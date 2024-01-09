Injured in the 68th minute and still played the whole game, great attitude or stupid not to take him off risking more damage?
He played like a fucking great during that time
Funny old game isnt it?
Nah. He just wanted to give rawkites the opportunity to slag him off for not being arsed about defending.
He was boss. A true captain.He didn't go off because we didn't have a lot of options. I think we had already made 5 subs?
Have people seen the new player valuations that have just come out?Trent at 88th with a value of 66m🤣🤣 Rashford 14th,Hojland 49th, Antony 71st.What kind of glue are these feckers sniffing?
Valuations by who?Any idiot can do valuations.
Is that not because his contract has less than 18 months on it? Otherwise that buy his left arm.
https://football-observatory.com/
Havertz being worth over £100m is very amusing.
