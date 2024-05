Honestly would not mind if Madrid bought him for a sizeable sum. I think he is a very potent weapon but he requires such a deft managerial touch to get the best out of him. Might be better to sell and get a more "normal" full back in.



Some absolute heathens in here. Can't get on with this mindset. Local lad, best passer in the team, possibly best in his position in the entire world, and people want rid? Fuck that. You've no soul.