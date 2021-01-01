Trent playing in midfield for England is because Southgate wants to exploit his passing range... Then sets his team up with no one looking to run off the shoulder and three players looking to receive the ball in between the lines.



There's no point playing trent there unless you're going to have players making runs for him to find. The number of times he had the ball in space and looked up for a runner only to then roll it five yards to Rice. Purely because there was no option for him to look to release. And this was in the first half hour before Southgate had them defending the 18 yard box with two banks of five.