« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 352 353 354 355 356 [357]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1407353 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14240 on: May 8, 2024, 09:56:19 am »
I will say that his contract situation is made much more difficult for us because his defensive work has been so far below the world class player description hes getting on this page for a while now. So do we pay him World class player wages even though we really need him to improve defensively? Or even though he may want to move into CM and its really not clear yet if hell deserve the moniker world class player as a CM yet??
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,917
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14241 on: May 8, 2024, 09:57:46 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May  8, 2024, 09:48:00 am
Ill be gutted if he leaves because hes grown up a red and hes a great player, but Im not concerned because I dont think itll happen. However if it does, it does but Im not going to worry about something that might not happen.
Particularly as theres no real indication he wants to leave. Theres often a fair amount of brinkmanship in contract negotiations these days anyway.

How slick have we been these past 18 months? We havent had a proper sporting director in place. Who is sitting down with Trent to sort this out?
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14242 on: May 8, 2024, 10:00:08 am »
Quote from: Knight on May  8, 2024, 09:56:19 am
I will say that his contract situation is made much more difficult for us because his defensive work has been so far below the world class player description hes getting on this page for a while now. So do we pay him World class player wages even though we really need him to improve defensively? Or even though he may want to move into CM and its really not clear yet if hell deserve the moniker world class player as a CM yet??

If he leaves us, he will walk into a side like Real Madrid's. What does that tell you?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,917
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14243 on: May 8, 2024, 10:03:52 am »
Quote from: Knight on May  8, 2024, 09:56:19 am
I will say that his contract situation is made much more difficult for us because his defensive work has been so far below the world class player description hes getting on this page for a while now. So do we pay him World class player wages even though we really need him to improve defensively? Or even though he may want to move into CM and its really not clear yet if hell deserve the moniker world class player as a CM yet??

He absolutely does deserve that wage. Honestly people need to get a grip, the casual way they are happy to just let the likes of Trent, Robbo and Salah go. These are world class players and there is a reason we have no other world class players under 30. These players are our x factor, lose them and we are on the level of Spurs and co.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14244 on: May 8, 2024, 10:04:26 am »
Quote from: Bennett on May  8, 2024, 10:00:08 am
If he leaves us, he will walk into a side like Real Madrid's. What does that tell you?

Sure. He will at right back. And in la liga hell barely have to do any defending in 90% of the games. At CM hell struggle. But who cares about Madrid. On form hes not even walking into this Liverpool team given how good weve looked with 2 traditional right backs instead of inverting, Bradleys rise and Trents infuriating casualness in defence well over a season now. He should become the greatest right back whos ever played the game, hes that good, but there are genuine issues with him currently. Dont get me wrong, I love him and Id throw whatever he wanted at him contract wise and hope that he can relearn the defensive aspects of the game he needs under new coaching staff.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14245 on: May 8, 2024, 10:06:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  8, 2024, 10:03:52 am
He absolutely does deserve that wage. Honestly people need to get a grip, the casual way they are happy to just let the likes of Trent, Robbo and Salah go. These are world class players and there is a reason we have no other world class players under 30. These players are our x factor, lose them and we are on the level of Spurs and co.

I dont disagree but too often recently hes not been playing like a world class right back. Not even close.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14246 on: May 8, 2024, 10:07:01 am »
Quote from: Knight on May  8, 2024, 10:04:26 am
Sure. He will at right back. And in la liga hell barely have to do any defending in 90% of the games. At CM hell struggle. But who cares about Madrid. On form hes not even walking into this Liverpool team given how good weve looked with 2 traditional right backs instead of inverting, Bradleys rise and Trents infuriating casualness in defence well over a season now. He should become the greatest right back whos ever played the game, hes that good, but there are genuine issues with him right now.

Our record with him playing as an inverted full-back is incredible. Getting beat once or twice on the counter-attack doesn't change that fact.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,602
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14247 on: May 8, 2024, 10:08:21 am »
Quote from: Knight on May  8, 2024, 10:04:26 am
Sure. He will at right back. And in la liga hell barely have to do any defending in 90% of the games. At CM hell struggle. But who cares about Madrid. On form hes not even walking into this Liverpool team given how good weve looked with 2 traditional right backs instead of inverting, Bradleys rise and Trents infuriating casualness in defence well over a season now. He should become the greatest right back whos ever played the game, hes that good, but there are genuine issues with him currently. Dont get me wrong, I love him and Id throw whatever he wanted at him contract wise and hope that he can relearn the defensive aspects of the game he needs under new coaching staff.

The biggest issue defensively is that our right winger doesn't track back. That is how we setup and it worked when we had real energy in midfield and Henderson covering that area.

As for inverting. Slot plays with an inverted right back. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,775
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14248 on: May 8, 2024, 10:21:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  8, 2024, 10:03:52 am
He absolutely does deserve that wage. Honestly people need to get a grip, the casual way they are happy to just let the likes of Trent, Robbo and Salah go. These are world class players and there is a reason we have no other world class players under 30. These players are our x factor, lose them and we are on the level of Spurs and co.
But we have no control over what happens. I dont want to lose them, but Im not gonna to worry about something I have no control over.

Players have most (if not all) of the cards with contract negotiations these days. They can pretty much choose to run down their contracts if thats what they want to do and if they know there is plenty of interest in them and we dont really want to sell, its a pretty good negotiating tactic. I suspect Trent is just trying to get himself the best contract he can, and is putting himself in the best position to do that.

As a Liverpool lad and supporter the club will know he ideally doesnt want to leave which weakens his position, so this could be his way of strengthening it
« Last Edit: May 8, 2024, 10:24:58 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14249 on: Yesterday at 07:02:12 pm »
I can't wait to watch all the Trent haters watch him boss it at Madrid while we are languishing at 6th with Conor Bradley at right back.

Anyone who does not rate Trent frankly has no clue about football, I am sorry.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,831
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14250 on: Yesterday at 07:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 07:02:12 pm
I can't wait to watch all the Trent haters watch him boss it at Madrid while we are languishing at 6th with Conor Bradley at right back.

Anyone who does not rate Trent frankly has no clue about football, I am sorry.

Why are we languishing in 6th with Connor Bradley at right back? Is he going to refuse to play defense too, and demand to become a midfielder?
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14251 on: Yesterday at 07:47:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:29:21 pm
Why are we languishing in 6th with Connor Bradley at right back? Is he going to refuse to play defense too, and demand to become a midfielder?

When has Trent ever demanded to be a footballer? Apart from saying it's his preference to be in a position to impact the game as much as possible, he has only ever said how happy he is to play for the club, do a job for the team etc.

Is this some sort of weird coping mechanism for if he leaves?
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14252 on: Yesterday at 10:05:04 pm »
Dont think hes said it, has he? Its an explanation for why hes looked so disinterested in defending at points though.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14253 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:05:04 pm
Dont think hes said it, has he? Its an explanation for why hes looked so disinterested in defending at points though.
god almighty.  ::) ::)
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14254 on: Yesterday at 10:24:39 pm »
The way some people talk about Trent is incredible. Hes probably the most irreplaceable player at the club. Bradley done well at right back, Im sure hell get his fair share of minutes there in the coming years, but only if Trent moves elsewhere further up the field. For me Trents our best player now, we really need to be finding a way to make his life easier, something we havent done for years.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,307
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14255 on: Today at 12:29:38 am »
He's just wasted defending now and he knows it, simple as that. Hopefully Slot has big ideas for him and Trent likes what he has to say otherwise he'll be off for nothing in twelve months. 
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14256 on: Today at 01:40:49 am »
I liked Virg coming out with an unequivocal statement about being here through the transition and looking to the future at Liverpool. It quelled speculation as to what he might do, with only a year on his deal.

It would be good if Trent did something like that, and ideally they both sign new deals.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14257 on: Today at 01:44:34 am »
Still disappointed with his 'this means more' interview, when he wasn't even playing. Then he forgot it 'means more' when he was defending at the back post in a Derby game.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14258 on: Today at 02:54:16 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:44:34 am
Still disappointed with his 'this means more' interview, when he wasn't even playing. Then he forgot it 'means more' when he was defending at the back post in a Derby game.
you're a complete troll.  please fuck off.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14259 on: Today at 03:02:45 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:54:16 am
you're a complete troll.  please fuck off.
Nah, I'm just calling it, as it is. The only talking that matters in March April & May, is the talking that happens on the pitch.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14260 on: Today at 06:19:50 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
god almighty.  ::) ::)

He genuinely has. I think its probably been how its appeared rather than reality but its been really odd to see the change in his defending. He used to be a right pest against attackers and very determined in duels. On occasion now he just stands there as attacking players go past him. I genuinely think he could be the best right back in world football, ever and I absolutely want him at the club for his whole career. And if his defending stays like its been for a while hes still a positive because his right (and left to be honest) foot is so otherworldly in what it can do - Ive never seen a player strike the ball like he can. But the seeming disinterest in defending at points (note the at points) has been picked up on here quite a bit by plenty of people.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14261 on: Today at 06:59:56 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:02:45 am
Nah, I'm just calling it, as it is. The only talking that matters in March April & May, is the talking that happens on the pitch.

Im all for criticising some of his 1v1 defending, a lot of its slack and fair. But lets not act like he stood a chance against DCL at the back stick. I remember similar criticism being levelled at him after Mitrovic scored for Fulham on the opening day of last season. Its the oldest trick in the book, get the target man vs the smaller full back and put one up there for him to attack. The set piece defending was disgraceful as a unit all night, but thats the collective, not the individual. You sound like a United fan when you say stuff like that.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnoldes
« Reply #14262 on: Today at 07:08:16 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:59:56 am
Im all for criticising some of his 1v1 defending, a lot of its slack and fair. But lets not act like he stood a chance against DCL at the back stick. I remember similar criticism being levelled at him after Mitrovic scored for Fulham on the opening day of last season. Its the oldest trick in the book, get the target man vs the smaller full back and put one up there for him to attack. The set piece defending was disgraceful as a unit all night, but thats the collective, not the individual. You sound like a United fan when you say stuff like that.

I dont agree, hes vice captain of the team and he doesnt even jump, zero challenge for the ball, thats the bare minimum.

His defending has got worse over the last few years, especially the more hes played inverted playmaker, it can improve and when it does he will be the best right back in the world again.

Calling people Utd fans for having a different opinion than you? Give it a rest with that toxic shit.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnoldes
« Reply #14263 on: Today at 07:36:10 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:08:16 am
I dont agree, hes vice captain of the team and he doesnt even jump, zero challenge for the ball, thats the bare minimum.

His defending has got worse over the last few years, especially the more hes played inverted playmaker, it can improve and when it does he will be the best right back in the world again.

Calling people Utd fans for having a different opinion than you? Give it a rest with that toxic shit.

The toxic shite is saying stuff like he forgot it means more when defending his back post. He done an interview where he literally said because were challenging with less money it means more. Thats it. Using that against him because he got beat at his back post (again) is both ridiculous and the stuff of troll opposition fans.

Trent isnt good at defending, we all know, and just because hes had games where he has defended well or has been more dialled in, the overwhelming evidence is he isnt a good defender. The desperation to make it something more than it is, by crucifying things like body language or facial expressions is both tedious and pointless. That game our set piece defending was shocking 1-11 all game, every single set play a number of players were switching off, it was a bit like the game at Brentford last season where we looked completely bamboozled by very obvious tactics on set pieces. Theres no need to bring up an honest interview and use it as a stick to beat him with.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnoldes
« Reply #14264 on: Today at 07:55:04 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:36:10 am
The toxic shite is saying stuff like he forgot it means more when defending his back post. He done an interview where he literally said because were challenging with less money it means more. Thats it. Using that against him because he got beat at his back post (again) is both ridiculous and the stuff of troll opposition fans.

Trent isnt good at defending, we all know, and just because hes had games where he has defended well or has been more dialled in, the overwhelming evidence is he isnt a good defender. The desperation to make it something more than it is, by crucifying things like body language or facial expressions is both tedious and pointless. That game our set piece defending was shocking 1-11 all game, every single set play a number of players were switching off, it was a bit like the game at Brentford last season where we looked completely bamboozled by very obvious tactics on set pieces. Theres no need to bring up an honest interview and use it as a stick to beat him with.

Calling any Liverpool fan a troll Utd fan is proper bad behaviour and you know it.

Trent used to be a good defender, now he isnt if you try and argue otherwise Id say you are the troll as its plain to see in the stats and in the eye test.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14265 on: Today at 08:05:06 am »
7am and Draex was already getting going on his angry man routine, relentless.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,775
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14266 on: Today at 08:12:27 am »
Holy fuck. One player thread after another just disintegrates into mindless bickering.

Its pathetic.

How some of you support your club, is the absolute opposite of what that word means
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnoldes
« Reply #14267 on: Today at 08:30:06 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:55:04 am
Calling any Liverpool fan a troll Utd fan is proper bad behaviour and you know it.

Trent used to be a good defender, now he isnt if you try and argue otherwise Id say you are the troll as its plain to see in the stats and in the eye test.

Did you even read what I said?

He isnt a good defender, I agree. Its the people trying to make him out to be a bad person or a bad leader that need to give their heads a wobble.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14268 on: Today at 08:43:16 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:44:34 am
Still disappointed with his 'this means more' interview, when he wasn't even playing. Then he forgot it 'means more' when he was defending at the back post in a Derby game.

Your mad at him saying it means more winning something with a club you grew up supporting and are from the city?

His also the vice fucking captain

What you on mate?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnoldes
« Reply #14269 on: Today at 09:01:13 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:30:06 am
Did you even read what I said?

He isnt a good defender, I agree. Its the people trying to make him out to be a bad person or a bad leader that need to give their heads a wobble.

Any debate can be had without resorting to calling people utd fans no?

My personal opinion is he shirks his defensive duties too much for vice captain, I don't know if that is tactical or not but having Salah and Trent both not doing much defending has been problematic for some time.

I find it frustrating as Trent used to be the best right back in the world and was good at defending, so the change to me is something which is fixable.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnoldes
« Reply #14270 on: Today at 09:09:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:01:13 am
Any debate can be had without resorting to calling people utd fans no?

My personal opinion is he shirks his defensive duties too much for vice captain, I don't know if that is tactical or not but having Salah and Trent both not doing much defending has been problematic for some time.

I find it frustrating as Trent used to be the best right back in the world and was good at defending, so the change to me is something which is fixable.

Trent seems to have lapses in concentration mostly when he makes a mistake defensively in my opinion.

Whether that is something that is because he has too many things he is focusing on with the inverted role or something else only he and the coaches would know.


Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,199
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14271 on: Today at 10:04:08 am »
I might be wrong, and I know our results picked up once we did it but feels like hes had more focus on his defending since inverting.

Might just be my lack of understanding, it might be others, or just the fact that no one quite knows whats being asked of him but hell sometimes look out if position for a traditional right back if we cough the ball up. Suppose that was the case when he playing wide and high up the pitch too.

Just think our formation and way of playing is such a high wire act at times, and when it does go wrong it can leave some of the players looking exposed.

Maybe that will change next season. Hopefully he and Slot get to have a good talk about where they both see his best position early.
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14272 on: Today at 10:36:05 am »
very few defenders jump to clear - its all about blocking runs of attackers - its not just Trent , its the modern way of defending.
Drives me mad
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14273 on: Today at 10:50:11 am »
I think perhaps the issue is that without Fabinho in midfield and with Trent and Robbo on the flanks, we're missing some height on set pieces. It's a small part of why we looked so much better as a team when Gomez was starting. Also, although I get why people are griping at Trent for this, you could equally make the case that it isn't his side of the pitch the crosses are coming in from.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnoldes
« Reply #14274 on: Today at 10:53:37 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:01:13 am
Any debate can be had without resorting to calling people utd fans no?

My personal opinion is he shirks his defensive duties too much for vice captain, I don't know if that is tactical or not but having Salah and Trent both not doing much defending has been problematic for some time.

I find it frustrating as Trent used to be the best right back in the world and was good at defending, so the change to me is something which is fixable.

Any debate about his game can be had without bringing up shite from an interview that was both inoffensive and wholeheartedly true. It shouldnt be held against him or used as a stick to beat him with.

Like United fans, who somehow turned on Rashford for helping kids get some meals, theres no need to bring stuff up like that and act like a player cant make a mistake because they said something which was perfectly fine in an interview.

The situation with Trent at the moment seems to be an issue a lot of top sides have historically with some of their best players and how to get the best from them. We had the issue with Gerrard under Rafa where he played on the right, didnt suit the 442 but found his best in the 4231. United for years struggled to get the best from Pogba despite Pogba showing for France he could dial in and be disciplined for 90 mins, for United his concentration lacked and they never found a way to cover it properly.

Before his injuries this season Trent was our best player playing as a right back, his defending wasnt an issue and he was inverting to a ridiculous level. Since returning from his injury he - and pretty much all of his teammates - have struggled defensively, weve lost intensity, discipline and concentration. I would prefer he moved into midfield full time and was given the creative freedom that someone like Odegaard or De Bruyne is given, it would mean wed probably have to drop one of Szobo/Curtis/Macca to do that, Im unsure if thats the best solution for the team in 50% of the games we play, but maybe it needs to happen to get the best from Trent, who elevates this side more than anyone.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:56:31 am by Garlic Red »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14275 on: Today at 11:03:13 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:50:11 am
I think perhaps the issue is that without Fabinho in midfield and with Trent and Robbo on the flanks, we're missing some height on set pieces. It's a small part of why we looked so much better as a team when Gomez was starting. Also, although I get why people are griping at Trent for this, you could equally make the case that it isn't his side of the pitch the crosses are coming in from.

100% it's a collective effort from normal play but set pieces we could do better.

I don't think any fullback is beating the likes of Toney, Calvin-Lewin etc. at the back post if the ball is good enough.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,636
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14276 on: Today at 11:09:53 am »
Gosh some of the stuff here is pure garbage and embarrassing. Some of the posters sound like opposition fans trotting out the same old shit about Trent.

All players have weaknesses and also strengths. Trent's strengths far outweigh his weaknesses. Yes you can harp on all day about him being beaten in the air at the back post (as you could do for Robertson).

Other teams will have good defenders as they need them. Their defenders will hardly cross the half way line nor ping diagonal balls to the far wing. Their defenders will sit tight and man mark all game so they will always be close to their player. Trent on the other hand will be crossing the ball from the opponent's touch line and is not a man marker of a defender.

Our game is all about pressing high and attacking. If you want to see us sitting deep and not coming out of our half then you are supporting the wrong team.

Trent's weaknesses will be exposed at times but don't be a prick and listen to United supporters and take the bait....."Trent cannot defend". Trent is a decent defender but is world class going forwards and taking freekicks.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14277 on: Today at 01:39:45 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:09:53 am
Gosh some of the stuff here is pure garbage and embarrassing. Some of the posters sound like opposition fans trotting out the same old shit about Trent.

All players have weaknesses and also strengths. Trent's strengths far outweigh his weaknesses. Yes you can harp on all day about him being beaten in the air at the back post (as you could do for Robertson).

Other teams will have good defenders as they need them. Their defenders will hardly cross the half way line nor ping diagonal balls to the far wing. Their defenders will sit tight and man mark all game so they will always be close to their player. Trent on the other hand will be crossing the ball from the opponent's touch line and is not a man marker of a defender.

Our game is all about pressing high and attacking. If you want to see us sitting deep and not coming out of our half then you are supporting the wrong team.

Trent's weaknesses will be exposed at times but don't be a prick and listen to United supporters and take the bait....."Trent cannot defend". Trent is a decent defender but is world class going forwards and taking freekicks.
:thumbup
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.
Pages: 1 ... 352 353 354 355 356 [357]   Go Up
« previous next »
 