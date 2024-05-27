« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1426064 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14400 on: Yesterday at 12:03:19 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:50:41 am
I don't know exactly where Trent ranks in defensive ability, but I don't like reading posts that essentially say "he doesn't feel like defending, so let's play him where he wants so he doesn't run off to Madrid". This just seems the totally wrong way of looking at things, putting players' egos before the good of the team. Nobody even seems particularly convinced he'd be a great midfielder. It's all a bit depressing.

People put players before the club and team now. It's baffling. He plays where the manager thinks he's best, and if for some reason he doesn't want to do that, good luck to him.  The pandering to players is really fucking weird.  No slight on Trent by the way unless or until he complains which there's been no sign of him doing as yet.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14401 on: Yesterday at 04:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May 27, 2024, 10:19:11 am
What part of Trents skill set makes people think hed actually be a brilliant CM? His passing range is otherworldly and his vision extraordinary. But he doesnt track runners brilliantly, he isnt particularly press resistant, he doesnt have much experience playing on the half turn and its not always clear that his short passing is as good as his longer range passing. There is a real logic to sticking your best creative passer as central as possible because it provides him more options and so makes his creative passing more dangerous. But there are so many counter reasons against doing it in Trents case.

I totally agree with that. He is one of a kind, sometimes he is hard to stop because he plays in such a unique way. I think that having him at right back plus the possibility to move him to the center and add Bradley is perfect. Slot can mix up things. Next year Trent will also have a backup like never before. Sometimes he did terrible at defense but it should be said the he played pretty much every minutes he could. Paying attention is not his best skill, playing a little less may be good for that.

I hope he stays a red for life. Don't like to see him going to Madrid.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14402 on: Yesterday at 08:58:41 pm »
We'll never know unless he starts in midfield.

Since most of us don't care, let it be Gareth Southgate who tries it?!

Trent, Declan Rice.

Feeding England's forwards. Quite an experiment, that.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14403 on: Yesterday at 10:42:12 pm »
Trents career arc has been unique, but theres zero denying he has the skill set to be one of the best midfielders in the world. That doesnt mean to say hell be a defensively dominant player, or someone that tracks every runner, wins every header or tackles every dribbler. But hes elite at passing and thats probably the most difficult skill to find in midfield. Theres a reason Toni Kroos has dominated European football for well over a decade, and it isnt because he tracks runners to the byline and cuts out crosses. Passing ability at that level is so vitally important to winning that you build around it and find a way to balance the midfield out. Pirlo, as great as he was, always had an Ambrosini, a Seedorf, a Gattuso or Marchisio gluing things together next to him, nobody talked about what he brought defensively because he was so unique on the ball, it didnt really matter providing the side was balanced around him.

Its quite clear weve been trying to get Trent in central positions because his ability to progress the ball is so rare and so vital to winning. Jurgen felt like the best place for him to be without the ball was at right back in his system. My own belief is he would have tried Trent centrally from the start this season but Bradley and Trent were never fit at the same time so he had to persevere with Trent at right back.

I dont have any issue with Trent wanting to play in midfield. Every great player will believe they have a best position, a formation that suits them and a role that gets the best out of their abilities. He isnt a great defender yet were asking him to not only play a really high risk/reward role on the field, were asking him to do it against some of the best wide players in the game. I can remember wanting Benitez to take the shackles off Gerrard for years, I can remember fans saying his best numbers came on the right so he needs to shut up and get on with it. Gerrards best form came as a 10 and it took too many years for it to happen in my opinion. I feel similar about Trent, find a way to get him central and mask his flaws. Stop asking our best passer to play a needless hybrid role that leaves us exposed, or start playing players there that can do the required defensive work, like Henderson did and like someone like Valverde does at Madrid.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14404 on: Today at 07:18:19 am »
Yes, yes his passing is otherworldly. Thats not in question. What is in question are other on the ball elements of playing CM.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14405 on: Today at 09:59:58 am »
Give him the De Bruyne role and have some fun this coming season. Bradley right back, Szoboszlai/Diaz/Gakpo/Elliott right, Salah in the middle.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14406 on: Today at 10:08:02 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:59:58 am
Give him the De Bruyne role and have some fun this coming season. Bradley right back, Szoboszlai/Diaz/Gakpo/Elliott right, Salah in the middle.

That would be over half the team with little or no physical aggression. On the evidence of last season, wed be completely overrun in too many games.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14407 on: Today at 11:26:59 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:18:19 am
Yes, yes his passing is otherworldly. Thats not in question. What is in question are other on the ball elements of playing CM.

Hes athletic, hes strong, he has a really strong football brain, hes influential, he can actually defend he just isnt a great 1v1 defender. People act like hes a scrub that will just fall apart in midfield, I can remember the first game he went full hybrid vs Arsenal in 22/23, he ran the game, he quite literally sat in front of the back line and dictated play.

I have zero doubts he can be solid midfield player without the ball, he can close down, he can press, he can read play, make interceptions etc because he does a lot of that now in the hybrid role and hes been able to do it as a full back. As always, people want to focus on what he cant do, do you say the same of Odegaard? Bruno Fernandes? De Bruyne? Harvey Elliott? Every player has flaws, its how you minimise those flaws that truly matters. Trents the most gifted player we have at doing the midfield stuff, take the shackles off.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14408 on: Today at 11:56:22 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:26:59 am
Hes athletic, hes strong, he has a really strong football brain, hes influential, he can actually defend he just isnt a great 1v1 defender. People act like hes a scrub that will just fall apart in midfield, I can remember the first game he went full hybrid vs Arsenal in 22/23, he ran the game, he quite literally sat in front of the back line and dictated play.

I have zero doubts he can be solid midfield player without the ball, he can close down, he can press, he can read play, make interceptions etc because he does a lot of that now in the hybrid role and hes been able to do it as a full back. As always, people want to focus on what he cant do, do you say the same of Odegaard? Bruno Fernandes? De Bruyne? Harvey Elliott? Every player has flaws, its how you minimise those flaws that truly matters. Trents the most gifted player we have at doing the midfield stuff, take the shackles off.

I said on the ball though. He likes the play in front of him, he isnt brilliant when on the half turn/ he has very little experience of it and he doesnt cope with pressure very well. Im also not sure about his short passing, which is on occasion a little sloppy (perhaps related to being pressed). These are critical elements of the midfield stuff and the fact that hes an otherworldly creative passer doesnt really answer the objection.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14409 on: Today at 12:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:56:22 am
I said on the ball though. He likes the play in front of him, he isnt brilliant when on the half turn/ he has very little experience of it and he doesnt cope with pressure very well. Im also not sure about his short passing, which is on occasion a little sloppy (perhaps related to being pressed). These are critical elements of the midfield stuff and the fact that hes an otherworldly creative passer doesnt really answer the objection.

I agree with all this. That is why I believe he should stay as an attacking wingback that plays further up the pitch and not centrally. We know he can do that and still make some amazing long distance passes when he has time and space. Time and space that a crowded energetic opposing midfield doesn't allow.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14410 on: Today at 05:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:56:22 am
I said on the ball though. He likes the play in front of him, he isnt brilliant when on the half turn/ he has very little experience of it and he doesnt cope with pressure very well. Im also not sure about his short passing, which is on occasion a little sloppy (perhaps related to being pressed). These are critical elements of the midfield stuff and the fact that hes an otherworldly creative passer doesnt really answer the objection.

I think youre overstating the importance of it, to be honest, it can easily be worked around and Trent is talented enough and intelligent enough to work on it if hes suffering for it. Ive seen him take the ball on the turn plenty of times and play under pressure, great players elevate their game and thats what hell do.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14411 on: Today at 06:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:26:59 am
Hes athletic, hes strong, he has a really strong football brain, hes influential, he can actually defend he just isnt a great 1v1 defender. People act like hes a scrub that will just fall apart in midfield, I can remember the first game he went full hybrid vs Arsenal in 22/23, he ran the game, he quite literally sat in front of the back line and dictated play.

I have zero doubts he can be solid midfield player without the ball, he can close down, he can press, he can read play, make interceptions etc because he does a lot of that now in the hybrid role and hes been able to do it as a full back. As always, people want to focus on what he cant do, do you say the same of Odegaard? Bruno Fernandes? De Bruyne? Harvey Elliott? Every player has flaws, its how you minimise those flaws that truly matters. Trents the most gifted player we have at doing the midfield stuff, take the shackles off.

The shackles are currently off though. He has an incredible amount of freedom in the hybrid role. He has the freedom to roam and find space. That is exactly what you want to do with one of your most talented players. If teams try and man mark him he can drop in as a full back or drop between the centrebacks.

Giving him a more orthodox position as a fixed midfield player with an orthodox full-back actually puts the shackles on. It gives him far less freedom, makes him far easier to mark out of the game and makes him reliant on his team mates being able to find him with the ball.   
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14412 on: Today at 06:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:14:05 pm
The shackles are currently off though. He has an incredible amount of freedom in the hybrid role. He has the freedom to roam and find space. That is exactly what you want to do with one of your most talented players. If teams try and man mark him he can drop in as a full back or drop between the centrebacks.

Giving him a more orthodox position as a fixed midfield player with an orthodox full-back actually puts the shackles on. It gives him far less freedom, makes him far easier to mark out of the game and makes him reliant on his team mates being able to find him with the ball.

Im not convinced it does, though. Hes always got to be in a place where he can get back into position at right back, its not like he has complete freedom of the field, hes still essentially restricted to the right side of the field and has to keep an eye on their left sided player. For me it becomes detrimental to his game, when Trents occupied with defending wingers - he generally struggles in this regard as hes often coming back from difficult positions - it impacts his overall game and confidence. For me hed be much better being tasked with working up a proper midfield partnership like Thiago and Fabinho did. I think the team would function better with width coming from the full backs. Im not a fan of Szoboszlai or Salah as the widest option in the right triangle, I am a fan of Bradley, though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14413 on: Today at 08:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:52:11 pm
Im not convinced it does, though. Hes always got to be in a place where he can get back into position at right back, its not like he has complete freedom of the field, hes still essentially restricted to the right side of the field and has to keep an eye on their left sided player. For me it becomes detrimental to his game, when Trents occupied with defending wingers - he generally struggles in this regard as hes often coming back from difficult positions - it impacts his overall game and confidence. For me hed be much better being tasked with working up a proper midfield partnership like Thiago and Fabinho did. I think the team would function better with width coming from the full backs. Im not a fan of Szoboszlai or Salah as the widest option in the right triangle, I am a fan of Bradley, though.

There is still far more freedom in the hybrid role than an orthodox deep-lying midfield player. You are comparing him to the likes of Kroos and Pirlo who were two things incredibly positionally disciplined and above all two of the most press-resistant players ever. That really isn't Trent's game. He needs the freedom to be able to move around to get on the ball.

The Bradley thing is interesting. For me, I would rather see Bradley ahead of Trent. Bradley started out as an out-and-out winger and could give us work rate and width on the right as well as protecting Trent going the other way.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14414 on: Today at 08:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:03:26 pm
There is still far more freedom in the hybrid role than an orthodox deep-lying midfield player. You are comparing him to the likes of Kroos and Pirlo who were two things incredibly positionally disciplined and above all two of the most press-resistant players ever. That really isn't Trent's game. He needs the freedom to be able to move around to get on the ball.

The Bradley thing is interesting. For me, I would rather see Bradley ahead of Trent. Bradley started out as an out-and-out winger and could give us work rate and width on the right as well as protecting Trent going the other way.

I think thats an interesting point. Bradley still has a wingers attacking instincts and a couple of pre season games if/when Salah is at the Olympics playing as an out and out winger may have merit.
