Watching KdB last night further re-instilled my belief that we are not using Trent to the best of his abilities because he can do exactly the same stuff - receiving the ball behind opposition DM and driving forward , occupying half-space from which he can inflict the most damage, overlapping and putting in early crosses for Darwin and Diaz who has shown he can be effective in the air at the far post.



Literally he can do all the same stuff to feed our 3 forwards in the box with someone like Dom perhaps dropping deep to protect that vacated space behind.



Quarterbacking role is great for our build-up and especially if opposition want to use a very high line but too often he's way too far from our forwards.



As amazing as Trent has been in his role since we started using him there I really think there's a whole new level to this and to me it's a shame we're not taking full advantage of it or at least putting it to test.



For me from day one Trent and KdB have always been an identical profile of the player with almost identical skill-sets.