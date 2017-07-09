« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1427789 times)

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,660
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14400 on: May 28, 2024, 12:03:19 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on May 28, 2024, 10:50:41 am
I don't know exactly where Trent ranks in defensive ability, but I don't like reading posts that essentially say "he doesn't feel like defending, so let's play him where he wants so he doesn't run off to Madrid". This just seems the totally wrong way of looking at things, putting players' egos before the good of the team. Nobody even seems particularly convinced he'd be a great midfielder. It's all a bit depressing.

People put players before the club and team now. It's baffling. He plays where the manager thinks he's best, and if for some reason he doesn't want to do that, good luck to him.  The pandering to players is really fucking weird.  No slight on Trent by the way unless or until he complains which there's been no sign of him doing as yet.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Hard Gerrard

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14401 on: May 28, 2024, 04:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May 27, 2024, 10:19:11 am
What part of Trents skill set makes people think hed actually be a brilliant CM? His passing range is otherworldly and his vision extraordinary. But he doesnt track runners brilliantly, he isnt particularly press resistant, he doesnt have much experience playing on the half turn and its not always clear that his short passing is as good as his longer range passing. There is a real logic to sticking your best creative passer as central as possible because it provides him more options and so makes his creative passing more dangerous. But there are so many counter reasons against doing it in Trents case.

I totally agree with that. He is one of a kind, sometimes he is hard to stop because he plays in such a unique way. I think that having him at right back plus the possibility to move him to the center and add Bradley is perfect. Slot can mix up things. Next year Trent will also have a backup like never before. Sometimes he did terrible at defense but it should be said the he played pretty much every minutes he could. Paying attention is not his best skill, playing a little less may be good for that.

I hope he stays a red for life. Don't like to see him going to Madrid.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,750
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14402 on: May 28, 2024, 08:58:41 pm »
We'll never know unless he starts in midfield.

Since most of us don't care, let it be Gareth Southgate who tries it?!

Trent, Declan Rice.

Feeding England's forwards. Quite an experiment, that.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14403 on: May 28, 2024, 10:42:12 pm »
Trents career arc has been unique, but theres zero denying he has the skill set to be one of the best midfielders in the world. That doesnt mean to say hell be a defensively dominant player, or someone that tracks every runner, wins every header or tackles every dribbler. But hes elite at passing and thats probably the most difficult skill to find in midfield. Theres a reason Toni Kroos has dominated European football for well over a decade, and it isnt because he tracks runners to the byline and cuts out crosses. Passing ability at that level is so vitally important to winning that you build around it and find a way to balance the midfield out. Pirlo, as great as he was, always had an Ambrosini, a Seedorf, a Gattuso or Marchisio gluing things together next to him, nobody talked about what he brought defensively because he was so unique on the ball, it didnt really matter providing the side was balanced around him.

Its quite clear weve been trying to get Trent in central positions because his ability to progress the ball is so rare and so vital to winning. Jurgen felt like the best place for him to be without the ball was at right back in his system. My own belief is he would have tried Trent centrally from the start this season but Bradley and Trent were never fit at the same time so he had to persevere with Trent at right back.

I dont have any issue with Trent wanting to play in midfield. Every great player will believe they have a best position, a formation that suits them and a role that gets the best out of their abilities. He isnt a great defender yet were asking him to not only play a really high risk/reward role on the field, were asking him to do it against some of the best wide players in the game. I can remember wanting Benitez to take the shackles off Gerrard for years, I can remember fans saying his best numbers came on the right so he needs to shut up and get on with it. Gerrards best form came as a 10 and it took too many years for it to happen in my opinion. I feel similar about Trent, find a way to get him central and mask his flaws. Stop asking our best passer to play a needless hybrid role that leaves us exposed, or start playing players there that can do the required defensive work, like Henderson did and like someone like Valverde does at Madrid.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14404 on: Yesterday at 07:18:19 am »
Yes, yes his passing is otherworldly. Thats not in question. What is in question are other on the ball elements of playing CM.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14405 on: Yesterday at 09:59:58 am »
Give him the De Bruyne role and have some fun this coming season. Bradley right back, Szoboszlai/Diaz/Gakpo/Elliott right, Salah in the middle.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14406 on: Yesterday at 10:08:02 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:59:58 am
Give him the De Bruyne role and have some fun this coming season. Bradley right back, Szoboszlai/Diaz/Gakpo/Elliott right, Salah in the middle.

That would be over half the team with little or no physical aggression. On the evidence of last season, wed be completely overrun in too many games.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14407 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:18:19 am
Yes, yes his passing is otherworldly. Thats not in question. What is in question are other on the ball elements of playing CM.

Hes athletic, hes strong, he has a really strong football brain, hes influential, he can actually defend he just isnt a great 1v1 defender. People act like hes a scrub that will just fall apart in midfield, I can remember the first game he went full hybrid vs Arsenal in 22/23, he ran the game, he quite literally sat in front of the back line and dictated play.

I have zero doubts he can be solid midfield player without the ball, he can close down, he can press, he can read play, make interceptions etc because he does a lot of that now in the hybrid role and hes been able to do it as a full back. As always, people want to focus on what he cant do, do you say the same of Odegaard? Bruno Fernandes? De Bruyne? Harvey Elliott? Every player has flaws, its how you minimise those flaws that truly matters. Trents the most gifted player we have at doing the midfield stuff, take the shackles off.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14408 on: Yesterday at 11:56:22 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:26:59 am
Hes athletic, hes strong, he has a really strong football brain, hes influential, he can actually defend he just isnt a great 1v1 defender. People act like hes a scrub that will just fall apart in midfield, I can remember the first game he went full hybrid vs Arsenal in 22/23, he ran the game, he quite literally sat in front of the back line and dictated play.

I have zero doubts he can be solid midfield player without the ball, he can close down, he can press, he can read play, make interceptions etc because he does a lot of that now in the hybrid role and hes been able to do it as a full back. As always, people want to focus on what he cant do, do you say the same of Odegaard? Bruno Fernandes? De Bruyne? Harvey Elliott? Every player has flaws, its how you minimise those flaws that truly matters. Trents the most gifted player we have at doing the midfield stuff, take the shackles off.

I said on the ball though. He likes the play in front of him, he isnt brilliant when on the half turn/ he has very little experience of it and he doesnt cope with pressure very well. Im also not sure about his short passing, which is on occasion a little sloppy (perhaps related to being pressed). These are critical elements of the midfield stuff and the fact that hes an otherworldly creative passer doesnt really answer the objection.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,988
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14409 on: Yesterday at 12:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:56:22 am
I said on the ball though. He likes the play in front of him, he isnt brilliant when on the half turn/ he has very little experience of it and he doesnt cope with pressure very well. Im also not sure about his short passing, which is on occasion a little sloppy (perhaps related to being pressed). These are critical elements of the midfield stuff and the fact that hes an otherworldly creative passer doesnt really answer the objection.

I agree with all this. That is why I believe he should stay as an attacking wingback that plays further up the pitch and not centrally. We know he can do that and still make some amazing long distance passes when he has time and space. Time and space that a crowded energetic opposing midfield doesn't allow.

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14410 on: Yesterday at 05:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:56:22 am
I said on the ball though. He likes the play in front of him, he isnt brilliant when on the half turn/ he has very little experience of it and he doesnt cope with pressure very well. Im also not sure about his short passing, which is on occasion a little sloppy (perhaps related to being pressed). These are critical elements of the midfield stuff and the fact that hes an otherworldly creative passer doesnt really answer the objection.

I think youre overstating the importance of it, to be honest, it can easily be worked around and Trent is talented enough and intelligent enough to work on it if hes suffering for it. Ive seen him take the ball on the turn plenty of times and play under pressure, great players elevate their game and thats what hell do.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,823
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14411 on: Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:26:59 am
Hes athletic, hes strong, he has a really strong football brain, hes influential, he can actually defend he just isnt a great 1v1 defender. People act like hes a scrub that will just fall apart in midfield, I can remember the first game he went full hybrid vs Arsenal in 22/23, he ran the game, he quite literally sat in front of the back line and dictated play.

I have zero doubts he can be solid midfield player without the ball, he can close down, he can press, he can read play, make interceptions etc because he does a lot of that now in the hybrid role and hes been able to do it as a full back. As always, people want to focus on what he cant do, do you say the same of Odegaard? Bruno Fernandes? De Bruyne? Harvey Elliott? Every player has flaws, its how you minimise those flaws that truly matters. Trents the most gifted player we have at doing the midfield stuff, take the shackles off.

The shackles are currently off though. He has an incredible amount of freedom in the hybrid role. He has the freedom to roam and find space. That is exactly what you want to do with one of your most talented players. If teams try and man mark him he can drop in as a full back or drop between the centrebacks.

Giving him a more orthodox position as a fixed midfield player with an orthodox full-back actually puts the shackles on. It gives him far less freedom, makes him far easier to mark out of the game and makes him reliant on his team mates being able to find him with the ball.   
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14412 on: Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm
The shackles are currently off though. He has an incredible amount of freedom in the hybrid role. He has the freedom to roam and find space. That is exactly what you want to do with one of your most talented players. If teams try and man mark him he can drop in as a full back or drop between the centrebacks.

Giving him a more orthodox position as a fixed midfield player with an orthodox full-back actually puts the shackles on. It gives him far less freedom, makes him far easier to mark out of the game and makes him reliant on his team mates being able to find him with the ball.

Im not convinced it does, though. Hes always got to be in a place where he can get back into position at right back, its not like he has complete freedom of the field, hes still essentially restricted to the right side of the field and has to keep an eye on their left sided player. For me it becomes detrimental to his game, when Trents occupied with defending wingers - he generally struggles in this regard as hes often coming back from difficult positions - it impacts his overall game and confidence. For me hed be much better being tasked with working up a proper midfield partnership like Thiago and Fabinho did. I think the team would function better with width coming from the full backs. Im not a fan of Szoboszlai or Salah as the widest option in the right triangle, I am a fan of Bradley, though.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,823
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14413 on: Yesterday at 08:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm
Im not convinced it does, though. Hes always got to be in a place where he can get back into position at right back, its not like he has complete freedom of the field, hes still essentially restricted to the right side of the field and has to keep an eye on their left sided player. For me it becomes detrimental to his game, when Trents occupied with defending wingers - he generally struggles in this regard as hes often coming back from difficult positions - it impacts his overall game and confidence. For me hed be much better being tasked with working up a proper midfield partnership like Thiago and Fabinho did. I think the team would function better with width coming from the full backs. Im not a fan of Szoboszlai or Salah as the widest option in the right triangle, I am a fan of Bradley, though.

There is still far more freedom in the hybrid role than an orthodox deep-lying midfield player. You are comparing him to the likes of Kroos and Pirlo who were two things incredibly positionally disciplined and above all two of the most press-resistant players ever. That really isn't Trent's game. He needs the freedom to be able to move around to get on the ball.

The Bradley thing is interesting. For me, I would rather see Bradley ahead of Trent. Bradley started out as an out-and-out winger and could give us work rate and width on the right as well as protecting Trent going the other way.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,536
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14414 on: Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:03:26 pm
There is still far more freedom in the hybrid role than an orthodox deep-lying midfield player. You are comparing him to the likes of Kroos and Pirlo who were two things incredibly positionally disciplined and above all two of the most press-resistant players ever. That really isn't Trent's game. He needs the freedom to be able to move around to get on the ball.

The Bradley thing is interesting. For me, I would rather see Bradley ahead of Trent. Bradley started out as an out-and-out winger and could give us work rate and width on the right as well as protecting Trent going the other way.

I think thats an interesting point. Bradley still has a wingers attacking instincts and a couple of pre season games if/when Salah is at the Olympics playing as an out and out winger may have merit.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14415 on: Yesterday at 10:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:03:26 pm
There is still far more freedom in the hybrid role than an orthodox deep-lying midfield player. You are comparing him to the likes of Kroos and Pirlo who were two things incredibly positionally disciplined and above all two of the most press-resistant players ever. That really isn't Trent's game. He needs the freedom to be able to move around to get on the ball.

The Bradley thing is interesting. For me, I would rather see Bradley ahead of Trent. Bradley started out as an out-and-out winger and could give us work rate and width on the right as well as protecting Trent going the other way.

Its a different type of discipline though, isnt it? Controlling one of the central zones and operating within those areas throughout a game is a lot easier than being in one area with the ball then be expected to cover the right side defensively as the last line, particularly when the game gets stretched. I genuinely think Trent can become more press resistant and isnt a liability in this regard anyway. For me one of the biggest issues with Trent in the hybrid role has been Konate has been the best at doing the covering at centre back, his pace, athleticism and willingness to challenge for the ball really benefits Trent, but hes a liability on the ball and his lack of improvement on the ball puts too much pressure on Trent to do things like play on the half turn or drop even deeper to receive the ball. Opposition teams are willing Konate to have the ball knowing he cant threaten with range nor can he carry with confidence or look to play bounce passes and drive ahead.

Kroos and Pirlo are obviously better than Trent under pressure and receiving the ball, but I still think this is something Trent would improve at if he had to play in midfield. Trent is a better athlete and ball carrier than either of those two players so could play the position in a way thats unique to him, he could get close to their ability at progressing the ball though, if hes given the responsibility. We act like players cant adapt, that they cant change their games or develop in areas they were weaker in. For me its always the players with the rarest gifts that find ways to reinvent themselves and develop their games. Kimmich was and still is a great right back, but he replaced Thiago in role and function in that Bayern side. Scholes was a goal scoring attacking midfielder who was sometimes used out wide, who eventually became a metronome of a midfielder with elite passing range. Who knows what Trent can become? I think the emergence of Bradley means well get a chance to see it sooner rather than later. I also wouldnt be shocked if there are clubs on the continent queueing up to give him a chance to be their playmaker in midfield, theres a dearth of players with his progressive abilities and I can guarantee another top manager would back him to be a midfielder as much as Trent backs himself.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14416 on: Today at 01:38:24 am »
Interesting you bring up Kimmich who has now gone back to right back, the times i've seen him in midfield the last year or so he hasn't looked great.

All those players you mentioned are better deep lying playmakers than Trent because they simply understand the role far more, and having grown up as attacking midfielders have a better touch close control and ways of evading the opposition defenders.

Pirlo Kroos Scholes Thiago all started as number 10's.

Trent in the deep lying position is still far too wasteful in his passing.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:40:45 am by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,453
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14417 on: Today at 08:33:36 am »
Whatever happens next season, I hope we get this guy signed to a new contract and give him a role that he can play, because half-right back, half midfield role has been quite frustrating. Feels like it's given him an excuse to be worse at defending honestly.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14418 on: Today at 08:35:43 am »
Quote from: redtel on May 27, 2024, 03:33:33 pm
Neil Critchley worked with Trent at the Academy when he was a teenager and playing in midfield.
He was moved to right back after talking to Trent and reasoning that he was better when he could see the game in front of him. Right backs move onto the ball quite often with all the field and positions in view.

Neil C;
Some of the best coaching goes on off the pitch, in the office, speaking with the players and getting to know them as people,' Critchley explains. 'The plan is always better if it's a joined-up plan and the player believes in it as well. If Trent thought he couldn't play right-back or he wanted to be a midfield player, then it never would have worked.

'We used to conduct regular reviews with the players. I remember doing quite a few with Trent, sitting down with him and taking him through areas of improvement. When he plays at right-back, he's got a range of technical attributes and the way he sees the game. He'll pass the ball like a midfielder from right-back because he used to play in midfield. We thought that was going to be his position because we thought he was better when he saw the game in front of him. At right-back, you're always moving forward, coming on to the ball. That was something we spoke long about. Many different opinions were shared - sometimes agreed, sometimes disagreed. In the end, it worked out well for him.'


I think there will always be different opinions about Trent as he has special qualities. I think it would help Trent if we had a right sided player in front of him who excelled at helping out defensively. Mo has been world class during his time here but defending was not his strong point. Its back to Rafas blanket if we get a right sided attacker who can defend well and help Trent. You win a little but maybe lose it up front.

Interesting decision to be made by the player and club this summer.

You may be right Garlic and he'll be add press resistance and ability on the half turn to his game at an elite level. But he was moved back to RB from midfield because he was better with the play in front of him. That is, he was moved to right back to mitigate against his weaknesses under pressure/ on the half turn. I'm not sure Trent is an example of a RB who could move to CM. I suspect he's an example of a CM who has already moved to RB.

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:38:24 am
Interesting you bring up Kimmich who has now gone back to right back, the times i've seen him in midfield the last year or so he hasn't looked great.

All those players you mentioned are better deep lying playmakers than Trent because they simply understand the role far more, and having grown up as attacking midfielders have a better touch close control and ways of evading the opposition defenders.

Pirlo Kroos Scholes Thiago all started as number 10's.

Trent in the deep lying position is still far too wasteful in his passing.

I just checked his pass stats on FBref. He's compared with right backs so it's all a little distorted but his pass attempts and progressive passing are off the scale but his pass completion % is really low (75% or so). There's no way this isn't tactical instruction I'd of thought. But he's never going to be a deep lying playmaker from CM if he continues to play like that. The pass completion % will have to go way up, without playing fewer passes or doing much less in terms of progressive passing.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:41:18 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,909
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14419 on: Today at 08:40:21 am »
Madrid makes so much sense for Trent. Wouldn't begrudge him the move at all.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,909
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14420 on: Today at 08:42:14 am »
Also like to qualify by that by saying I really hope he stays. But I'd move if I was him. Because I'm a LITTLE SLUG
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14421 on: Today at 08:55:15 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:40:21 am
Madrid makes so much sense for Trent. Wouldn't begrudge him the move at all.
i would wish him well
would have no issue playing with Mbappe Bellingham etc hard turn that down
i do hope really hope he stays
but if he doesnt sign in the summer and we dont have a good season it will be a big decision
i think if we are showing signs of winning things PL & CL he will stay
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14422 on: Today at 09:26:32 am »
Starting Trent as a 6/deep lying playmaker, to me, would be a bit mad because I think you lose some of his biggest strengths which is his creativity around the opposition box. I don't think we have many players as good as him at that either and so taking that away from the team would be bad. Inverting him in build up to get an extra body in there I get, but we still gave him a lot of responsibility in the final third.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14423 on: Today at 12:29:49 pm »
i think Trent as an RM in a 4-2-3-1 would probably be his best position. Bit like Beckham
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,090
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14424 on: Today at 04:51:34 pm »
There's a decent chance that if we give him a new (very expensive) contract on the understanding he'll play CM we create a problem for the squad - because there's a pretty low chance he's going to be effective there at the level we need and you've also put yourself in a position where it becomes incredibly hard to drop him.

People expressing the opinion he'll definitely succeed there are taking an enormous leap of faith - at the very minimum it's unknown but the evidence we have suggests he's not going to be able to play the position at an elite level.
The first most obvious indicator is that one of the best managers in the history of the club refused to start him there .. did he even do it once? Despite the player asking to do it we signed 4 midfielders last summer and still didn't even look at him in the position - why?
His passing numbers as an inverted fullback have shown no uplift or change despite the play going through him in the middle of the pitch - you just can't have a CM who gambles with their passing and turns the ball over as much.
His main weaknesses are that he struggles when effectively pressed, doesn't defend well non-zonally (one on one) and doesn't take care of the ball.. nothing about his skill set says 'play me as a CM' ... what am I missing?

If the player himself wasn't saying he wanted to play in midfield would anyone - to paraphrase Klopp - be saying let's take one of the world's best right backs and turn him into a CM?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:00:04 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14425 on: Today at 06:25:15 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:29:49 pm
i think Trent as an RM in a 4-2-3-1 would probably be his best position. Bit like Beckham
Beckham would be a Right back in this era.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,899
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14426 on: Today at 06:33:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:51:34 pm
There's a decent chance that if we give him a new (very expensive) contract on the understanding he'll play CM we create a problem for the squad - because there's a pretty low chance he's going to be effective there at the level we need and you've also put yourself in a position where it becomes incredibly hard to drop him.

People expressing the opinion he'll definitely succeed there are taking an enormous leap of faith - at the very minimum it's unknown but the evidence we have suggests he's not going to be able to play the position at an elite level.
The first most obvious indicator is that one of the best managers in the history of the club refused to start him there .. did he even do it once? Despite the player asking to do it we signed 4 midfielders last summer and still didn't even look at him in the position - why?
His passing numbers as an inverted fullback have shown no uplift or change despite the play going through him in the middle of the pitch - you just can't have a CM who gambles with their passing and turns the ball over as much.
His main weaknesses are that he struggles when effectively pressed, doesn't defend well non-zonally (one on one) and doesn't take care of the ball.. nothing about his skill set says 'play me as a CM' ... what am I missing?

If the player himself wasn't saying he wanted to play in midfield would anyone - to paraphrase Klopp - be saying let's take one of the world's best right backs and turn him into a CM?

Can we compensate in some fashion for his difficulties defending as a RB - if we are keeping him there?
Logged

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14427 on: Today at 07:59:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:33:46 pm
Can we compensate in some fashion for his difficulties defending as a RB - if we are keeping him there?

We did for years with Henderson imo.
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14428 on: Today at 08:17:28 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:55:15 am
i would wish him well
would have no issue playing with Mbappe Bellingham etc hard turn that down
i do hope really hope he stays
but if he doesnt sign in the summer and we dont have a good season it will be a big decision
i think if we are showing signs of winning things PL & CL he will stay

Any begrudgement on my part wouldn't be for his choice to go to Madrid (though I hate them and it'd annoy me) but rather his choice to do so on a free. He's a £100m player, easily, and it would be total shit to lose him for nothing. Of course, that'd be on the club as well.

Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14429 on: Today at 08:26:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:51:34 pm
There's a decent chance that if we give him a new (very expensive) contract on the understanding he'll play CM we create a problem for the squad - because there's a pretty low chance he's going to be effective there at the level we need and you've also put yourself in a position where it becomes incredibly hard to drop him.

People expressing the opinion he'll definitely succeed there are taking an enormous leap of faith - at the very minimum it's unknown but the evidence we have suggests he's not going to be able to play the position at an elite level.
The first most obvious indicator is that one of the best managers in the history of the club refused to start him there .. did he even do it once? Despite the player asking to do it we signed 4 midfielders last summer and still didn't even look at him in the position - why?
His passing numbers as an inverted fullback have shown no uplift or change despite the play going through him in the middle of the pitch - you just can't have a CM who gambles with their passing and turns the ball over as much.
His main weaknesses are that he struggles when effectively pressed, doesn't defend well non-zonally (one on one) and doesn't take care of the ball.. nothing about his skill set says 'play me as a CM' ... what am I missing?

If the player himself wasn't saying he wanted to play in midfield would anyone - to paraphrase Klopp - be saying let's take one of the world's best right backs and turn him into a CM?

Trents a difficult one. A number of those deficiencies arent things you want in your defence either to be honest, escpecially the one v one defending

I think hes brilliant but has some key areas he could improve a fair bit, im a bit tired of the inverted thing as I think it takes away from some areas of our game, it got us out of a hole when it was introduced but I wouldnt be mad to see it go.

As for the last bit people have been calling for it since long before he mentioned it himself to be fair, it never started because Trent mentioned it, it was his passing ability, the one v one stuff and the fact he played there in the youth teams
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Up
« previous next »
 