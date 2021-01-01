What, Trent was fine what i saw. Why has there been so much negativity about him on lately on here?



My guess is people are worried he might leave and are getting their retaliation in early in terms of he wasnt that good anyway.Hes brilliant. Im not quite sure what the solution is longer term. It feels like he was a t his best when his role was clearer and simpler. Stay wider and put some brilliant balls into the box, and the occasional switch, longer ball out to a left sided forward.I see the logic of him playing in midfield for England because hes one of the few who looks to be positive and play the killer ball. Obviously theres a time and a place for that, and the team was t really set up to get the best out of him.Id have him ahead of Walker all day, every day, and accept his limitations because what he offers creatively is so vastly superior. But Southgate wont ever do that so instead we have this compromise and now if and when he drops him, the majority will right him off. Saw the usual awful football banter accounts describe him as a failed midfielder as well as a failed right back last night. Even in jest, what the fuck? Until he got injured he was being talked about in December/January as being back close to his best and potentially out most important player. He then got injured, came back and did ok and now it seems theres been an about turn and loads cant find a good word to say about him. I find the whole thing really odd.