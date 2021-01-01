Bradley is currently playing with the fire and commitment that an early Trent had.
I watch him a lot, and he has basically turned into a wannabee Xabi Alonso, with the work rate of Big Jan.
As someone has said previously I believe we are now playing a style to accommodate him, and its detrimental primarily to Konate, and also to Salah. I honestly cannot remember a game this year or most of last year where Trent was stretching defences for Salah (or himself) to exploit. Bradley is performing that function of bombing up the pitch but doesn't have the delivery/vision/composure of Trent.
I see the benefit of his long passing ability but it really is the opposite of how Mac Allister plays, with his vertical passing. Great to have the options, but probably quite difficult on the forwards.
For me, the bottom line is that were not currently good enough to be having a right back who ranks his defensive duties as second to "his" preferred role as a midfield distributor.