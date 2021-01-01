So that justifies why a fullback shouldn't defend 1v1s? Against good teams, we'll need to be defend at some points in the game and he'll do that from RB.



Wan-Bissaka is the epitome of why being good at 1v1's as a full-back is becoming more irrelevant in the modern game. Wan-Bissaka goes to ground and knocks it out for a throw-in and everyone thinks that is great defending. Trent picks up a loose ball or anticipates a pass and makes an interception high up the pitch and people don't really notice it.The difference is that WB's 'great defending' leads to a throw-in to the opposition whilst Trent's intervention leads to a good counter-attacking opportunity.Trent dropping from midfield into full back is going to inevitably cause us problems at times because it means the attacker gets time and space to get set. However that is a drop in the ocean compared to what Trent offers going the other way.