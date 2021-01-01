« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1449722 times)

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14560 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm
To be honest, I think he's miles better as a marauding right back than he is at anything else, and all of the midfield talk has somewhat ruined him as a player.

"Ruined"?

I quite like him still.
Online Schmidt

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14561 on: Today at 12:14:23 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm
"Ruined"?

I quite like him still.

I did qualify it with "somewhat", he's obviously still a great player but he was previously the best in the world. So many times early last season we had a Trent shaped hole on our right and massively improved when players like Gomez/Bradley came on and hugged the touchline. Even today his best moment came from overlapping and then setting up Bellingham.
Online Prof

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14562 on: Today at 12:27:42 am »
Trent playing in midfield for England is because Southgate wants to exploit his passing range... Then sets his team up with no one looking to run off the shoulder and three players looking to receive the ball in between the lines.

There's no point playing trent there unless you're going to have players making runs for him to find.  The number of times he had the ball in space and looked up for a runner only to then roll it five yards to Rice.  Purely because there was no option for him to look to release.  And this was in the first half hour before Southgate had them defending the 18 yard box with two banks of five.
Online farawayred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14563 on: Today at 12:35:11 am »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 12:27:42 am
Trent playing in midfield for England is because Southgate wants to exploit his passing range... Then sets his team up with no one looking to run off the shoulder and three players looking to receive the ball in between the lines.

There's no point playing trent there unless you're going to have players making runs for him to find.  The number of times he had the ball in space and looked up for a runner only to then roll it five yards to Rice.  Purely because there was no option for him to look to release.  And this was in the first half hour before Southgate had them defending the 18 yard box with two banks of five.
I haven't watched the game but it would make sense to play Trent in MF if you have players like Kane who can be at the end of a pass. But from the ranking I saw, Kane was pretty shit. And if Kane is shit, Trent will look shit as he is of no use without runners, as you said.
