Is it holding the club to ransom really?

If he really feels he enjoys his game more in CM and is happy to play at another club that would play him there, then surely it makes sense to sound out if he has a role in that position and to move if that's what he wants. Maybe, even for less money!!!!!



Trent with a dedicated 6 behind would be the equivalent of Alonso and Mash. I can definitely see the advantage of having a player at the base of the midfield that can find a runner anywhere on the pitch.



To me, 'play me where I want to play or I'll leave' sounds like holding us to ransom but perhaps I'm being unfair.Alonso and Mash were twin 6s weren't they, rather than Mash being behind. And tbf, it does feel like Trent has more chance of playing midfield in a twin 6 setup than any other way. I just remain unconvinced that he's good enough on the half turn and when pressed to do this job at the highest level. He's played his whole career with the play, mostly, in front of him. Plus I think he ends up being deeper, on average, than he is from RB which will hit his goal/ assist numbers. That said, obviously the plus side is massive like you say - his passing range is extraordinary and that weapon is most effectively deployed centrally. If we did move to twin 6s put Trent there it'd cause us some problems because I'm not sure we have the players for it right now. We'd need someone to play alongside Trent and I'm not sure anyone quite fits the bill. And then Szoboslai/ Jones/ Mac would need to find a place further forward.