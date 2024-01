Agree to an extent about the crosses however the point about overlapping is that it would allow Mo to get within the frame of the goal more often. Also occasional crosses would discourage entire defence to focus on Darwin because Mo would be in the box as well.



Obviously our record since the inversion is phenomenal and we need to continue with that but few tweaks here and there are inevitable as the system evolves imo.



Before the Newcastle game we had a few games against lesser sides (Luton, Sheffield, Palace) where we looked blunt for vast periods of game imo because we were too narrow and looked to bulldoze our way through the middle without taking any advantage of all the spaces in wide areas.



Also we are not scratching the surface with Trent-Darwin partnership. In theory you have one of the most creative players in the world with a forward in front whose movement is good as anyone else's in the league. We got to do a better job of putting them in position to get this going properly.



As the Trent role evolves I think we'll need to tweak this machine a little bit. If we want to use our wide-forwards as wingers then we're gonna need a no.10, if we want to use them as Mane-Firmino-Salah then we'll need somebody on the outside occaasionally providing width, stretching low blocks and allowing us to put proper numbers into the box.



I don't think the idea is to get Mo in between the goalposts though. He simply isn't as quick as he used to be and has become more of a wide playmaker. We now look to use Szobozslai in down the sides of the left sided centre back.Mo is very good at starting wide drifting in and linking with 3rd man runners from deep. Jones goal against Newcastle would be a good example With Mo playing in Jota.Whilst at times we are narrow when attacking. That also means we are in a really good position to counter press. Last season before the change to an inverted full back we had the likes of Trent and Henderson overloading the wide right area. The issue was that as soon as we turned over possession we were wide open through the middle.