Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 10, 2024, 08:18:09 pm
Is it most assists of all time or since 1992?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 10, 2024, 08:21:50 pm
I didn't know that stat for assists, well done all the same.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 10, 2024, 11:56:49 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 10, 2024, 08:18:09 pm
Is it most assists of all time or since 1992?

Since 1992 - think all time is more difficult to verify, but then again, Id be surprised if he isnt close to or beyond whatever the all time record is.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 11, 2024, 05:28:31 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 10, 2024, 08:18:09 pm
Is it most assists of all time or since 1992?

Almost certainly it will be all time. Trent has pretty much redefined the right back position.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 11, 2024, 05:30:58 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 10, 2024, 05:37:18 pm
Klopp confirmed he felt his knee again.

Fuck. All the people that wanted him out of the team (and there are some mad people out there) be careful what you wish for.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 11, 2024, 10:07:17 am
Quote from: spider-neil on February 11, 2024, 05:30:58 am
Fuck. All the people that wanted him out of the team (and there are some mad people out there) be careful what you wish for.
Some wanted him in a different position where his talents could be put to better use and his weaknesses can be masked.  Besides, he has missed a few games thus season and we were perfectly fine without him. Same with Robbo too (we have decent depth).

The new manager need to seriously evaluate his position goung forward because the last game sums him up. Great going forward but his poor defending led to a cheap corner and their equaliser.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:10:34 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaEHFk2yqlM

he really does prefer a role in midfield.
Wants to play in the centre of midfield
you imagine with Bradley i think its likely  new manager will move him to a midfield role
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:21:05 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:10:34 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaEHFk2yqlM

he really does prefer a role in midfield.
Wants to play in the centre of midfield
you imagine with Bradley i think its likely  new manager will move him to a midfield role

He should play where the manager needs him to play. I am sure Joe would like to play as a CB, but sometimes the needs of the team comes first.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:23:19 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 11, 2024, 10:07:17 am
Some wanted him in a different position where his talents could be put to better use and his weaknesses can be masked.  Besides, he has missed a few games thus season and we were perfectly fine without him. Same with Robbo too (we have decent depth).

The new manager need to seriously evaluate his position goung forward because the last game sums him up. Great going forward but his poor defending led to a cheap corner and their equaliser.
Weaknesses masked?  More than bit harsh I think. Trent plays a high risk role at right back. The result is the best attacking fullback in the league. With some weaknesses as a trade off.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:34:25 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 01:23:19 pm
Weaknesses masked?  More than bit harsh I think. Trent plays a high risk role at right back. The result is the best attacking fullback in the league. With some weaknesses as a trade off.

I love Trent as a footballer, some of his passes have me scratching my head with amazement, he's a super talented young man.

Trent's greatest strength is his delivery and vision, defending is certainly, however, not one of his stronger talents....he lacks urgency at times, he often can be caught in awkward body positions (flat footed and facing on) He doesn't dominate spaces defensively either on the deck or aerially. His spacial awareness defensively can sometimes come into question.

I think in time we'll see Bradley be a more complete option down the right flank as he has more tools that suit the defensive situations required along with a cracking engine and importantly a threat when arriving in the final third too in a different way to Trent.

Trent is a bit of an enigma, for me i'd want to move him infield permanently - perhaps a new manager with new ideas and set up will benefit Trent the most and unleash all his qualities without having to patrol the full back space defensively.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:38:53 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:21:05 pm
He should play where the manager needs him to play. I am sure Joe would like to play as a CB, but sometimes the needs of the team comes first.

That's why fans love Joe, he quietly sticks to any role that is asked of him, a bit like a younger Milner really.

I know its a Trent thread but anyways!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:41:02 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 01:38:53 pm
That's why fans love Joe, he quietly sticks to any role that is asked of him, a bit like a younger Milner really.

I know its a Trent thread but anyways!

In fairness, Trent is one of the best footballers of his or any generation, Gomez isn't quite on that level. Sometimes you need to know your role.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:09:34 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:34:25 pm
I love Trent as a footballer, some of his passes have me scratching my head with amazement, he's a super talented young man.

Trent's greatest strength is his delivery and vision, defending is certainly, however, not one of his stronger talents....he lacks urgency at times, he often can be caught in awkward body positions (flat footed and facing on) He doesn't dominate spaces defensively either on the deck or aerially. His spacial awareness defensively can sometimes come into question.

I think in time we'll see Bradley be a more complete option down the right flank as he has more tools that suit the defensive situations required along with a cracking engine and importantly a threat when arriving in the final third too in a different way to Trent.

Trent is a bit of an enigma, for me i'd want to move him infield permanently - perhaps a new manager with new ideas and set up will benefit Trent the most and unleash all his qualities without having to patrol the full back space defensively.
We havent asked Trent to be a traditional fullback. Rarher a type of hybid attacking fullback like we have never seen, attacking, sometimes overlapping Salah, inverted and a goal threat as an extra midfielder and by default to be a reduced version of a traditional safe right back. Thats why Konates role (and Virgil and Robbo) have evolved - to allow Trent the freedom to quarterback and assist.
I agree Bradley is really great and likely a safer overlapping style fullback, but that wasnt what we normally ask Trent to do. (We were not asking him for traditional and safe). I guess  neither Trent nor Conor can do both, but I don't see that as a Trent weakness. Depends what the manager wants I guess.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:10:47 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:10:34 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaEHFk2yqlM

he really does prefer a role in midfield.
Wants to play in the centre of midfield
you imagine with Bradley i think its likely  new manager will move him to a midfield role

His problem is Klopp could've moved him into midfield at any time and hasn't, even when we've had a chronic need for more quality in midfield. Southgate has started him there, what twice?, against bad opposition - doesn't seem like he'll start a meaningful game there for England
He needs the next coach to see him as a midfielder which I'm not sure they will
The question is whether of any of this is wrapped up in his contract situation - its sort of the big un-discussed topic at the moment
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:21:29 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 02:09:34 pm
We havent asked Trent to be a traditional fullback. Rarher a type of hybid attacking fullback like we have never seen, attacking, sometimes overlapping Salah, inverted and a goal threat as an extra midfielder and by default to be a reduced version of a traditional safe right back. Thats why Konates role (and Virgil and Robbo) have evolved - to allow Trent the freedom to quarterback and assist.
I agree Bradley is really great and likely a safer overlapping style fullback, but that wasnt what we normally ask Trent to do. (We were not asking him for traditional and safe). I guess  neither Trent nor Conor can do both, but I don't see that as a Trent weakness. Depends what the manager wants I guess.

He's a fullback when we are out of possession, when in possession he takes up different spaces. It is because of his abilities on the ball that have driven the desire to get him on the ball more frequently (inverting) so he can influence the game more.

However when we were romping Europe and won our league title, he was absolutely a traditional full back up and down the flank and i have to be honest i much preferred that set up. As a team we had much better width and balance, there were very clear defined roles across the first 11. With Trent floating when on the ball, in transitions when we lose the ball we lose defensive solidity by having large spaces that can be countered into - but that's more tic tacs than it is about Trent.

The role KdB plays for Man City, is the role i believe we should be looking to explore with Trent. There is a creative freedom to roam from central positions along with picking up positions in channels and between the lines. With Trent's delivery, he could absolutely help us unlock those teams in particular that come to Anfield and park the bus. With Bradley playing a more traditional right full back role.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:22:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:10:47 pm
His problem is Klopp could've moved him into midfield at any time and hasn't, even when we've had a chronic need for more quality in midfield. Southgate has started him there, what twice?, against bad opposition - doesn't seem like he'll start a meaningful game there for England
He needs the next coach to see him as a midfielder which I'm not sure they will
The question is whether of any of this is wrapped up in his contract situation - its sort of the big un-discussed topic at the moment
good point he it totally unproven in midfield
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:24:03 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:21:29 pm
He's a fullback when we are out of possession, when in possession he takes up different spaces. It is because of his abilities on the ball that have driven the desire to get him on the ball more frequently (inverting) so he can influence the game more.

However when we were romping Europe and won our league title, he was absolutely a traditional full back up and down the flank and i have to be honest i much preferred that set up. As a team we had much better width and balance, there were very clear defined roles across the first 11. With Trent floating when on the ball, in transitions when we lose the ball we lose defensive solidity by having large spaces that can be countered into - but that's more tic tacs than it is about Trent.

The role KdB plays for Man City, is the role i believe we should be looking to explore with Trent. There is a creative freedom to roam from central positions along with picking up positions in channels and between the lines. With Trent's delivery, he could absolutely help us unlock those teams in particular that come to Anfield and park the bus. With Bradley playing a more traditional right full back role.
We scored 12 goals against Chelsea,Luton & Boyrneouth with Bradley as our RB. Not a coincidence as we have width
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 03:38:40 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:21:29 pm
He's a fullback when we are out of possession, when in possession he takes up different spaces. It is because of his abilities on the ball that have driven the desire to get him on the ball more frequently (inverting) so he can influence the game more.

However when we were romping Europe and won our league title, he was absolutely a traditional full back up and down the flank and i have to be honest i much preferred that set up. As a team we had much better width and balance, there were very clear defined roles across the first 11. With Trent floating when on the ball, in transitions when we lose the ball we lose defensive solidity by having large spaces that can be countered into - but that's more tic tacs than it is about Trent.

The role KdB plays for Man City, is the role i believe we should be looking to explore with Trent. There is a creative freedom to roam from central positions along with picking up positions in channels and between the lines. With Trent's delivery, he could absolutely help us unlock those teams in particular that come to Anfield and park the bus. With Bradley playing a more traditional right full back role.
I agree with all this. And when Trent was a fullback only, we were indeed romping it at times. But things changed and if you ask a player to be inverted (in midfield) then a fullback when out of possession, then that player (any player) obviously gets stretched. That not a Trent weakness is my only point. He is doing what hes asked to do.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:21:07 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 03:38:40 pm
I agree with all this. And when Trent was a fullback only, we were indeed romping it at times. But things changed and if you ask a player to be inverted (in midfield) then a fullback when out of possession, then that player (any player) obviously gets stretched. That not a Trent weakness is my only point. He is doing what hes asked to do.

I disagree, Bradley/Gomez doing the same job are far better defensively, so it's a person thing not a player thing. They are both much less of a creative threat, although Bradley has surprised me, so it's a risk v's reward thing.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:25:30 pm
Whatever the argument about Trent is, one thing I'm certain on is that playing in midfield for England has absolutely no bearing on where he should play for Liverpool. The standard of international football is much lower and you can get away with murder at times. See Harry Maguire being a mainstay of a team that's made the WC semi finals and the Euros final.

I think there's a good reason why Jurgen has only gone as far as making him an inverted fullback instead of playing him on the right side of the 3.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 05:24:18 pm
Trent v Haaland jeez Sky love to stir the pot.

Basically Trent is saying City are cheating c**ts without actually using those words.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:04:15 pm
Pep wishes him a speedy recovery  ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:07:05 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 05:24:18 pm
Trent v Haaland jeez Sky love to stir the pot.

Basically Trent is saying City are cheating c**ts without actually using those words.

Wasn't the interview actually from last year?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:40:01 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:07:05 pm
Wasn't the interview actually from last year?
Theyve been cheating c*nts for a long time :)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:13:06 pm
Is Bradley more "athletic" than Trent? I'm probably asking the question incorrectly - but Bradley seems like he gets up and down in an easier fashion.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:14:36 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:13:06 pm
Is Bradley more "athletic" than Trent? I'm probably asking the question incorrectly - but Bradley seems like he gets up and down in an easier fashion.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:14:57 pm
Silly boy
