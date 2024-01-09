« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

TepidT2O

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 9, 2024, 09:34:05 pm
Quote from: LiamG on January  9, 2024, 05:56:14 pm
Injured in the 68th minute and still played the whole game, great attitude or stupid not to take him off risking more damage?
He played like a fucking great during that time

Funny old game isnt it?
MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 9, 2024, 10:36:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  9, 2024, 09:34:05 pm
He played like a fucking great during that time

Funny old game isnt it?
He was boss. A true captain.

He didn't go off because we didn't have a lot of options.  I think we had already made 5 subs?
SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 9, 2024, 11:39:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on January  9, 2024, 09:12:55 pm
Nah. He just wanted to give rawkites the opportunity to slag him off for not being arsed about defending.
and the comms and pundits to bang on endlessly about how he can't defend.
SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 9, 2024, 11:40:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  9, 2024, 10:36:24 pm
He was boss. A true captain.

He didn't go off because we didn't have a lot of options.  I think we had already made 5 subs?
no - just Grav and Jota who came on at 59mins
lgvkarlos

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:10:28 pm
Have people seen the new player valuations that have just come out?
Trent at 88th with a value of 66m🤣🤣 Rashford 14th,Hojland 49th, Antony 71st.
What kind of glue are these feckers sniffing?
Zlen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:12:32 pm
Valuations by who?
Any idiot can do valuations.
Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:16:51 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:10:28 pm
Have people seen the new player valuations that have just come out?
Trent at 88th with a value of 66m🤣🤣 Rashford 14th,Hojland 49th, Antony 71st.
What kind of glue are these feckers sniffing?

Is that not because his contract has less than 18 months on it? Otherwise that buy his left arm.
lgvkarlos

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:17:25 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:12:32 pm
Valuations by who?
Any idiot can do valuations.

It's on Sky who do come under the idiot banner😁
lgvkarlos

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:21:11 pm
Actually Hojland 41st and Garnacho 49, surely Garnacho is their most valuable player
