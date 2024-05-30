There's a decent chance that if we give him a new (very expensive) contract on the understanding he'll play CM we create a problem for the squad - because there's a pretty low chance he's going to be effective there at the level we need and you've also put yourself in a position where it becomes incredibly hard to drop him.



People expressing the opinion he'll definitely succeed there are taking an enormous leap of faith - at the very minimum it's unknown but the evidence we have suggests he's not going to be able to play the position at an elite level.

The first most obvious indicator is that one of the best managers in the history of the club refused to start him there .. did he even do it once? Despite the player asking to do it we signed 4 midfielders last summer and still didn't even look at him in the position - why?

His passing numbers as an inverted fullback have shown no uplift or change despite the play going through him in the middle of the pitch - you just can't have a CM who gambles with their passing and turns the ball over as much.

His main weaknesses are that he struggles when effectively pressed, doesn't defend well non-zonally (one on one) and doesn't take care of the ball.. nothing about his skill set says 'play me as a CM' ... what am I missing?



If the player himself wasn't saying he wanted to play in midfield would anyone - to paraphrase Klopp - be saying let's take one of the world's best right backs and turn him into a CM?



Klopp and Lijnders took one of the world's best full backs and got him to play midfield and full-back at the same time. Hard to tell if it benefitted the side overall really. Clearly it did at the back-end of last season, and around October/November/December Trent was playing brilliantly in the middle of the park. But he wasn't very good at the end of the season, or much of last season, and his defending was ropey for much of it. Also, he did play midfield for his entire youth career, so it's not foreign to him to be a deep-lying play maker.Whatever role he takes, I hope he's given more specific instructions. He has ridiculous ability of the ball, but I'd be worried that everytime he gets it in midfield he's trying to hit the best pass of all time when sometimes it just needs to be moved around. He also really needs to stop leaning back when he's shooting.