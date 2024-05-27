Trents career arc has been unique, but theres zero denying he has the skill set to be one of the best midfielders in the world. That doesnt mean to say hell be a defensively dominant player, or someone that tracks every runner, wins every header or tackles every dribbler. But hes elite at passing and thats probably the most difficult skill to find in midfield. Theres a reason Toni Kroos has dominated European football for well over a decade, and it isnt because he tracks runners to the byline and cuts out crosses. Passing ability at that level is so vitally important to winning that you build around it and find a way to balance the midfield out. Pirlo, as great as he was, always had an Ambrosini, a Seedorf, a Gattuso or Marchisio gluing things together next to him, nobody talked about what he brought defensively because he was so unique on the ball, it didnt really matter providing the side was balanced around him.



Its quite clear weve been trying to get Trent in central positions because his ability to progress the ball is so rare and so vital to winning. Jurgen felt like the best place for him to be without the ball was at right back in his system. My own belief is he would have tried Trent centrally from the start this season but Bradley and Trent were never fit at the same time so he had to persevere with Trent at right back.



I dont have any issue with Trent wanting to play in midfield. Every great player will believe they have a best position, a formation that suits them and a role that gets the best out of their abilities. He isnt a great defender yet were asking him to not only play a really high risk/reward role on the field, were asking him to do it against some of the best wide players in the game. I can remember wanting Benitez to take the shackles off Gerrard for years, I can remember fans saying his best numbers came on the right so he needs to shut up and get on with it. Gerrards best form came as a 10 and it took too many years for it to happen in my opinion. I feel similar about Trent, find a way to get him central and mask his flaws. Stop asking our best passer to play a needless hybrid role that leaves us exposed, or start playing players there that can do the required defensive work, like Henderson did and like someone like Valverde does at Madrid.