed Kane. Similar to how the first goal came about on the other side. Foden can then make an impact from the bench, introduced late if needed, and to keep Bellinghams legs rested after a long season.
The other move you could do is move Foden into the middle, Bellingham up top in his Madrid role and then get someone else out wide. I think you persist with Kane for now but hes need to offer more when the team is built around him.