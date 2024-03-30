Trent never used to be a problem defensively. Sure there was a narrative that he was, but he was rightly supported in this very thread for his defending because it was, overall, fine. Even good. Sure it wasn't as good as his on the ball game but then almost no one has ever kicked a football as brilliantly as Trent. The issues mostly came from how high he played, rather than having many inherent defensive shortcomings. So I think he's gone backwards defensively because he now does have some clear shortcomings, and that's a concern.



Maybe my memory is getting fuzzy due to old age but Trent was never a great defender as due to the nature of our system over the years the space behind him was taken advantage a lot more than Robertson. The stat men might say otherwise but I be surprised if any flank was taken advantage of, Trent's defensive side was surely 60-40 v the left. I also seem to remember Trent, like a couple of others had the odd moment where he seem to be not on it. Day dreaming even probably due to the intensity of getting up and down the line. Virgil has ripped him a new one more than most in our backline when it comes to his defensive duties as he's quite poor with dealing with crosses into his zone. Overall he's a brilliant player especially when going/ looking forward which is why he's patrolling the center of the field more often. Defending though is not his main attributes and you will never see him winning any plaques due to his tackling/ defensive duties