Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1436290 times)

Offline spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14480 on: Yesterday at 08:31:42 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on June  3, 2024, 11:29:18 pm
Trent was the best player on the park tonight in both halves.

Was he a midfielder or was he inverting into the midfield?
Offline lamonti

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14481 on: Yesterday at 08:52:07 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 30, 2024, 04:51:34 pm
There's a decent chance that if we give him a new (very expensive) contract on the understanding he'll play CM we create a problem for the squad - because there's a pretty low chance he's going to be effective there at the level we need and you've also put yourself in a position where it becomes incredibly hard to drop him.

People expressing the opinion he'll definitely succeed there are taking an enormous leap of faith - at the very minimum it's unknown but the evidence we have suggests he's not going to be able to play the position at an elite level.
The first most obvious indicator is that one of the best managers in the history of the club refused to start him there .. did he even do it once? Despite the player asking to do it we signed 4 midfielders last summer and still didn't even look at him in the position - why?
His passing numbers as an inverted fullback have shown no uplift or change despite the play going through him in the middle of the pitch - you just can't have a CM who gambles with their passing and turns the ball over as much.
His main weaknesses are that he struggles when effectively pressed, doesn't defend well non-zonally (one on one) and doesn't take care of the ball.. nothing about his skill set says 'play me as a CM' ... what am I missing?

If the player himself wasn't saying he wanted to play in midfield would anyone - to paraphrase Klopp - be saying let's take one of the world's best right backs and turn him into a CM?

Klopp and Lijnders took one of the world's best full backs and got him to play midfield and full-back at the same time. Hard to tell if it benefitted the side overall really. Clearly it did at the back-end of last season, and around October/November/December Trent was playing brilliantly in the middle of the park. But he wasn't very good at the end of the season, or much of last season, and his defending was ropey for much of it. Also, he did play midfield for his entire youth career, so it's not foreign to him to be a deep-lying play maker.

Whatever role he takes, I hope he's given more specific instructions. He has ridiculous ability of the ball, but I'd be worried that everytime he gets it in midfield he's trying to hit the best pass of all time when sometimes it just needs to be moved around. He also really needs to stop leaning back when he's shooting.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14482 on: Yesterday at 08:59:18 am »
What was noticeable about his play last might - admittedly against poor opposition - was how quickly he moves the ball when he gets further up the pitch. I'm talking about for the first 70 minutes when he was in midfield. One reason is that he's so naturally adept with his left foot.
Offline Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14483 on: Yesterday at 09:00:43 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:52:07 am
Klopp and Lijnders took one of the world's best full backs and got him to play midfield and full-back at the same time. Hard to tell if it benefitted the side overall really. Clearly it did at the back-end of last season, and around October/November/December Trent was playing brilliantly in the middle of the park. But he wasn't very good at the end of the season, or much of last season, and his defending was ropey for much of it. Also, he did play midfield for his entire youth career, so it's not foreign to him to be a deep-lying play maker.

Whatever role he takes, I hope he's given more specific instructions. He has ridiculous ability of the ball, but I'd be worried that everytime he gets it in midfield he's trying to hit the best pass of all time when sometimes it just needs to be moved around. He also really needs to stop leaning back when he's shooting.

Lijnders has described the role as being "free" i.e. they wanted Trent to roam and find space, it's a really hard thing to do especially if the team continually changes as that space is going to shift not just dynamically with the game but also as different players operate in different areas.

Trent isn't just about long passes though, he's got a great ability to break lines and play 1 touch passing.

Ideally Slot builds his team around Trent but as you say with more clear instructions for him and the rest of the team.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14484 on: Yesterday at 09:06:27 am »
His best position is full back and you cant convince me otherwise.
Offline Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14485 on: Yesterday at 09:46:31 am »
The level of international teams is so much lower and the ability/ desire to coordinate a proper press so much rarer, that Trent will be absolutely fine in midfield in the vast majority of international games. So sticking him at the base of the midfield alongside Rice and behind Bellingham would be really interesting. I think he's a right back as I've said a few times, and I think he has limitations which prevent him being a top level CM, but it'd be good to see him in midfield for England this summer.
Offline jepovic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14486 on: Yesterday at 10:08:48 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:06:27 am
His best position is full back and you cant convince me otherwise.
I think I agree, but I could be convinced by some great games from CM. I hope he gets played there for England against some top teams, and then we see.

Im not a fan of the inverting FB stuff, but apparently Slot is so I think we will see Trent doing that

I would prefer him in either CM or FB, or switching depending on opposition
Offline Giono

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14487 on: Yesterday at 10:41:47 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:31:42 am
Was he a midfielder or was he inverting into the midfield?

He was a midfielder for the first half and a bit of the second until subs were made. Then he was at rightback.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14488 on: Yesterday at 12:57:11 pm »
Big kudos to Southgate for actually seeing Trent as a midfielder and using him accordingly.

Now I have something to look forward to in the Euros...will be rooting for Trent to have a great tournament and to show Slot what he can do in midfield.

Some teams would do anything to have this kind of difference maker on the pitch.
Offline Giono

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14489 on: Yesterday at 02:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:46:31 am
The level of international teams is so much lower and the ability/ desire to coordinate a proper press so much rarer, that Trent will be absolutely fine in midfield in the vast majority of international games. So sticking him at the base of the midfield alongside Rice and behind Bellingham would be really interesting. I think he's a right back as I've said a few times, and I think he has limitations which prevent him being a top level CM, but it'd be good to see him in midfield for England this summer.

Yes, international performance and league performance can be apples and oranges. The lack of organized press that you highlight is very important distinction, especially in midfield.

And press resistance in the midfield in the league will be key, especially under Slot from what I have read. He seems to like quick passing movement upfield and on the floor.
Offline jepovic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14490 on: Yesterday at 04:04:34 pm »
I'm not worried about Trent's press resistance. He needs very little space to find options, and he's phenomenal at passing with his first touch.
He's actually one of those players (far from alone) that play better when he has less time, because he can linger too much on the ball when he's not pressed.

My worry is his pressing and defending when we dont have the ball.
Maybe it's less of an issue than at RB? Not sure. But I hope Southgate keeps playing him at CM and does the experimentation for us.
Offline Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14491 on: Yesterday at 07:54:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 04:04:34 pm
I'm not worried about Trent's press resistance. He needs very little space to find options, and he's phenomenal at passing with his first touch.
He's actually one of those players (far from alone) that play better when he has less time, because he can linger too much on the ball when he's not pressed.

My worry is his pressing and defending when we dont have the ball.
Maybe it's less of an issue than at RB? Not sure. But I hope Southgate keeps playing him at CM and does the experimentation for us.

Coaching staff are on record saying he moved to RB because he was better with the game in front of him. That corresponds to the eye test I reckon.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14492 on: Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wCvj4Y2lITw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wCvj4Y2lITw</a>
Online Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14493 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm »
Apparently Southgate intends to us him in a deeper midfield role alongside Declan Rice at the Euros.
Online Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14494 on: Yesterday at 11:46:17 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 12:57:11 pm
Big kudos to Southgate for actually seeing Trent as a midfielder and using him accordingly.

Now I have something to look forward to in the Euros...will be rooting for Trent to have a great tournament and to show Slot what he can do in midfield.

Some teams would do anything to have this kind of difference maker on the pitch.

If Slot is looking to learn things from how Southgate uses players then we are in trouble. Slot is tactically light years ahead of the waist-coated dinosaur.
Online Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14495 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Apparently Southgate intends to us him in a deeper midfield role alongside Declan Rice at the Euros.

If he had the nous he could drop Maguire and shift Walker to the right sided center back position. Use Trent as an inverted fullback and play an extra attacking mid.
Online Avens

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14496 on: Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:54:33 pm
Coaching staff are on record saying he moved to RB because he was better with the game in front of him. That corresponds to the eye test I reckon.

I think that comfort when receiving the ball with your back to goal is an inherent skill to an extent, but it's also something that can be taught and improved - I'd say there's a strong chance he's improved at that since he was 18 years old. Experience, confidence and calmness on the ball are all aspects of a player that tend to develop with age and he has those traits in spades. Trent's bigger issue when facing his own goal is that his calmness can sometimes come across as laziness or complacency and I think that's what contributes to the eye test suggesting he's not great at receiving the ball in those positions.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14497 on: Today at 12:08:53 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Apparently Southgate intends to us him in a deeper midfield role alongside Declan Rice at the Euros.
I'd love to see it, probably depends on whether he'd rather play Bellingham further back behind Palmer as a 10, or at the 10 spot himself like at Madrid.
Online Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14498 on: Today at 12:11:32 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm
I think that comfort when receiving the ball with your back to goal is an inherent skill to an extent, but it's also something that can be taught and improved - I'd say there's a strong chance he's improved at that since he was 18 years old. Experience, confidence and calmness on the ball are all aspects of a player that tend to develop with age and he has those traits in spades. Trent's bigger issue when facing his own goal is that his calmness can sometimes come across as laziness or complacency and I think that's what contributes to the eye test suggesting he's not great at receiving the ball in those positions.

They are also defined by your physical traits. Someone like Thiago is the gold standard. A dart of acceleration to get you away from your marker. A low centre of gravity and upper body strength to turn your marker. An awareness of where your man is and an incredible first touch.

For me Trent only really has the latter a great first touch. His long stride isn't conducive to getting away from his marker. He struggles to change direction quickly which contributes to why he struggles defending 1v1 and he doesn't really scan when he has his back to goal, so just ends up passing the ball back to where it came from.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14499 on: Today at 12:39:30 am »
Have we offered him a contract yet? Are the Sandbanks posse actually at work or what?
Online Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14500 on: Today at 12:52:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:39:30 am
Have we offered him a contract yet? Are the Sandbanks posse actually at work or what?

He is in a queue behind McMananman, Can and Wijnaldum.
Online farawayred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14501 on: Today at 01:23:22 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm
If he had the nous he could drop Maguire and shift Walker to the right sided center back position. Use Trent as an inverted fullback and play an extra attacking mid.
Walker played on the left in the part of the England game I saw (admittedly a small part) and did pretty well there. Southgate can keep speed at the back and accommodate Trent as a RB.

But I'm very happy with Trent being used as a deep lying MF for England, and even happier that it's happening THIS summer. If that works to great effect (regardless that I don't think it will), it may be where his future position may be in our team. And if it doesn't work, it will put his mind in the right place - RB. I think that Trent wants to be a MF, but is best used as a RB. If I'm right, the sooner he gets that, the better for him, for the team, for everyone, the better for his contract situation. And if I'm wrong, then we'd have a top second No.6 in the Slot 4-2-3-1 team.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14502 on: Today at 01:35:41 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:11:32 am
They are also defined by your physical traits. Someone like Thiago is the gold standard. A dart of acceleration to get you away from your marker. A low centre of gravity and upper body strength to turn your marker. An awareness of where your man is and an incredible first touch.

For me Trent only really has the latter a great first touch. His long stride isn't conducive to getting away from his marker. He struggles to change direction quickly which contributes to why he struggles defending 1v1 and he doesn't really scan when he has his back to goal, so just ends up passing the ball back to where it came from.
Were you watching the game on Monday night? Because he was changing direction and accelerating away from opposition players with his first touch quite a lot. Is it not likely that the differences are more down to positioning, and that Thiago would play very differently as a full back, even an inverted full back?
