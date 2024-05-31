I think our title winning team had players around him that compensated for the stuff hes less good at. Having Hendo work horsing around that right side of the pitching, constantly communicating.Fabinho filling in gaps and snuffing out danger and of course Mo being an outlet when under pressure on the ball with the switch almost always on with Mane and Robbie stretching the pitch.



The cogs all worked together.



I prefer Trent sticking to the white lines up and down the pitch, his delivery from wide is exceptional.



We need to find players around him that compliment him as we did with those mentioned above. At the moment we dont look half as well oiled down our right flank as we once did.



Of course it did. He was well covered defensively by the energy of the midfield, with Fabinho screening the back line to cut out clearer chances and Hendo also tracking back to double up against wide players. He was also able to excel more offensively with a better midfield (goes without saying) as they gave him the licence to bomb foward more. With the collapse in midfield and defensive protection and energy from there gone we have barely seen these things in two years.I know in a forum threads are kept open to discuss things, but I'd have locked this thread (and the rest of the defence) for the whole of the 22-23 season, and only occasionally opened it for the following sesson after the partial midfield rebuild, as you cannot judge players when they are playing behind a shitshow.George Weah looked very different for AC Milan than he did for Liberia, likewise George Best for United in comparison to Northern Ireland. Trent in a team that provides little to no protection infront of him he wont look the same player as he did when there was protection. That 22-23 season was a travesty for what the backline (and the busier than ever Ali) had to put up with, and while it got somewhat better in the following season it's a mid table level midfield in terms of energy, athleticism and defensive protection (Crystal Palace got the better of it over two games and they finished 10th).