Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1290280 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13440 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:15:59 pm
But Trent doesn't play as a fullback when playing as a right-sided defender.

Not the same role, not the same priorities. The bread and butter of that position for us is intelligent movement into the attack and a wide range of attacking passes.

Defending is a part of the role, an important one, but not the most important.
A rightback is primarily a defender whether inverted or not. It's not saying a Goalkeeping is not the most important role of a goalie.
Offline Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13441 on: Yesterday at 11:25:25 pm »
Not enough is being said about his performance as a Captain. You would think the English media would give Klopp more credit for bringing more kids through after Trent, but our #66 deserves a hell of a lot more applause for being so level-headed, competent, and a leader and enforcer in a team full of world class players.   :champ :wellin
Online DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13442 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm »
We are top of the league just beat Arsenal in their patch but Trent can't defend. Imagine if it was worst ???
Online afc tukrish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13443 on: Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
A rightback is primarily a defender whether inverted or not. It's not saying a Goalkeeping is not the most important role of a goalie.

No, that's not true at all.

That's an outdated, old-fashioned belief you are clinging to to prove a point.

Trent's primary role in Jurgen's system is as an attacker, not a defender.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13444 on: Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm »
:lmao Some posts here today.
Online SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13445 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm
We are top of the league with the lowest goals conceded, haven't been beaten on the pitch by any PL opposition, and just beat Arsenal in their patch but Trent can't defend. Imagine if it was worst ???
Online tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13446 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm
No, that's not true at all.

That's an outdated, old-fashioned belief you are clinging to to prove a point.

Trent's primary role in Jurgen's system is as an attacker, not a defender.

His secondary role is as a defender though.  He drops into a traditional right back spot when we lose the ball.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13447 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm
His secondary role is as a defender though.  He drops into a traditional right back spot when we lose the ball.

I agree 100%, Tubs...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13448 on: Yesterday at 11:30:40 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm
No, that's not true at all.

That's an outdated, old-fashioned belief you are clinging to to prove a point.

Trent's primary role in Jurgen's system is as an attacker, not a defender.
So we only play with three defenders? :) Or he's no longer part of our "defence"?
Online Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13449 on: Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm
His secondary role is as a defender though.  He drops into a traditional right back spot when we lose the ball.

Only when the initial counter-press is beaten. Which is the idea of an inverted full-back. Stop the counters earlier and Trent doesn't have to drop in. 
Online Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13450 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:30:40 pm
So we only play with three defenders? :) Or he's no longer part of our "defence"?

Modern football is fluid. When we defend a set piece we have 7 or 8 defenders when we are trying to break down a low block we have two.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13451 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:39:13 pm
Modern football is fluid. When we defend a set piece we have 7 or 8 defenders when we are trying to break down a low block we have two.
So that justifies why a fullback shouldn't defend 1v1s? Against good teams, we'll need to be defend at some points in the game and he'll do that from RB.
Online Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13452 on: Today at 12:03:33 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:42:45 pm
So that justifies why a fullback shouldn't defend 1v1s? Against good teams, we'll need to be defend at some points in the game and he'll do that from RB.

Wan-Bissaka is the epitome of why being good at 1v1's as a full-back is becoming more irrelevant in the modern game. Wan-Bissaka goes to ground and knocks it out for a throw-in and everyone thinks that is great defending. Trent picks up a loose ball or anticipates a pass and makes an interception high up the pitch and people don't really notice it.

The difference is that WB's 'great defending' leads to a throw-in to the opposition whilst Trent's intervention leads to a good counter-attacking opportunity.

Trent dropping from midfield into full back is going to inevitably cause us problems at times because it means the attacker gets time and space to get set. However that is a drop in the ocean compared to what Trent offers going the other way. 
Online DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13453 on: Today at 12:09:10 am »
Anyone want Wan bissaka put your hands up, think even united fans are tiring of him. What about Ben beachboy White??
