Trent Alexander-Arnold

Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14120 on: Yesterday at 06:16:41 pm »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 05:05:16 pm
He's always been defensively vulnerable in those kinds of situations. He ends ball watching and doesn't check for a player making that run behind him.

To be fair I think the open play back post situation is one that most 'natural' fullbacks (i.e. the ones that aren't converted CBs) struggle with. It used to be pretty much the only time that Ashley Cole used to look vulnerable.

That set piece is really poor though. By the time the ball gets over to him it is too late and he probably isn't winning a header against Calvert Lewin however good his body language. But there seems to be a complete lack of awareness and communication from him to try and prevent that from happening.

I've never had a problem with his physical commitment or his competitiveness. But his concentration defensively is a massive issue and it feels like it is not something he is even trying to improve.

Maybe he has decided that he is now a central midfielder (whether that be from an inverted RB position or a conventional midfield position) and not a defender. I'm not actually sure if he can hack it as a top level CM - he gets played around way to easily out of possession and whilst he is exceptional once he gets his head up on the ball he never looks completely comfortable in the confined spaces when he is hurried. In a funny kind of way it feels a bit like how Gerrard always wanted to play as a box to box CM in the middle of everything but was much more productive playing in other positions where he had the space to make his talent count.

us_col

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14121 on: Yesterday at 06:20:48 pm »
People may want to look at where he was for the first goal as well.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14122 on: Yesterday at 06:33:04 pm »
Is Trent one of the best fullbacks in the world when attacking? Yes 100% probably the best
Is Trent one of the best fullbacks in the world when defending? No 100% probably not in the top 20
Is therefore Trent one of the best all round fullbacks in the world? No not currently, he was when he and Robbo dominated the world.

We have built a system around him, and I think it's to the detrement of the team, my personal preference is we go back to 433 or 4231 with our fullbacks bombing up and down and Trent is our right back.

Its a choice of him not defending, thats why it's sad, he was never this bad.
Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,819
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14123 on: Yesterday at 06:35:05 pm »
Quote from: us_col on Yesterday at 06:20:48 pm
People may want to look at where he was for the first goal as well.

Maybe. But that first goal has been an issue for like 2-3 years now. We struggle at dealing with second balls or just getting rid of it. It was absolute clown shoes that Konate hit a ball back in the box when Mac Allister is just about to launch it out from the box.

Where's the communication between players?
lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14124 on: Yesterday at 07:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:33:04 pm
Is Trent one of the best fullbacks in the world when attacking? Yes 100% probably the best
Is Trent one of the best fullbacks in the world when defending? No 100% probably not in the top 20
Is therefore Trent one of the best all round fullbacks in the world? No not currently, he was when he and Robbo dominated the world.

We have built a system around him, and I think it's to the detrement of the team, my personal preference is we go back to 433 or 4231 with our fullbacks bombing up and down and Trent is our right back.

Its a choice of him not defending, thats why it's sad, he was never this bad.
Agree.
Think we played better football and looked more solid with Bradley, Trent can do things that no rightback has ever done but still prefer Bradley (as a rightback)

To my eye, Trent doesn't overlap and cross from the goal line as much anymore. Bradley brings so much energy in both directions, and constantly gets in that space behind the left back.
Lochgelly Violet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14125 on: Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm »
I honestly find the lack of effort, of commitment, concentration or whatever to be pretty existential at this point. As others have rightly pointed out, he can do things with a football that nobody else in England can but it just doesn't sit right that a Liverpool player won't defend. There's a reason why we had players like McMahon and Johnstone in the 80s and not someone like Glen Hoddle.

Last season we fell apart when teams worked out they could get in behind Trent and profit. We literally changed our entire set up to accommodate him. He's like Gerrard in the sense that he's not a traditional fit anywhere and you have to work around him a little bit, but Gerrard never lacked for commitment.

As an aside, I feel we've been better as a team with him and Mo out - not really blaming either of them for this but it does seem that our game plan with those two around is to give them the ball and expect magic. That period round the turn of the year we we much more multifaceted in how we attacked.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,818
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14126 on: Yesterday at 08:28:29 pm »
When he defends crosses and corners, it looks like he cant judge the arc of the ball.
But he can hit a penny from 40 yards, so that makes no sense.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14127 on: Yesterday at 09:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm
I honestly find the lack of effort, of commitment, concentration or whatever to be pretty existential at this point. As others have rightly pointed out, he can do things with a football that nobody else in England can but it just doesn't sit right that a Liverpool player won't defend. There's a reason why we had players like McMahon and Johnstone in the 80s and not someone like Glen Hoddle.

Last season we fell apart when teams worked out they could get in behind Trent and profit. We literally changed our entire set up to accommodate him. He's like Gerrard in the sense that he's not a traditional fit anywhere and you have to work around him a little bit, but Gerrard never lacked for commitment.

As an aside, I feel we've been better as a team with him and Mo out - not really blaming either of them for this but it does seem that our game plan with those two around is to give them the ball and expect magic. That period round the turn of the year we we much more multifaceted in how we attacked.

People need to stop bringing up Gerrard, seems all the revisionism has got to peoples heads. Gerrard was a fit, CM DM Right wing and behind the striker, he literally had top seasons in each of these positions, its not comparable to Trents situation.
Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14128 on: Yesterday at 09:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 03:07:41 pm
The more you watch the Calvert Lewis goal back the more pathetic his defending gets: https://x.com/imrulgazi/status/1783442398296563879?s=46

Thats shocking stuff in any game, never mind a derby.

That's unacceptable to be honest. Like what the fuck?
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14129 on: Yesterday at 09:30:13 pm »

Can't blame TAA. His role made complicated than it should be.
Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14130 on: Yesterday at 09:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm
I honestly find the lack of effort, of commitment, concentration or whatever to be pretty existential at this point. As others have rightly pointed out, he can do things with a football that nobody else in England can but it just doesn't sit right that a Liverpool player won't defend. There's a reason why we had players like McMahon and Johnstone in the 80s and not someone like Glen Hoddle.

Last season we fell apart when teams worked out they could get in behind Trent and profit. We literally changed our entire set up to accommodate him. He's like Gerrard in the sense that he's not a traditional fit anywhere and you have to work around him a little bit, but Gerrard never lacked for commitment.

As an aside, I feel we've been better as a team with him and Mo out - not really blaming either of them for this but it does seem that our game plan with those two around is to give them the ball and expect magic. That period round the turn of the year we we much more multifaceted in how we attacked.

Not true. Our midfield was struggling badly it was like playing with no midfield at all. We had to play TAA centrally and Gakpo as a false 9 to fix it and we improved.
Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,912
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14131 on: Yesterday at 11:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 03:07:41 pm
The more you watch the Calvert Lewis goal back the more pathetic his defending gets: https://x.com/imrulgazi/status/1783442398296563879?s=46

Thats shocking stuff in any game, never mind a derby.

Unexplainable
Unforgivable
blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14132 on: Yesterday at 11:39:18 pm »
Bradley is currently playing with the fire and commitment that an early Trent had.

I watch him a lot, and he has basically turned into a wannabee Xabi Alonso, with the work rate of Big Jan.

As someone has  said previously I believe we are now playing a style to accommodate him, and its detrimental primarily to Konate, and also to Salah. I honestly cannot remember a game this year or most of last year where Trent was stretching defences for Salah (or himself) to exploit. Bradley is performing that function of bombing up the pitch but doesn't have the delivery/vision/composure of Trent.

I see the benefit of his long passing ability but it really is the opposite of how Mac Allister plays, with his vertical passing. Great to have the options, but probably quite difficult on the forwards.

For me, the bottom line is that were not currently good enough to be having a right back who ranks his defensive duties as second to "his" preferred role as a midfield distributor.
fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,551
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14133 on: Today at 07:46:07 am »
It's a pity we didn't have the chance or bravery to play Trent in midfield with Mac n another while letting Bradley do his thing. Our best football over the years were driven by the energy out wide and Bradley gives you that while Trent, Macca n say Jones would have been a decent midfield. Anyway it's going to be interesting to see what happens as Bradley is our future right back and Trent needs to just move into the centre. End of
The25thofmay

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14134 on: Today at 09:31:44 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:30:13 pm
Can't blame TAA. His role made complicated than it should be.

This is absolute nonsense. How does his role stop him from attacking a ball that comes into his zone at a corner?? How does his role stop him from making any attempt to tackle someone who is running at him?? How does his role stop him from challenging for 50 50s??

Its clear as day that his attitude to defending absolutely stinks. Its only because he's so good going forward that its tolerated at all. Its why he doesnt get picked for England as Southgate rightly wont have it. Be interesting to see what the new manager makes of this attitude. Easiest thing to do is just play him in midfield.
