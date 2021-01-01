« previous next »
Im not saying Trents a great defender here, he can clearly struggle 1v1 but it is outrageously overblown and is so clearly outweighed by what he offers with the ball and in possession. Two of the best right backs Ive ever seen (Maicon and Dani Alves) were both pretty average defenders, it didnt matter because their issues defensively were a fair trade off for what they offered going forward.

Bradley has been brilliant since he came in but he isnt peak Philipp Lahm. Hes shown he can be a serious option for us at right back, but Trent is a generational talent and Bradley isnt a better option than him at the moment, regardless of who we play. Trent was our best player this season before the injuries, he was arguably the best player in the league (Carragher and Neville thought he was anyway), people will do well to remember that when comparing him to Bradley.

If Trent eventually moves into midfield because we think Bradley isnt a huge drop off, well see how he gets on. Me personally, I think hell take to playing in midfield like a duck to water. His game intelligence is off the richter and I think hell become a generational playmaker at the position. I think nearly every big side on the continent would love to give him a shot at being their deep lying playmaker, the creativity and vision he brings to the position is only carried by a handful of players in every generation. Klopps done brilliantly to make Trent at right back work as well as it has done, hes been able to give Trent a bit of a free role and having a monster like Konate on that side means he can take more risks knowing Ibou can handle most situations comfortably. I think time is right to look to get Trent playing centrally more permanently now. Thiago is leaving the club, theres a spot being left for a pass master in the middle, let Trent at least have a go.
For me, Bradley offers more balance and we're more solid defensively when he plays. Playing Gomez there reduces the attacking threat from that side. I don't see why Trent can't play in midfield when he grew up playing there.

The contract situations have been blown out out of proportion because:
1. Virg is too old for a big move
2. I think we renew Mo or sell him this summer
3. Don't see why Trent won't stay. Players normally move for trophies but he has won everything here and has a realistic chance of winning a lot more.
You can understand with Van Dijk and Salah.
no you can't.
Not the right thread, but why not? I'm not an economist, but any player has a value made of his market value, earnings and length of contract. Substituting a top earner with a new player can save 15m in wages plus whatever resale value he may have. You can apply that toward purchasing another player. What is not for the club is to lose a high earner on a free, as just playing in the CL groups stages is worth more than 15m.

Of course, the player has a say in that too. If any of them is willing to run his contract down, there's nothing the club can do. I think it was bad dealings letting VVD, Salah and Trent get to that stage, but we had on DoF for less than a year, than one on a temporary basis... The club was a bit of a mess. I hope that gets sorted, but now there is no denying that the said players have the upper hand.
Been watching extended highlights of Sporting. I don't think Trent will be an issue for Amorim if he is the next manager. The wingbacks interchange with the midfielders often. Trent could be an effective wing back with a similar role to what he has now. Sporting's interchanges between midfielders and forwards also are more common and fluid than ours. Trent might have a lovely time pinging balls behind the line.
