Any debate can be had without resorting to calling people utd fans no?



My personal opinion is he shirks his defensive duties too much for vice captain, I don't know if that is tactical or not but having Salah and Trent both not doing much defending has been problematic for some time.



I find it frustrating as Trent used to be the best right back in the world and was good at defending, so the change to me is something which is fixable.



Any debate about his game can be had without bringing up shite from an interview that was both inoffensive and wholeheartedly true. It shouldnt be held against him or used as a stick to beat him with.Like United fans, who somehow turned on Rashford for helping kids get some meals, theres no need to bring stuff up like that and act like a player cant make a mistake because they said something which was perfectly fine in an interview.The situation with Trent at the moment seems to be an issue a lot of top sides have historically with some of their best players and how to get the best from them. We had the issue with Gerrard under Rafa where he played on the right, didnt suit the 442 but found his best in the 4231. United for years struggled to get the best from Pogba despite Pogba showing for France he could dial in and be disciplined for 90 mins, for United his concentration lacked and they never found a way to cover it properly.Before his injuries this season Trent was our best player playing as a right back, his defending wasnt an issue and he was inverting to a ridiculous level. Since returning from his injury he - and pretty much all of his teammates - have struggled defensively, weve lost intensity, discipline and concentration. I would prefer he moved into midfield full time and was given the creative freedom that someone like Odegaard or De Bruyne is given, it would mean wed probably have to drop one of Szobo/Curtis/Macca to do that, Im unsure if thats the best solution for the team in 50% of the games we play, but maybe it needs to happen to get the best from Trent, who elevates this side more than anyone.