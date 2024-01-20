He's Scouse, a Liverpool supporter and wants to be Captain and lift trophies for us - he won't be looking at going anywhere



I don't think it's inconceivable that he assesses his options. He is already one of our highest paid players. He is now operating in a more central area of the pitch and I think having more influence, so he could probably fairly ask for a significant pay rise. He is also a valuable asset to us and our opinion on how much he should cost would almost certainly be far higher than a player in his usual position is worth, so if he is someone who perhaps wants to try something new in the future, then he would probably be sensible to run down his contract.I would say it's more likely that he spends the rest of his career here, but just because he is a local lad and supports the club doesn't mean that it's a given he sticks around.