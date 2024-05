I don’t agree, he’s vice captain of the team and he doesn’t even jump, zero challenge for the ball, that’s the bare minimum.



His defending has got worse over the last few years, especially the more he’s played inverted playmaker, it can improve and when it does he will be the best right back in the world again.



Calling people Utd fans for having a different opinion than you? Give it a rest with that toxic shit.



The toxic shite is saying stuff like he forgot it means more when defending his back post. He done an interview where he literally said because we’re challenging with less money it means more. That’s it. Using that against him because he got beat at his back post (again) is both ridiculous and the stuff of troll opposition fans.Trent isn’t good at defending, we all know, and just because he’s had games where he has defended well or has been more dialled in, the overwhelming evidence is he isn’t a good defender. The desperation to make it something more than it is, by crucifying things like body language or facial expressions is both tedious and pointless. That game our set piece defending was shocking 1-11 all game, every single set play a number of players were switching off, it was a bit like the game at Brentford last season where we looked completely bamboozled by very obvious tactics on set pieces. There’s no need to bring up an honest interview and use it as a stick to beat him with.