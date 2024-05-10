« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 353 354 355 356 357 [358]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1413476 times)

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14280 on: May 10, 2024, 03:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on May 10, 2024, 01:49:57 pm
Hyperbole much? No-one has said Trent cannot defend, the discussion (without resorting to you're a utd fan insults) is why he's stopped defending. If you want to argue he's not fair enough, but I think he is a much worse defender now than he used to be, again as stated before I don't know if thats tactical or personal but on the tactical side I think it's crazy to have both Trent and Salah with minimal defensive duties.

The key part is Bradley, being asked to do the exact same role as Trent (maybe less long balls) has been a far better defender.

It's a really strange situation because a few years ago when the the public (mainly around England call ups) statements he couldn't defend came out, it was with a great irony as that was utter rubbish, he was a good defender at that point, yet since then he's got worse (in my humble opinion). When we played 433 Trent and Robbo were the best all round fullbacks in the world.

Bradley is just probably a better defender though. Seems quicker over short distances so is able to keep up with wingers. He looks like your classic well rounded full back who is quality at both sides of the game.

Going forward there is no-one like Trent though. That's why you want to be giving him the protection he needs, to let him create from that space. Playmaker at full back, we need to be harnessing that.

Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,301
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14281 on: May 10, 2024, 03:27:27 pm »
The Trent in midfield argument always comes down to why Klopp and Lijnders haven't gone all in and moved him there.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,346
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14282 on: May 10, 2024, 03:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on May 10, 2024, 03:27:27 pm
The Trent in midfield argument always comes down to why Klopp and Lijnders haven't gone all in and moved him there.

Well lets see if a change gonna come over the summer months.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14283 on: May 10, 2024, 04:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on May 10, 2024, 03:27:27 pm
The Trent in midfield argument always comes down to why Klopp and Lijnders haven't gone all in and moved him there.

Hes a world class right back, has been for 5-6 years now, having the position sorted has meant we havent had to recruit a right back and can invest resources into other areas of the field. It gives us a ridiculous advantage having so much offensive firepower from that position and, when the tactics are right, we can get him operating in that right midfield area which has been by far his most dangerous area, usually in space with the game in front of him rather than on the turn.

Its not abnormal for a player to change position, though, Phillip Lahm was the best full back in the world and was a world class midfielder too, Kimmich similar, Fabinho went from defence to midfield, Pirlo was a 10 who became a deep lying playmaker, you can go on and on. Now we have a viable alternative in Bradley, I dont see why we cant stick Trent in centrally and at least try him there and see how it goes. I actually think Jurgen will have tried it this season, unfortunately neither Trent or Conor have been fit at the same time, such is life
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14284 on: May 10, 2024, 08:07:48 pm »
One thing, though: when Gomez played as LB and inverted, he always found himself around the left-sided CM position but didn't have the vision or technique to shoot or play incisive passes. I think if that were Trent, he would have done more with that opportunity. So maybe playing him as an inverted LB next season and Bradley as RB, allowing Salah to play narrow, could work.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,895
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14285 on: May 10, 2024, 09:54:59 pm »
One of the most interesting tactical questions with Slot will be how he will use Trent
I will be very curious when the season starts
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14286 on: May 14, 2024, 12:29:35 pm »
Thought Trent played like someone who now feels right back isn't his position, interesting to see what Slot thinks he is.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,988
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14287 on: May 14, 2024, 12:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on May 14, 2024, 12:29:35 pm
Thought Trent played like someone who now feels right back isn't his position, interesting to see what Slot thinks he is.

I thought that as well as I found myself shouting "get yerself back in at right back" where you've given your best performances under Klopp, making goals, switching play and stretching the opposition.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14288 on: May 14, 2024, 01:32:50 pm »
I would understand wanting to keep Trent at right back before but in Bradley we have a total baller waiting in the wings to take that position. We don't have anyone as good as Trent on the ball in midfield. Even Mac doesn't have Trent's passing range.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,988
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14289 on: May 14, 2024, 01:34:45 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on May 14, 2024, 01:32:50 pm
I would understand wanting to keep Trent at right back before but in Bradley we have a total baller waiting in the wings to take that position. We don't have anyone as good as Trent on the ball in midfield. Even Mac doesn't have Trent's passing range.

Competition for places then, two players for every position and all that.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14290 on: May 14, 2024, 08:43:11 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on May 14, 2024, 01:32:50 pm
I would understand wanting to keep Trent at right back before but in Bradley we have a total baller waiting in the wings to take that position. We don't have anyone as good as Trent on the ball in midfield. Even Mac doesn't have Trent's passing range.
Quote from: BCCC on May 14, 2024, 01:34:45 pm
Competition for places then, two players for every position and all that.

Bradley and Jomez
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,856
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14291 on: May 15, 2024, 02:43:57 pm »
This morning Trent's mum was here, she wanted to say thank you and goodbye. She told me what she thought when Brendan left and I came in. They told her before when your boy is that age you need an English manager because other managers don't look at the academy. She was really worried. How that all worked out was a beautiful story.

Klopp
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,047
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14292 on: May 15, 2024, 02:54:34 pm »
When the fuck are all these million technical directors going to put a contract in front of this guy?
Logged

Offline Jay012345

  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • How many topics?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14293 on: May 15, 2024, 02:58:47 pm »
Trent closer to the goal for me. Slot's team don't play so many long balls. Though balls, crosses and screamers.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14294 on: May 15, 2024, 03:27:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 15, 2024, 02:54:34 pm
When the fuck are all these million technical directors going to put a contract in front of this guy?
Maybe they already have, why would they tell us? Why not flip the question around and question why our vice-captain (or Captain for that matter) hasn't committed to the club?

It is fairly obvious that talks will have gone on between the club and his representatives but they have not reached any sort of agreement on a number of things whether that be money, contract length or even whether Trent wants to commit long term or not.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14295 on: May 15, 2024, 03:29:23 pm »
I am not convinced he wants to sign a new contract.
Real Madrid has a big hole to fill when Carvajal leaves and they love a free transfer on big wages.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,047
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14296 on: May 15, 2024, 03:37:26 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on May 15, 2024, 03:29:23 pm
I am not convinced he wants to sign a new contract.
Real Madrid has a big hole to fill when Carvajal leaves and they love a free transfer on big wages.

Possibly, but it would be an utter disaster. Our only world class player under 30 and to lose him would be a disaster,
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,047
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14297 on: May 15, 2024, 03:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May 15, 2024, 03:27:55 pm
Maybe they already have, why would they tell us? Why not flip the question around and question why our vice-captain (or Captain for that matter) hasn't committed to the club?

It is fairly obvious that talks will have gone on between the club and his representatives but they have not reached any sort of agreement on a number of things whether that be money, contract length or even whether Trent wants to commit long term or not.

That will mean us being a bit fucked.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14298 on: May 15, 2024, 03:43:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 15, 2024, 03:37:26 pm
Possibly, but it would be an utter disaster. Our only world class player under 30 and to lose him would be a disaster,

We'd live, we have Bradley who has shown lots of promise.

I feel for Trent it would be a mistake as he has the opportunity to become woven forever into the fabric of his home town club, he need only look at the likes of Stevie to know what that looks like. At Madrid he'll just be another number.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,047
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14299 on: May 15, 2024, 03:48:26 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on May 15, 2024, 03:43:29 pm
We'd live, we have Bradley who has shown lots of promise.

I feel for Trent it would be a mistake as he has the opportunity to become woven forever into the fabric of his home town club, he need only look at the likes of Stevie to know what that looks like. At Madrid he'll just be another number.

We would live but we have lost so much talent in the past few seasons and havent replaced them with players as good and it wont be long until we lose some more. Feel like if we lose talents like Trent, Salah then we are further drifting away from Arsenal and City.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14300 on: May 15, 2024, 03:57:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 15, 2024, 03:48:26 pm
We would live but we have lost so much talent in the past few seasons and havent replaced them with players as good and it wont be long until we lose some more. Feel like if we lose talents like Trent, Salah then we are further drifting away from Arsenal and City.

Oh i totally agree mate - we need to add to what we have in certain spaces whilst keeping the best of the next generation.

At the end of the day, the player will decide - and if he is of the mindset he wants to be elsewhere, well he's not the future for us.
Logged

Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,409
  • * * * * *
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14301 on: Today at 06:45:56 pm »
Trent in tears just now in front of the Kop.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14302 on: Today at 06:46:47 pm »
Why is he crying? :(
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,052
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14303 on: Today at 06:47:07 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:46:47 pm
Why is he crying? :(

Why am I crying?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,278
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14304 on: Today at 06:47:19 pm »
Becasue Klopp is gone?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14305 on: Today at 06:47:55 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:46:47 pm
Why is he crying? :(

Indeed, not an emotional day at all is it?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14306 on: Today at 06:50:46 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:46:47 pm
Why is he crying? :(

Why wouldnt he ?
Logged

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14307 on: Today at 06:51:39 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:46:47 pm
Why is he crying? :(

because he know he is at the best club in the world.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14308 on: Today at 06:52:01 pm »
I just hope it's not because it's his last time in a Liverpool shirt.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14309 on: Today at 06:52:36 pm »
I felt Trents emotion. It was very poignant the kop singing you will never walk alone one last time for Jurgen
Logged

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,312
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14310 on: Today at 06:53:32 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:47:07 pm
Why am I crying?
You're not, just got something in your eye mate 👀😢
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,856
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14311 on: Today at 06:54:14 pm »
Of course he's gonna be fucking emotional over the man who's been there for all of his professional career. Just have to read the stuff about Trent's mother going to say goodbye and thank Klopp for everything.
Logged

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14312 on: Today at 06:54:28 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:52:01 pm
I just hope it's not because it's his last time in a Liverpool shirt.

refuse to care for years now, if he leaves he leaves.. we are Liverpool FC, we will survive.

He would be mad to leave.
Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14313 on: Today at 06:55:14 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:52:01 pm
I just hope it's not because it's his last time in a Liverpool shirt.

He is a local lad and key player at the biggest and best club in world football.
Logged

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14314 on: Today at 06:55:23 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:52:01 pm
I just hope it's not because it's his last time in a Liverpool shirt.
I don't think so. It's the power of the Kop. Makes our players emotional and opposition scared.
Logged

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • Well Red.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14315 on: Today at 06:55:38 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:52:01 pm
I just hope it's not because it's his last time in a Liverpool shirt.
That was my first thought. He's won it all here. He's given it his all here. Can he get up for another season with us? I'm sure he can.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Online bloke

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 173
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14316 on: Today at 06:56:23 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:52:36 pm
I felt Trents emotion. It was very poignant the kop singing you will never walk alone one last time for Jurgen
Yes that was very touching.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 353 354 355 356 357 [358]   Go Up
« previous next »
 