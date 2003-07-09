I thought Trent played in midfield with the youth team. Was Bradley playing there? Bradley looks good at RB currently I prefer him there. I'm with Tubby would like to see Trent given a run a No8. In possession he can still drop deep to help McAllister and get on the ball like an inverted no 8 lol



Some info.Who is Conor Bradley?Age: 17. He was born on July 9, 2003Hometown: Castlederg, County TyroneClub history: Bradley began his football career with his local Castlederg club St Patrick's, whom he joined aged nine. He then moved on to Dungannon United Youth, who have a track record of producing talent capable of moving into professional football, such as Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn. It was from there he joined Liverpool on an initial scholarship deal in summer 2019.Position: Bradley has made a home at right-back for Liverpool's Under 18s although before moving across the Irish Sea, he was recognised more as a flying right winger.Some quotes.LJINDERSSpeaking to The Coaches' Voice, Lijnders spoke about how he made the tactical change that was to some extent replicated by Klopp last season and moved Trent into midfield."Trent was incredibly passionate, a right-sided defender who pushed himself to the limits every single day," Lijnders said."He always wanted more, and I saw a boy who I felt needed confidence from the coaches. So, the first thing I did was make him captain, and put him in the No 6 position in midfield."I really believe that your best talents have to have the ball most, so I played three at the back, a diamond midfield and a front three. Ben Woodburn played as the 10, and Trent was the six."I saw a player who could play the final pass from almost everywhere, and as the six you have the chance to do that. Rúben Neves had been my six in all the youth teams at Porto, and from the middle Trent has that ability to reach even more positions with his passing. Thats why you see him playing inside for the first team so much now, while Mo Salah plays on the outside."I had one season with Trent [in the academy]. He scored goals, created goals and played passes, but he also became more responsible because of the captaincy and also the position. With time, I really saw him grow. Did I know then that he was able to go and do what he did at 18, 19 and beyond? Of course not, because nobody can know  but to see that growth as a person, a player and a leader is the most beautiful thing for somebody who works in an academy.TRENTTrent Alexander-Arnold says he chose to convert into a right-back to boost his chances of first-team action at Liverpool.Alexander-Arnold is enjoying a superb season as one of Jurgen Klopp's ultra-attacking full-backs.The England international has already recorded 12 assists in the Premier League this term - the same tally he registered in 2018/19, which was a record for a defender.Alexander-Arnold has been tipped for a midfield role in the future, and the 21-year-old has revealed that he was deployed in the engine room for much of his time in Liverpool's academy."Who decided the position change? It was me, Neil Critchley and Alex Inglethorpe," he told BBC Sport."Critch was my under-18 manager and Alex was head of the academy. I wanted to get into the first team as soon as possible, and we decided that was the most straightforward route."It was difficult [to adjust] because when you play higher up you are very rarely isolated in a defensive situation. That was the strangest thing - being one-on-one with someone out wide, with no-one to help."I've always enjoyed right-back as there is a lot more freedom going forward. It's a lot more chaotic in the middle."I probably get more of the ball now than I did when I was in midfield. It's just about trying to influence the game as much as possible from out there."Going into a game I don't play to make the full-back position 'sexy'. I just think a lot of people underestimate how important the full-back position is. It's vital in the sense you've got to be up and down the pitch, creating things but also defending."I just go out there and try to make the team win - whether that means I'm playing 'sexy' football or not."KLOPPAnd speaking ahead of Liverpool's Sky Sports Super Sunday clash against Leeds, Klopp said he thinks Southgate got it wrong in more ways than one against Andorra."In this game, in a game where England are that dominant for example, or that we are that dominant that Trent could play in midfield, I would rather he was the six than in this case the eight," said Klopp."That is possible but why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder? I don't understand that really.