Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 20, 2024, 09:09:12 pm
PaulF:
Pure speculation, but would playing in warmer climes prolong your career?
dunno, but playing in cold weather too much probably makes your career seem longer.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 21, 2024, 09:40:25 am
SamLad:
dunno, but playing in cold weather too much probably makes your career seem longer.

And creates shrinkage in the testicular zone*




*Not referring to the Sky Sports Studio here.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 21, 2024, 09:49:19 am
Oh that explains northern countries having lower birth rates ::)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 01:38:16 pm
So if you're Trent and you know Klopp is leaving and you don't know who is coming in and whether they'll play you as a fullback, inverted fullback or full time midfielder, do you sign the contract?  Might explain why it's not happened yet.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 01:40:16 pm
tubby:
So if you're Trent and you know Klopp is leaving and you don't know who is coming in and whether they'll play you as a fullback, inverted fullback or full time midfielder, do you sign the contract?  Might explain why it's not happened yet.

Nah he's here for life.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 01:41:27 pm
Not good news for his contract situation now this. Not to be negative but I feel like him going to Madrid is hardly a massive shock to me.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 01:41:29 pm
Draex:
Nah he's here for life.

Why's he not signed yet then?  Less than 18 months left.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 01:42:13 pm
tubby:
Why's he not signed yet then?  Less than 18 months left.

Shrug but I'm not that worried, he's looked renewed this season, vice captain etc.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 01:48:38 pm
To be honest, I think if we manage to get Xabi in, Trent would be just about his perfect wing back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 01:54:00 pm
No point doom mongering when were all feeling like pure shit anyway.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 02:10:05 pm
What a stretch that is :D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 02:14:02 pm
Fatso, shut the fuck up with your doom mongering.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 02:27:41 pm
Simplexity:
Not good news for his contract situation now this. Not to be negative but I feel like him going to Madrid is hardly a massive shock to me.

Why? Did you think Klopp was gonna be here until Trent is in his late 30s or what?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 06:05:57 pm
Crosby Nick:
No point doom mongering when were all feeling like pure shit anyway.
agree.  problem is we can look forward to another 4-5 (or more) months of this.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 26, 2024, 06:23:16 pm
Simplexity:
Not good news for his contract situation now this. Not to be negative but I feel like him going to Madrid is hardly a massive shock to me.

He's Scouse, a Liverpool supporter and wants to be Captain and lift trophies for us - he won't be looking at going anywhere
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 27, 2024, 12:07:34 am
I don't believe he'll go anywhere. Main focus has to be on the remaining games this season.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 27, 2024, 12:55:22 am
Player manager?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 27, 2024, 08:42:48 am
We need to look at the positives. Trent has exactly the opportunity he has dreamed of - the club is crying out for leadership now and he is now in the right position to become the central figure.  His appointment as #2 to Virg is obviously intended to lead to him becoming skipper.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:46:04 am
rob1966:
He's Scouse, a Liverpool supporter and wants to be Captain and lift trophies for us - he won't be looking at going anywhere

I don't think it's inconceivable that he assesses his options. He is already one of our highest paid players. He is now operating in a more central area of the pitch and I think having more influence, so he could probably fairly ask for a significant pay rise. He is also a valuable asset to us and our opinion on how much he should cost would almost certainly be far higher than a player in his usual position is worth, so if he is someone who perhaps wants to try something new in the future, then he would probably be sensible to run down his contract.

I would say it's more likely that he spends the rest of his career here, but just because he is a local lad and supports the club doesn't mean that it's a given he sticks around.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 06:33:23 am
Probably our most important player to hold on to, if we have another trophy laden season it's not out of the question for him to try a new challenge abroad though having won it all. But maybe captaining us is too romantic to turn down.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 06:59:19 am
Malaysian Kopite:
Probably our most important player to hold on to, if we have another trophy laden season it's not out of the question for him to try a new challenge abroad though having won it all. But maybe captaining us is too romantic to turn down.

Simples perhaps. Make him captain. Move him to midfield. And then bring in a coach who was perhaps our finest tactical midfielder in the last 20 years!

New Challenge accepted!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:53:30 am
Fuck sake.  Jürgen announces he's leaving to the players the morning we got to know yet Trent has been holding off signing a contract extension because he's leaving?

What kind of shit are some of yous injesting that your minds are so fucked up 🤷

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:25:09 pm
reddebs:
Fuck sake.  Jürgen announces he's leaving to the players the morning we got to know yet Trent has been holding off signing a contract extension because he's leaving?

What kind of shit are some of yous injesting that your minds are so fucked up 🤷

Ive been quietly concerned about it for a while to be honest and mentioned as much in this thread. I dont actually think it hinges on Klopp either - rather he is 25 and could potentially be giving it some thought (and I would say understandably if thats his prerogative). But as Ive also said, my belief is that he is likelier to stick around for his entire career and will probably have a new contract tied up before a new manager is even appointed.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:34:30 pm
Who do we actually have at the club though to actually negotiate a deal with Trent.

Schmadtke was only a temporary appointment so I think it would be hard to iron out deals for major players like VVD, Trent and Salah.

Hopefully we get a permanent Sporting Director in and tie some players down to longer deals.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm
reddebs:
Fuck sake.  Jürgen announces he's leaving to the players the morning we got to know yet Trent has been holding off signing a contract extension because he's leaving?

What kind of shit are some of yous injesting that your minds are so fucked up 🤷
People love inventing things to worry about :)

IMO, Trent will stay because he's Liverpool through and through. The good thing for us is that our best players are in their 30's so their next step is likely to be semi-retirement (i.e Mo and Virg).

For Alisson, where can he go that's a step up? Also, the teams some would worry about are already sorted between the sticks.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:20:24 pm
Gonna be tough for this lad to win his place back. Might need to pickup minutes in midfield ;)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:30:35 pm
Got needed minutes under his belt.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 06:02:16 pm
MonsLibpool:
Got needed minutes under his belt.
as did Robbo (looked a bit rusty, no surprise of course) and Dom
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 04:13:01 pm
I guess we all assume he will obviously sign a new deal, but out of the trio whose contract expires in 2025, his is the one I am most nervous about.
