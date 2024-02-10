We havent asked Trent to be a traditional fullback. Rarher a type of hybid attacking fullback like we have never seen, attacking, sometimes overlapping Salah, inverted and a goal threat as an extra midfielder and by default to be a reduced version of a traditional safe right back. Thats why Konates role (and Virgil and Robbo) have evolved - to allow Trent the freedom to quarterback and assist.

I agree Bradley is really great and likely a safer overlapping style fullback, but that wasnt what we normally ask Trent to do. (We were not asking him for traditional and safe). I guess neither Trent nor Conor can do both, but I don't see that as a Trent weakness. Depends what the manager wants I guess.



He's a fullback when we are out of possession, when in possession he takes up different spaces. It is because of his abilities on the ball that have driven the desire to get him on the ball more frequently (inverting) so he can influence the game more.However when we were romping Europe and won our league title, he was absolutely a traditional full back up and down the flank and i have to be honest i much preferred that set up. As a team we had much better width and balance, there were very clear defined roles across the first 11. With Trent floating when on the ball, in transitions when we lose the ball we lose defensive solidity by having large spaces that can be countered into - but that's more tic tacs than it is about Trent.The role KdB plays for Man City, is the role i believe we should be looking to explore with Trent. There is a creative freedom to roam from central positions along with picking up positions in channels and between the lines. With Trent's delivery, he could absolutely help us unlock those teams in particular that come to Anfield and park the bus. With Bradley playing a more traditional right full back role.