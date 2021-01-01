« previous next »
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14560 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm
To be honest, I think he's miles better as a marauding right back than he is at anything else, and all of the midfield talk has somewhat ruined him as a player.

"Ruined"?

I quite like him still.



Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14561 on: Today at 12:14:23 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm
"Ruined"?

I quite like him still.

I did qualify it with "somewhat", he's obviously still a great player but he was previously the best in the world. So many times early last season we had a Trent shaped hole on our right and massively improved when players like Gomez/Bradley came on and hugged the touchline. Even today his best moment came from overlapping and then setting up Bellingham.


Prof

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14562 on: Today at 12:27:42 am
Trent playing in midfield for England is because Southgate wants to exploit his passing range... Then sets his team up with no one looking to run off the shoulder and three players looking to receive the ball in between the lines.

There's no point playing trent there unless you're going to have players making runs for him to find.  The number of times he had the ball in space and looked up for a runner only to then roll it five yards to Rice.  Purely because there was no option for him to look to release.  And this was in the first half hour before Southgate had them defending the 18 yard box with two banks of five.


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14563 on: Today at 12:35:11 am
Quote from: Prof on Today at 12:27:42 am
Trent playing in midfield for England is because Southgate wants to exploit his passing range... Then sets his team up with no one looking to run off the shoulder and three players looking to receive the ball in between the lines.

There's no point playing trent there unless you're going to have players making runs for him to find.  The number of times he had the ball in space and looked up for a runner only to then roll it five yards to Rice.  Purely because there was no option for him to look to release.  And this was in the first half hour before Southgate had them defending the 18 yard box with two banks of five.
I haven't watched the game but it would make sense to play Trent in MF if you have players like Kane who can be at the end of a pass. But from the ranking I saw, Kane was pretty shit. And if Kane is shit, Trent will look shit as he is of no use without runners, as you said.



skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14564 on: Today at 01:13:51 am
A couple of Trent's best passing moments were with Saka on the right.  It's no surprise as Saka made the exact same runs as Salah did in those occasions.  For the 1st, it was a quick ball over the top against a relatively high line.  For the 2nd, it was turning defence into attack with a long outlet ball to Saka.  It was exactly how Trent would look for Salah.

On the flip side, the England left-flank were basically non-existent on the attack.  Instead of Diaz/Mane going forward and Robertson filling in the space down the left, England had a totally ineffective Foden and a half-fit Trippier.  The one time Trippier did manage to get forward, Trent found him with a great cross-field pass.

If you're not going to play players that work well with Trent, then what's the point?  The scapegoating that happens in the media is due to tired narratives and an incompetent manager allowing his players taking the heat for his selections.



Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14565 on: Today at 01:16:51 am
Quote from: Prof on Today at 12:27:42 am
Trent playing in midfield for England is because Southgate wants to exploit his passing range... Then sets his team up with no one looking to run off the shoulder and three players looking to receive the ball in between the lines.

There's no point playing trent there unless you're going to have players making runs for him to find.  The number of times he had the ball in space and looked up for a runner only to then roll it five yards to Rice.  Purely because there was no option for him to look to release.  And this was in the first half hour before Southgate had them defending the 18 yard box with two banks of five.


Thats very true. Southgate has fucked it completely and he wont look good there but imo the biggest issue with Trent in midfield is the constant hero ball he plays will hurt you a lot more in midfield. Of course he has the passing ability to play there but he doesnt have the discipline. Reminds me of when Rafa used to play Lucas over Gerrard in CM and fans were confused before but eventually began to see why.

Alot of the time he looks for the flashy cross field pass or shot from outside the area when keeping simple possession is the better option like Gerrard but worse and gives the ball away way too much. Thats why its fine as an inverted RB. He can make an impact but more from a periphery. You saw how little control of the midfield England had after the first 30. Once he came off, there was a little more control. He didnt have a bad game at all but he doesnt have the discipline yet to play there. He has the ability to find any pass but its not worth sacrificing control of the midfield for most of the game. Hes also not so great playing on the half turn which is most of the time you receive the ball in the midfield. So the inverted position makes most sense. He can receive the ball in front and use his technical ability without having to manoeuvre out of pressure. Playing in midfield as  full time 8 would only highlight those flaws even more.



MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14566 on: Today at 01:27:14 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:16:51 am


Thats very true. Southgate has fucked it completely and he wont look good there but imo the biggest issue with Trent in midfield is the constant hero ball he plays will hurt you a lot more in midfield. Of course he has the passing ability to play there but he doesnt have the discipline. Reminds me of when Rafa used to play Lucas over Gerrard in CM and fans were confused before but eventually began to see why.

Alot of the time he looks for the flashy cross field pass or shot from outside the area when keeping simple possession is the better option like Gerrard but worse and gives the ball away way too much. Thats why its fine as an inverted RB. He can make an impact but more from a periphery. You saw how little control of the midfield England had after the first 30. Once he came off, there was a little more control. He didnt have a bad game at all but he doesnt have the discipline yet to play there. He has the ability to find any pass but its not worth sacrificing control of the midfield for most of the game. Hes also not so great playing on the half turn which is most of the time you receive the ball in the midfield. So the inverted position makes most sense. He can receive the ball in front and use his technical ability without having to manoeuvre out of pressure. Playing in midfield as  full time 8 would only highlight those flaws even more.
That's fair. Foden was pissed off with him for giving it away in the second half when he could have played a simple pass.

As a midfielder, he can't try killer passes all the time because it exposes the team to counters.  It's about being able to pick and choose and not doing it all the time.


Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14567 on: Today at 01:35:28 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:27:14 am
That's fair. Foden was pissed off with him for giving it away in the second half when he could have played a simple pass.

As a midfielder, he can't try killer passes all the time because it exposes the team to counters.  It's about being able to pick and choose and not doing it all the time.

Exactly, his instinct is to go for the killer ball most of the time and its not a good way of sustaining pressure or keeping control of a game. All you do is allow the opponent the chance to build momentum against you which is what Serbia ended up doing. Sometimes it might come off and therell be games where having him more central can help if he has the forward players making runs for him. But that style of football cant be relied on consistently and you dont want to take that skill away from him. Klopp isnt dumb he wouldve figured out inverted RB was the best way to maximise his skillset.


spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14568 on: Today at 07:28:26 am
Trent did his desire to play in the midfield no favours yesterday. Southgate would be a brave man indeed to start him in the midfield again.


Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14569 on: Today at 08:16:00 am
So at the moment he looks to be hell bent on playing as a midfielder, could actually refuse to extend his contract if he won't play as a midfielder and go to Real Madrid where they definitely won't play him as midfielder? What a dumb situation really.


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14570 on: Today at 08:35:23 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:16:00 am
So at the moment he looks to be hell bent on playing as a midfielder, could actually refuse to extend his contract if he won't play as a midfielder and go to Real Madrid where they definitely won't play him as midfielder? What a dumb situation really.

Swap him for Tchouaméni  ::)



mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14571 on: Today at 08:38:30 am
Are people just going out of their way to criticise Trent to reinforce the viewpoint that hes not a midfielder? I cant believe people would come away from watching yesterdays game with the whole context of the team performance and think hes poor or couldnt play midfield at the highest level, unless they were just being disingenuous for the sake of it.





RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14572 on: Today at 08:42:27 am
Quote from: Prof on Today at 12:27:42 am
Trent playing in midfield for England is because Southgate wants to exploit his passing range... Then sets his team up with no one looking to run off the shoulder and three players looking to receive the ball in between the lines.

There's no point playing trent there unless you're going to have players making runs for him to find.  The number of times he had the ball in space and looked up for a runner only to then roll it five yards to Rice.  Purely because there was no option for him to look to release.  And this was in the first half hour before Southgate had them defending the 18 yard box with two banks of five.

Trent had an ordinary game and the way England is set up did not suit his game at all. A more orthodox central midfielder who holds on to the ball to recycle will be more suitable. There isn't a runner until Bowen comes on.

It was quite evident the team had not gelled like the Italians do. Perhaps teams in England plays a different way to each other which makes PL more interesting to watch.

Even Foden looks half his effectiveness playing on the left and Kane was largely pedestrian. It was fair to say bar Bellingham and Saka in the first half, hardly anyone had a good game.


DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14573 on: Today at 08:43:36 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:38:30 am
Are people just going out of their way to criticise Trent to reinforce the viewpoint that hes not a midfielder? I cant believe people would come away from watching yesterdays game with the whole context of the team performance and think hes poor or couldnt play midfield at the highest level, unless they were just being disingenuous for the sake of it.

Yeah it's agenda ridden drivel that they were all going to have typed up ready to go regardless of how he performed, his "hero ball" being blamed for Serbia having some pressure is hilarious given he completed 4 from 6 long passes and it's basically a typical England game under Southgate.


B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14574 on: Today at 08:44:52 am
What, Trent was fine what i saw. Why has there been so much negativity about him on lately on here?


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14575 on: Today at 08:50:29 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:44:52 am
What, Trent was fine what i saw. Why has there been so much negativity about him on lately on here?

My guess is people are worried he might leave and are getting their retaliation in early in terms of he wasnt that good anyway.

Hes brilliant. Im not quite sure what the solution is longer term. It feels like he was a t his best when his role was clearer and simpler. Stay wider and put some brilliant balls into the box, and the occasional switch, longer ball out to a left sided forward.

I see the logic of him playing in midfield for England because hes one of the few who looks to be positive and play the killer ball. Obviously theres a time and a place for that, and the team was t really set up to get the best out of him.

Id have him ahead of Walker all day, every day, and accept his limitations because what he offers creatively is so vastly superior. But Southgate wont ever do that so instead we have this compromise and now if and when he drops him, the majority will right him off. Saw the usual awful football banter accounts describe him as a failed midfielder as well as a failed right back last night. Even in jest, what the fuck? Until he got injured he was being talked about in December/January as being back close to his best and potentially out most important player. He then got injured, came back and did ok and now it seems theres been an about turn and loads cant find a good word to say about him. I find the whole thing really odd.


MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14576 on: Today at 08:55:20 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:16:00 am
So at the moment he looks to be hell bent on playing as a midfielder, could actually refuse to extend his contract if he won't play as a midfielder and go to Real Madrid where they definitely won't play him as midfielder? What a dumb situation really.
he had an interview recently where he said he will play where the manager decides
this hell bent on playing in midfield seems to have been made up through his body language & the fact he is picked there for england.
He would like it im sure but hell bent we dont have proof of that at all


Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14577 on: Today at 08:56:17 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:38:30 am
Are people just going out of their way to criticise Trent to reinforce the viewpoint that hes not a midfielder? I cant believe people would come away from watching yesterdays game with the whole context of the team performance and think hes poor or couldnt play midfield at the highest level, unless they were just being disingenuous for the sake of it.

Nobody knows if he has it in him to be a top midfield player really, or how well and how consistently he might perform when shit hits the fan in tough games in PL or CL, or for that matter what kind of setup is required to make him work in a full midfield role. We do however know how good he can be as an attacking right back, there is plenty of knowledge on that subject. All I'm saying is that we could be forced by the player to commit to playing him in a specific role if we want to keep him, and this might not be the best thing for the team - we simply don't know enough. It would be a leap of faith to make that commitment. Don't know. I'm finding this whole thing with him moving to midfield strange and needless. He won't have any more of the ball (and especially more time on the ball) nor will he have any less of defensive responsibilities.


Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14578 on: Today at 08:57:26 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:55:20 am
he had an interview recently where he said he will play where the manager decides
this hell bent on playing in midfield seems to have been made up through his body language & the fact he is picked there for england.
He would like it im sure but hell bent we dont have proof of that at all

I'm just assuming a scenario, don't know if it's true - we will find out once he negotiates his extension with the club how much of a thing this is for Trent.


NickoH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14579 on: Today at 08:59:31 am
I thought he did ok last night. Got caught in possession a couple of times. A few great passes switching play. A few misplaced passes, which wouldn't happen if he played ultra safe. Positional sense decent.






Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14580 on: Today at 09:03:41 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:35:28 am
Exactly, his instinct is to go for the killer ball most of the time and its not a good way of sustaining pressure or keeping control of a game. All you do is allow the opponent the chance to build momentum against you which is what Serbia ended up doing. Sometimes it might come off and therell be games where having him more central can help if he has the forward players making runs for him. But that style of football cant be relied on consistently and you dont want to take that skill away from him. Klopp isnt dumb he wouldve figured out inverted RB was the best way to maximise his skillset.
Klopp didn't have the breadth of options Southgate has at right back and the paucity of options in midfield. What are you going to do, start Mainoo or Gallagher ahead of him? Because if you put him at right back Mbappe or any other top class left forward will have him for breakfast and we'll be out of the tournament.


Hestoic

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14581 on: Today at 09:04:39 am
I thought he had a good game - people will scrutinise him for minor issues though because he's Trent.

Totally pointless having a guy that can get the ball behind the defence if you're playing Kane who constantly drops into midfield. They'd have been better with Rashford up front.


Bennett

  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14582 on: Today at 09:13:34 am
Quote from: Prof on Today at 12:27:42 am
Trent playing in midfield for England is because Southgate wants to exploit his passing range... Then sets his team up with no one looking to run off the shoulder and three players looking to receive the ball in between the lines.

There's no point playing trent there unless you're going to have players making runs for him to find.  The number of times he had the ball in space and looked up for a runner only to then roll it five yards to Rice.  Purely because there was no option for him to look to release.  And this was in the first half hour before Southgate had them defending the 18 yard box with two banks of five.

This is fair. But there are still causes for concern. The hiccup that led to Mitrovic's shot. These are the scenarios you need to be more comfortable in playing central midfield for a top level side. There was a rare moment of possession for England in the second half when he surrendered the ball trying to play a Hollywood pass. Simple sideways passes taking the sting out of the game are fine on occasion. He needs to learn that. Rice also bailed him out on a few occasions and we don't have anyone with his defensive qualities in our midfield. The only player we have the complements him is Endo and there's a depressing points tally ceiling for a side with Trent and Endo in the middle of the park.


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14583 on: Today at 09:13:42 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:03:41 am
Klopp didn't have the breadth of options Southgate has at right back and the paucity of options in midfield. What are you going to do, start Mainoo or Gallagher ahead of him? Because if you put him at right back Mbappe or any other top class left forward will have him for breakfast and we'll be out of the tournament.

Absolute bollocks. Why would you think anyone would have him for breakfast when playing a right back? Hes a brilliant right back.





Bennett

  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14584 on: Today at 09:15:09 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:03:41 am
Klopp didn't have the breadth of options Southgate has at right back and the paucity of options in midfield. What are you going to do, start Mainoo or Gallagher ahead of him? Because if you put him at right back Mbappe or any other top class left forward will have him for breakfast and we'll be out of the tournament.

I don't buy into this at all. He's played up against Neymar, Mbappe, Vinicius etc in UCL football and been completely fine. He pocketed Sane in a quarter final with less than 10 first team appearances to his name.


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14585 on: Today at 09:16:06 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:13:34 am
This is fair. But there are still causes for concern. The hiccup that led to Mitrovic's shot. These are the scenarios you need to be more comfortable in playing central midfield for a top level side. There was a rare moment of possession for England in the second half when he surrendered the ball trying to play a Hollywood pass. Simple sideways passes taking the sting out of the game are fine on occasion. He needs to learn that. Rice also bailed him out on a few occasions and we don't have anyone with his defensive qualities in our midfield. The only player we have the complements him is Endo and there's a depressing points tally ceiling for a side with Trent and Endo in the middle of the park.

There wasnt a single situation where Rice bailed him out. If we play two in the middle, and Slot wants Trent to be one of them, the other will be Mac Allister.





B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14586 on: Today at 09:17:40 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:13:42 am
Absolute bollocks. Why would you think anyone would have him for breakfast when playing a right back? Hes a brilliant right back.
Absolute shite isnt it. Like we havent got to three Champions League finals with Trent at RB . Trent is the man I'd want in knockout football on the pitch, wherever it is.


Bennett

  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14587 on: Today at 09:19:42 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:16:06 am
There wasnt a single situation where Rice bailed him out. If we play two in the middle, and Slot wants Trent to be one of them, the other will be Mac Allister.

Well, there was. But OK.


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14588 on: Today at 09:25:56 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:19:42 am
Well, there was. But OK.

When? Must have missed them.





Bennett

  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14589 on: Today at 09:28:40 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:25:56 am
When? Must have missed them.

First half. I can't name the minutes, but I was on Trent watch all game and there were a few occasions when he was caught on the ball (one when he attempted a pirouette) and Rice had to scramble back to stop the attack.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14590 on: Today at 09:29:31 am
Thought he played fine in midfield. It clearly isnt a position he is fully used to and thats obvious when you watch him play, but he played ok.


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14591 on: Today at 09:34:36 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:28:40 am
First half. I can't name the minutes, but I was on Trent watch all game and there were a few occasions when he was caught on the ball (one when he attempted a pirouette) and Rice had to scramble back to stop the attack.

He was caught on the ball twice. One in the fast half where the ball bounced off his knee, unfortunately, and it ended with a shot. The second time, the failed pirouette you mentioned, it was Trent himself who won the ball back. The ball fell to Rice after Trent had tracked back and won the ball from the player who tackled him. Shearer on comms erroneously said it was Rice who had won it back.





thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14592 on: Today at 09:44:23 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:34:36 am
He was caught on the ball twice. One in the fast half where the ball bounced off his knee, unfortunately, and it ended with a shot. The second time, the failed pirouette you mentioned, it was Trent himself who won the ball back. The ball fell to Rice after Trent had tracked back and won the ball from the player who tackled him. Shearer on comms erroneously said it was Rice who had won it back.
Shearer did seem loathe to give Trent any credit.  As you say, he atoned for his error very well after he lost the ball in the second half but the credit went to Rice.

I thought Trent did OK and he pulled off a couple of excellent passes that again passed by without much comment.  The driven, back-spin, side-spin pass to Saka was almost identical to those they showed in the pre-match montage.  I think the commentary was something like "Saka suddenly finds himself all alone high up the pitch" and then Saka, unlike Mo in the pre-match clips, checked back and lost the ball.  The pass didn't get a single mention but Trent was the only player on the pitch that could have pulled it off.

Getting caught on the ball in the first half was sloppy but I'm sure every other England player had similar moments.

All that said, I wouldn't be too bothered if Trent didn't play another minute in the tournament.  England are so risk averse that Trent will get precious few moments to sprinkle any stardust and any mistake he makes will be scrutinised to death.


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14593 on: Today at 09:47:24 am
England is basically the same as when they tried to shoehorn in Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes, unbalanced to get the "better" players in, how can you be a playmaker when you have zero left side width and your striker playing as a midfielder with 1 touch.

