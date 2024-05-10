The Trent in midfield argument always comes down to why Klopp and Lijnders haven't gone all in and moved him there.



Hes a world class right back, has been for 5-6 years now, having the position sorted has meant we havent had to recruit a right back and can invest resources into other areas of the field. It gives us a ridiculous advantage having so much offensive firepower from that position and, when the tactics are right, we can get him operating in that right midfield area which has been by far his most dangerous area, usually in space with the game in front of him rather than on the turn.Its not abnormal for a player to change position, though, Phillip Lahm was the best full back in the world and was a world class midfielder too, Kimmich similar, Fabinho went from defence to midfield, Pirlo was a 10 who became a deep lying playmaker, you can go on and on. Now we have a viable alternative in Bradley, I dont see why we cant stick Trent in centrally and at least try him there and see how it goes. I actually think Jurgen will have tried it this season, unfortunately neither Trent or Conor have been fit at the same time, such is life