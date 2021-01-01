He's always been defensively vulnerable in those kinds of situations. He ends ball watching and doesn't check for a player making that run behind him.



To be fair I think the open play back post situation is one that most 'natural' fullbacks (i.e. the ones that aren't converted CBs) struggle with. It used to be pretty much the only time that Ashley Cole used to look vulnerable.That set piece is really poor though. By the time the ball gets over to him it is too late and he probably isn't winning a header against Calvert Lewin however good his body language. But there seems to be a complete lack of awareness and communication from him to try and prevent that from happening.I've never had a problem with his physical commitment or his competitiveness. But his concentration defensively is a massive issue and it feels like it is not something he is even trying to improve.Maybe he has decided that he is now a central midfielder (whether that be from an inverted RB position or a conventional midfield position) and not a defender. I'm not actually sure if he can hack it as a top level CM - he gets played around way to easily out of possession and whilst he is exceptional once he gets his head up on the ball he never looks completely comfortable in the confined spaces when he is hurried. In a funny kind of way it feels a bit like how Gerrard always wanted to play as a box to box CM in the middle of everything but was much more productive playing in other positions where he had the space to make his talent count.